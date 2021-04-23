Serie A Tips: Milan crumble at Lazio, Cagliari shock Roma

Milan out of steam

Lazio v Milan

Monday, 19:45



We start from the end of the round on Monday, and Milan's trip to Lazio. Lazio arguably outplayed Napoli on Thursday night, and yet found themselves on the wrong end of a classic, and they will be determined to put that right here, against a Milan side who are finally starting to run out of steam.

Lazio had won five in a row before that blip in Naples, while Milan's defeat at home against Sassuolo was a result that a few people have been expecting. They've overachieved enormously in this campaign, and they have earned the right to be tired. They must, though, try and hang on to second, and certainly avoid slipping out of the top four.

Lazio still have a game in hand on those around them, and will need to win that, and indeed this to have any chance of forcing themselves into the Champions League argument. Their form, though, suggests that they have the beating of Milan, and I'm happy to support them at 2.26/5. Rather like the Cagliari bet, I was hoping to see them a bit bigger, but I still think that it's a price worth taking.

Relegation battle goals

Genoa v Spezia

Saturday, 14:00



There is much on the line when Genoa host Spezia in Saturday's early game. With Cagliari improving so markedly, and Torino doing likewise, suddenly there is pressure on both of these teams, and a couple of missteps from either could see them dragged into a serious relegation fight.

Davide Ballardini and Genoa have the slightly kinder fixture list going forward, and I have already mentioned the trouble I can see Spezia getting themselves into, given what lies in front of them. Verona away next, then Napoli. Points will be priceless.

I favour Genoa to win this, but I'm not hugely convinced, given their recent form. They're trading at 2.568/5 for the win, and that looks skinny enough for a team that has won just once since February 6th.

The goals market is interesting here, as Over 3.5 Goals are trading at 4.216/5. Now, I know that this is Davide Ballardini in a crunch game, and that normally you would be thinking "1-0 win for the home team in an awful game." Of course, we can't rule that out, but Genoa haven't been themselves lately, and two of their last three games have had Over 3.5 Goals. The other had three exactly.

And Genoa are up against a Spezia team whose last six games have featured 22 goals, and who are easy on the eye in general. There's a lot at stake, but I think that this game might go against the trend and give us some entertainment. And I certainly think that the market is massively underestimating the possibility of goals.

Distracted Roma

Cagliari v Roma

Sunday, 17:00



I was hoping to see Cagliari at bigger than 2.6413/8 to beat Roma, but given the form of the Sardinians, and the lack of it from Roma, I still think that it's a price which just about merits a bet. Had there been a million other opportunities this weekend, I might have swerved it, but Cagliari are playing well enough to justify our faith, even without suspended Radja Nainggolan.

Leonardo Semplici has got them playing and knows that this is no time for a slip up. They have given themselves a chance of staying up with two consecutive wins, but head to Naples next, and then Benevento in a massive game. They need three points here, as it's hard to see them turning Napoli over next weekend.

Roma have their Europa League semi-final against Manchester United to prepare for, and I can't see them naming their strongest side here, but even with their first eleven, I would still have given Cagliari a big chance.

Roma have lost at Parma and Torino in the last month or so, and Cagliari present a stiffer challenge, now that their excellent squad has finally woken up.

I'll be amazed if Roma reach the Europa League final, and their season certainly doesn't deserve a shot at silverware. The fact that they have one eye on that game, though, helps us here, which just about makes Cagliari the bet.



