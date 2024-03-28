Premier League Tips

Next Ireland Manager: Poyet favourite but Roy Keane in to 6/1

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Irish football legend Roy Keane
Could it be Keano for next permanent Ireland manager?

The odds on Roy Keane becoming Ireland's next manager tumbled following reports of talks between the FAI and the Man Utd legend. Get the latest on the Betfair market...

  • Keane 6/17.00 after talks with FAI

  • Poyet, Sagnol and O'Shea shorter in market

  • Claim your completely free Acca or Bet Builder here

    • Roy Keane shortened to 6/17.00 on Betfair Sportsbook from 50/151.00 to be the next Ireland manager after holding talks with the FAI.

    John O'Shea was in charge of Ireland for their friendlies against Belgium and Switzerland.

    The former-defender is 10/34.33 to become the permanent replacement for Stephen Kenny who left the role in the autumn. Under O'Shea, Ireland held Belgium to a 0-0 draw but lost 1-0 at home to Switzerland.

    Gustavo Poyet 6/42.50 is the favourite on Betfair and Willy Sagnol 9/43.25, the current manager of the Georgia national team, comes next.

    Roy's keen to get back in the dugout

    Keane was Martin O'Neill's assistant during his five-year reign as Ireland manager and the ex-Manchester United man captained the team as a player.

    He enjoyed success as manager of Sunderland but hasn't held a managerial role since leaving Ipswich Town in 2011.

    Keane was also assistant to Paul Lambert at Aston Villa. More recently, he has achieved notoriety as a pundit for his frank assessments of players.

    The desire to manage still burns in Keane, however, and at 52 it would be no surprise to see him back on the touchline.

    If he were to get the job then there is speculation that O'Shea could work as his assistant. Them pair know each other from their Manchester United days.

    Another ex-Ireland player Robbie Keane is 9/110.00 in the betting. Lee Carlsey, who was the favourite, is out to 20/121.00 after reportedly ruling himself out of the running last week.

    He has committed himself to managing England U21s and is 9/110.00 to succeed Gareth Southgate in the senior role.

    Now read Premier League Opta Stats: Back 7/1 assist tip and 4/1 Etihad Bet Builder

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

