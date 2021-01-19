Next Manager To Leave: Bruce favourite after Newcastle defeat

Steve Bruce is the new 6/5 favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave his post with Betfair after Newcastle lost 3-0 to Arsenal on Monday night.

It was the Magpies' third defeat in a row and they have now take just one point in their last five league matches and scored just once.

He was 20/1 a month ago but Newcastle's poor form, which has seen them win just once in 10 matches, has seen his odds slashed.

A market on the next Newcastle manager is up and Eddie Howe is the favourite to take over if Bruce leaves at 7/2.

He's been out of work since his Bournemouth team were relegated at the end of last season.

Rafael Benitez, who got the club promote and kept them in the Premier League, is 4/1 and would be a popular appointment if owner Mike Ashley could tempt the Spaniard back to St James' Park. Benitez is currently managing in China.

Mark Hughes, who's been out of work since leaving Southampton, is also available at the same odds.

Can Bruce keep Newcastle up?

The Newcastle Chronicle is reporting, however, that Ashley may have to pay a huge compensation package to Bruce if the Newcastle manager is dismissed. The club are 15th in the Premier League, seven points above the relegation zone, and 3.412/5 for the drop.

Ashley needs to decide whether Bruce can arrest their slide or cut his losses and bring in somebody who can keep them up.

Wilder, Lampard and Hodgson also under pressure

As for who else might be next to leave their job, Chris Wilder, whose Sheffield United got their one win of the season over Newcastle, comes next in the betting at 21/10. Unlike Bruce, the Blades boss remains popular with fans.

We still can't rule out Frank Lampard 7/2. His Chelsea side earned an important victory over Fulham on Saturday but, if the Blues lose to Leicester tonight, Lampard will be under pressure again.

Roy Hodgson is also a candidate at 9/1. The Crystal Palace manager's team have one win in nine and will need to turn things around soon if they're to avoid being dragged into the relegation battle.