Next Bayern Munich Manager: De Zerbi 2/1 after Rangnick rejects German giants

Bayern Munich's search for a new manager to take over this summer has entered another complicated stage after Ralf Rangnick turned down the job.

Robert De Zerbi 2/13.00 is the new favourite after impressing with his work at Brighton over the last couple of seasons, although the Seagulls poor run of form could concern the Munich club.

Thomas Tuchel announced that he would be leaving at the end of the season but, even though they surrendered the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern are still in the Champions League.

The drew their semi-final first leg 2-2 against Real Madrid this week and go to the Spanish capital on Wednesday for the second.

Could Bayern appoint Klopp or Zidane?

Rangnick is still as short as 4/15.00 despite ruling himself out and committing himself to continuing as the Austrian national team boss.

After that, there is Zinedine Zidane 6/17.00 who has been linked with many jobs since leaving Real Madrid in 2021 but has taken none of them.

Jurgen Klopp is 13/27.50 as he prepares to leave Liverpool this summer. Klopp was previoulsy manager of Bayern's Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund but so was Tuchel and that didn't stop him moving to Munich eventually.

The Reds boss has said, however, that he needs to recharge his batteries after a gruelling nine years at Anfield, so it would be a surprise if he pitched up at the Allianz Arena this summer.

Could it be Mourinho for Bayern Munich?

Xabi Alonso and Hansi Flick are both 12/113.00 but the former has said he is staying at Leverkusen and the latter has just endured a disastrous spell as German national team boss.

One man who does want to get back into management this summer is Jose Mourinho 14/115.00. He left Roma earlier this year but arguably repaired his reptuation there by leading the Italians to Europa Conference League glory.

Mourinho has never managed in Germany and may relish the challenge of trying to bring the Bundesliga title back to Munich in 2024/25. What his former Tottenham charges Harry Kane and Eric Dier would make of such an appointment would be interesting though.

Or will Tuchel stay?

Bayern appear to be running out of elite options for a successor to Tuchel and it is tempting to wonder if their best bet might be to try to persuade him to stay, especially if they win the Champions League.

Barcelona's Xavi has already gone back on his plan to leave this summer. Could we see something similar happen at Bayern? Keep reading Betting.Betfair for the latest manager betting news.

