Next Premier League Manager To Leave: Odds slashed on Lampard exit

Frank Lampard is the new odds-on favourite at 8/15 to be the next Premier League manager to leave their post after Chelsea lost to Leicester on Tuesday night.

The Blues were beaten 2-0 and outclassed by the Foxes who would have scored a few more had it not been for fine saves from goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Lampard overtook Steve Bruce (9/4), who had been backed in to leave Newcastle next, and the Chelsea boss now faces an uncertain future.

So far this season, there has been only one managerial casualty - Slaven Bilic leaving West Brom - but speculation is rife that another club will pull the trigger soon.

Lampard spent over £200m in the summer and, for an outlay like that, he was expected to have the team competing for the Premier League title.

Chelsea are eighth in the Premier League, and 3.55/2 on the Exchange for a top four finish, amid reports the club has already drawn up a list of potential replacement managers.

Tuchel, Shevchenko and Allegri lead potential replacements

The betting indicates that Thomas Tuchel 7/4, who left Paris Saint-Germain in December, is the likeliest to become the next permanent Chelsea manager.

He took the Parisians to the Champions League final last season and knows what it's like to work under a board that demands immediate results.

Andriy Shevchenko is an intriguing option at 3/1. He endured an ill-fated three years as a player at Stamford Bridge but has remained on good terms with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

Shevchenko was 66/1 for the Chelsea job last week but his odds have been slashed as speculation has mounted that the Stamford Bridge hierarchy view him as a suitable successor. He is currently the manager of the Ukraine national team and has never managed a club.

Then there's Max Allegri, who won five Serie A titles with Juventus and reached two Champions League titles. With a CV like that, and knowing about Abramovich's penchant for appointing Italian managers (Ancelotti, Conte, Sarri), Allegri could be value at 4/1.

Next Chelsea play Luton in the FA Cup this weekend before hosting Wolves in the league the following Wednesday. Lose either of those and Lampard's fate will surely be confirmed.