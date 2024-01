Mourinho sacked with Roma 9th in Serie A

Newcastle 3/1 4.00 favourites to appoint him

England 16/1 17.00 to opt for triple Premier League winner

Jose Mourinho may no longer be special but the ex-Roma manager, who was sacked by the Italian club today, will probably still fetch up somewhere sooner rather than later.

They say he is still a master of job interviews, and there will probably always been an impressionable owner (if only Birmingham had waited a week) who is keen to appoint him if only for the media attention he brings to clubs. The question is where will Mourinho go next?

Newcastle favourites to get Mourinho next

To be fair to the Portuguese, he did a decent job in his two-and-a-half seasons in Rome, steering them to Europa Conference League glory in 2022 and to the final of the Europa League the following season.

After his frustrating spell at Manchester United and underwhelming tenure at Tottenham, he arguably rebuilt his reputation at Roma. He may want to return to the Premier League and prove that he can still manage a top club there.

His availability coincides with Eddie Howe coming under pressure at Newcastle. The Magpies are 10th in the Premier League and have lost seven of their last 10 (W2D1).

They are 3.39/4 on the Betfair Exchange for a top six finish. Could their owners decide that replacing Howe with Mourinho now could get them challenging for Europe this season?

Where next for the Special One?



Jose Mourinho is 3/1 to take over at Newcastle #NUFC | #PL pic.twitter.com/OGMOfPUWEH -- Betfair (@Betfair) January 16, 2024

Mourinho is 3/14.00 to go to the St James' Park club and 4/15.00 to join any (other) Saudi club.

The other Premier League club that have a manager under pressure and may be attracted to Mourinho is Crystal Palace 8/19.00. Mourinho does enjoy living in London.

He has said that he would like to end his career by managing Portugal. He is 5/16.00 to manage his country next but, at 60, Mourinho probably has more than one more job in him.

The MLS may appeal to him one day and he is 6/17.00 to go there for his next role. A return to Porto, the club with which he won the first of his two Champions League titles, is [7/1].

Mourinho 16/1 to manage England next

England are 3/14.00 favourites to win Euro 2024 and the chances are that, whatever happens in Germany, Gareth Southgate will step down after the tournament.

Mourinho still has plenty of fans in England and could be attracted to the job, although as mentioned his aim is to manage Portugal in international football.

Could Mourinho manage England next? Would the notoriously conservative FA be prepared to appoint him if they deemed Brian Clough and Harry Redknapp too controversial? If so, would Mourinho attempt to call up Nemanja Matic for England?

It is an intriguing prospect, Mourinho in charge of the Three Lions, but it will also horrify many fans who were buoyed by the optimism of the Southgate years. Southgate has made England likeable. In that respect at least, the appointment of Mourinho would be a backwards step.