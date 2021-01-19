To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Next Manager To Leave: Bruce favourite after Newcastle defeat

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Newcastle manager Steve Bruce
Will he stay of will he go? Steve Bruce is struggling at Newcastle

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce becomes favourite to leave job next after latest defeat with Eddie Howe a potential replacement reports Max Liu...

"A market on the next Newcastle manager is up and Eddie Howe is the favourite to take over if Bruce leaves at 7/2.

Steve Bruce is the new 6/5 favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave his post with Betfair after Newcastle lost 3-0 to Arsenal on Monday night.

It was the Magpies' third defeat in a row and they have now take just one point in their last five league matches and scored just once.

He was 20/1 a month ago but Newcastle's poor form, which has seen them win just once in 10 matches, has seen his odds slashed.

A market on the next Newcastle manager is up and Eddie Howe is the favourite to take over if Bruce leaves at 7/2.

He's been out of work since his Bournemouth team were relegated at the end of last season.

Eddie Howe in rain 1280.jpg

Rafael Benitez, who got the club promote and kept them in the Premier League, is 4/1 and would be a popular appointment if owner Mike Ashley could tempt the Spaniard back to St James' Park. Benitez is currently managing in China.

Mark Hughes, who's been out of work since leaving Southampton, is also available at the same odds.

Can Bruce keep Newcastle up?

The Newcastle Chronicle is reporting, however, that Ashley may have to pay a huge compensation package to Bruce if the Newcastle manager is dismissed. The club are 15th in the Premier League, seven points above the relegation zone, and 3.412/5 for the drop.

Ashley needs to decide whether Bruce can arrest their slide or cut his losses and bring in somebody who can keep them up.

Wilder, Lampard and Hodgson also under pressure

As for who else might be next to leave their job, Chris Wilder, whose Sheffield United got their one win of the season over Newcastle, comes next in the betting at 21/10. Unlike Bruce, the Blades boss remains popular with fans.

We still can't rule out Frank Lampard 7/2. His Chelsea side earned an important victory over Fulham on Saturday but, if the Blues lose to Leicester tonight, Lampard will be under pressure again.

Roy Hodgson is also a candidate at 9/1. The Crystal Palace manager's team have one win in nine and will need to turn things around soon if they're to avoid being dragged into the relegation battle.

