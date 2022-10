Inter to win despite defensive wobbles

Expect goals when Lazio face Udinese

Napoli look unstoppable

Nerazzurri to knock off Granata

Inter v Salernitana

Sunday October 16, 11:30

Live on BT Sport 1

Following on from a big midweek Champions League outing, Inter will be hoping to rediscover some form when they take on Salernitana on Sunday afternoon. The Nerazzurri beat the same opponent by a 5-0 scoreline in each of their two encounters last term, but their defence has not been as sharp so far this season.

Indeed, in the 2022/23 campaign, Inter have only kept two clean sheets - coming against Spezia and Torino - while conceding 14 goals in their other seven matches of Serie A action.

With all that in mind, the tip here is to backInter to win and both teams to score, a market that is currently available at odds of around 2.3611/8.

Lazio love facing La Viola

Lazio v Udinese

Sunday October 16, 14:00

Live on BT Sport 2

Sitting third and fourth respectively, Lazio and Udinese boast identical records, both notching six wins, two draws and just one defeat in the opening nine rounds of action, while only Napoli (22) have scored more goals, with Lazio having bagged 21 and Udinese 19.

What's more, these two teams boast four of the six players involved in the most goals from open play this season in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (13), Ciro Immobile (10), Gerard Deulofeu (8) and Destiny Udogie (8).

Armed with that knowledge, the tip here is to simply back Over 3.5 goals, a market which is available at odds of 2.757/4.

Napoli flying high

Napoli v Bologna

Sunday October 16, 17:00

Live on BT Sport 2

Napoli have been in fantastic form, winning 11 of their last 13 matches in Serie A and claiming more points this calendar year (63) than any side other than AC Milan who managed 64.

They have also won each of their last four meetings with Bologna, a team who are seriously struggling this term. In fact, the Rossoblu have won just one of their last 14 away league games and now sit in 17th place, just two points above the bottom three after a woeful start to the season.

With that in mind, the tip here is to back Napoli to win and over 3.5 goals , a market available at 2.89/5.