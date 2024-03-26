Jose Mourinho Next Job: Napoli favs with Chelsea return 6/1

No way Jose? Mourinho back to Blues is 6/1 7.00

Newcastle job same price for Portuguese

Napoli 5/1 6.00 favs with Bayern Munich 10/1 11.00

Jose Mourinho is 6/17.00 to make a sensational return to Chelsea for a third reign at Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Portuguese, who left Roma in January, is ready for another role in managment and wants to take charge somewhere this summer.

He has managed some of the world's biggest clubs, with Manchester United and Real Madrid on his CV, as well as winning the Champions League with Porto and Inter Milan.

He endured a miserable spell in charge of Tottenham but arguably rebuilt his reputation by leading Roma to Europa Conference League glory before things soured this season.

Chelsea and Newcastle 6/1 to appoint Mourinho

At 61, Mourinho still believes he has plenty to offer and, while Napoli 5/16.00 are the favourites to appoint him next, Chelsea and Newcastle are both 6/17.00.

Both of those clubs have big-spending owners who would love to win the first silverware of their time in charge. Mourinho is a winner and has always been prepared to do whatever it takes to get his hands on a trophy. That may appeal to some owners.

Marseille and Bayern may be in Mourinho hunt

The Portuguese's distinguished career is yet to take him to France or Germany but both are a possibility for him this summer.

Marseille 9/110.00 have a rich history and their fans love a rebel, so Mourinho could be a smart appointment in the south of France.

German giants Bayern Munich will be looking for a new manager in the summer. Could they appoint Mourinho and reunite him with Harry Kane who he managed at Spurs? Mourinho to Bayern next is 10/111.00.

He has said that he wants to manage Portugal one day but the 12/113.00 on his national team indicates that Mourinho will manage another club first. It just remains to be seen which one will take a gamble on him.

Perhaps the England job, which may come up this Summer regardless of how Gareth Southgate's side perform at Euro 2024, could entice Mourinho. How he would love to be the man who roared the Three Lions onto International glory. Mourinho to replace Southgate as his next