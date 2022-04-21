Serie A Tips: Back Napoli and Cagliari to win this weekend

Back a comfortable Napoli win

Empoli v Napoli

Sunday April 24, 14:00

After failing to win any of their last 16 matches, this will be an extremely tough afternoon for Empoli, going up against an in-form Napoli side who have won five of their last six away games.

Luciano Spalletti's men have also seen over 2.5 goals in each of their last three matches overall and have scored at least twice in all but one of their last six outings on the road. So, with that in mind, the tip here is to back Napoli to win and over 2.5 goals, a market which is available at odds of 2.111/10.

Relegation rivals clash in Genoa

Genoa v Cagliari

Sunday April 24, 17:00

With just five rounds remaining, Genoa go into this weekend sitting in 18th place and face a tough test against the team just one spot above them in the table.

However, there are six points between this pair, with Genoa in desperately poor form after managing just one win in their last 30 matches this season.

There have also been under 2.5 goals scored in 10 of their last 11 league games, with Genoa themselves failing to score in five of their last seven. So, armed with that knowledge, the tip here is to simplyback Cagliari to win, a market that is currently available at odds of 3.412/5.

Juve to get it done

Sassuolo v Juventus

Monday April 25, 20:00

Only managing a draw against Bologna last weekend, Juventus need to rediscover their form as they seek to keep up their chase for a top four finish.

This will be no easy task against a Sassuolo side who have won each of their last three home games however, with the Neroverdi having scored two or more goals in eight of their last 10 outings at the Mapei.

But Juve have lost just one of their last 19 games in Serie A and, with those facts in mind, the tip here is to back Juventus to win and over 2.5 goals, a market available at 2.56/4.