Midweek means more in Milan

Napoli celebrate in style

Samp woe to continue

AC Milan v Lazio

Saturday May 6, 14:00

Milan have been struggling of late, recording four draws in their last five games as their focus shifted almost exclusively to their Champions League semifinal clash with crosstown rivals Inter.

Indeed, the Rossoneri have only won one of their last four matches directly before a European fixture, providing Lazio - who have lost just two of their last 10 league games - with an opportunity to strike.

Knowing that Maurizio Sarri's men have already beaten Milan once this season, the tip here is to back Lazio to win, a market which is available at odds of 16/5.

Lazio to win v AC Milan @ 4.2

Napoli v Fiorentina

Sunday May 7, 17:00

Live on BT Sport 2

Amid some incredible scenes in the city, Napoli ended a 33-year wait as they finally secured the league title thanks to a run that has seen them lose just three of their last 37 Serie A matches.

They have done so in imperious fashion, playing exciting football and scoring in each of their last four games, while their opponents Fiorentina have seen over 2.5 goals in each of their last three outings.

With all that in mind, the tip here is to back Napoli to win & over 2.5 goals, a market that is currently available at odds of 5/2.

Napoli to win & over 2.5 goals v Fiorentina @ 3.5

Udinese v Sampdoria

Monday May 8, 17:30

Live on BT Sport 2

Udinese have only lost one of their last three games, beating Cremonese and holding Napoli to a respectable 1-1 draw in midweek in a match that came with the intense pressure of their opponents needing a point to clinch the Serie A title.

Their form might not be electric, but Sampdoria would gladly swap places with the Zebrette, arriving for this match 11 points from safety with just five games remaining. Rock bottom of the table, the Genoa based side have failed to win any of their last six and have won just three times all season.

They have also conceded 3.3 goals in their last four away games, while scoring just 20 times in their 33 matches so far this term. Armed with that knowledge, the tip here is to back Udinese to win to nil, a market available at 6/4.

Udinese to win to nil v Sampdoria @ 2.5

Football... Only Bettor. Watch below.