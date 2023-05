Lecce help Lazio recover

Lazio v Lecce

Friday May 12, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 2

Lazio have struggled of late, but will be hoping their strong record against Lecce continues when the Giallorossi arrive in Rome on Friday evening.

Indeed, Lecce have won at the Stadio Olimpico twice in their history, recording just one victory against Roma (back in 1986) and one over Lazio (in 2011) across 32 visits to the Italian Capital.

When noting that Lazio have seen under 2.5 goals in 12 of their last 15 and Lecce have seen under the same total in nine of their last 11, the tip here is to back Lazio to win and under 2.5 goals at 11/5.

Back Lazio & under 2.5 goals @ 3.2

AC Monza v Napoli

Sunday May 14, 14:00

Live on BT Sport 4

After ending their 33-year wait for the Serie A title, Napoli have enjoyed celebrating. They will arrive at the Stadio Brianteo knowing they have never lost an away game against Monza.

The hosts have lost all five of their games against teams in the top three this season. Napoli have won 14 of their 17 away games this term, losing just once on the road.

With the Partenopei boasting the league's best defensive record after conceding just 23 times in 34 matches, the tip here is to back Napoli to win to nil at 2/1.

Back Napoli to win to nil @ 3.0

Juventus v Cremonese

Sunday May 14, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Juventus have never lost in 15 meetings with Cremonese, registering 11 wins and four draws against Sunday night's opponent, including seven wins from seven matches in Turin.

It is worth noting that while the Bianconeri are usually synonymous with good defending, they have only managed one clean sheet in their last seven matches in all competitions.

Armed with that knowledge, the tip here is to back Juventus to win & both teams to score at 23/10.