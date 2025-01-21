Could Man Utd and Tottenham be relegated? Latest odds on both crisis clubs

Watch Football... Only Bettor Champions League Matchday 7 Tips!

Manchester United and Tottenham both lost again on Sunday to pile the pressure on their respective managers Ruben Amorim and Ange Postecoglou.

Amorim has only been in charge for just over two months and is likely to be given time to turn around his team's fortunes. The same cannot be said for Postecoglou who, half-way through his second season at Spurs, is the 4/111.36 favourite in Betfair Sportsbook's next manager to leave market.

During yesterday's defeat away fans chanted "Levy out" but the Spurs chief is far more likely to sack Postecoglou than carry the can himself.

Tottenham 50/1 for the drop after latest loss

Tottenham lost 3-2 at Everton after going 3-0 down in the first-half. The final score flattered Postecoglou's men and left the club 15th in the Premier League. They are 50/151.00 to be relegated but just eight points off the drop zone.

A late season revival from the teams below them, which includes Everton, could see Spurs dragged into an unlikely fight to stay up. Postecoglou will be setting his sights on a top 10 finish at 2/13.00 but, on current form, that will not be easy.

"Worst ever" Man Utd 40/1 for relegation

As for United, they have collected 11 points in 11 league games since Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag in November and are 13th in the table. Amorim pulled no punches afer yesterday's defeat saying this United side is "maybe the worst" in the club's history.

They are 10 points above the relegation zone and 40/141.00 to go down this season. The abysmal form of the likes of Southampton and Leicester means it is unlikely but United must take nothing for granted.

They have won only two league games since Amorim arrived and one of those was against Saints. They are odds-against at 5/42.25 finish in the Premier League's top 10.

As United fans paid tribute to the late Denis Law on Sunday, some may have recalled that it was Law's goal for Manchester City that sealed United's last relegation from the top flight in 1974.

Cups could be salvation for Ange and Amorim

If Postecoglou and Amorim want to save their teams' seasons then cup competitions look like their best options.

While neither can afford to take their focus off the Premier League, both clubs could end up winning something this season.

Tottenham are 5/16.00 to win the League Cup and take a 1-0 advantage into the second leg of their semi-final at Anfield in a couple of weeks.

Before that, they and United will both be in Europa League action this week, playing Hoffenheim and Rangers respectively on Thursday.

The good news for United and Spurs is that they are 9/25.50 joint favourites to go all the way in the competition this season.

A European trophy would be huge achievement for either manager and the perfect way to convince fans that they are the right men to carry their club forward.

For now, however, any thoughts of glory seem a long way off and the priority for both managers is immediate improvement and survival.