Bad Man take aim at Juventus v Roma

Lukaku's shots kicks off our bet

Fouls at heart and corners in the mix too

Football, football, and more football. That's what we've been treated to over the last week, and that's despite multiple leagues taking their Christmas break.

However, one league that's still in full swing is the Serie A, and when Saturday's Premier League Fixtures draw to a close, we're in for a treat.

This week, Jose Mourinho's Roma side travel away to high flying Juventus, and a win for either side could have big implications.

Juve will be desperately hunting down Inter at the top of the table, while Roma are looking to build on last weekend's 2-0 win over Napoli as they continue their quest for Champions League football.

So of course, I've put together a Bet Builder to cover the action.

Leg #1 - Romelu Lukaku 1+ shot on target

Look away Chelsea fans. Like him or loathe him, Romelu Lukaku is doing the business once again in Italy this season.

He played a huge part in Roma's success over reigning Champions Napoli last weekend, and his injury time strike saw him increase his overall tally for the campaign to eight.

The Belgian international is proving to be a constant source of chances. He's averaging 0.99 shots on target per 90, and he's rounding into solid form as well, with a shot on target in each of his last five in all competitions.

Whether in the ground or in the air, Lukaku possesses that Striker's instinct that allows him to make the most of his chances.

Against Juventus, that should be no different. Noticeably, Allegri's side have conceded more shots on target against the stronger sides.

The likes of Lazio, Inter, Fiorentina, and Bologna all managed five, four, four, and a further four respectively against them.

Afford Roma a similar number of chances, and no doubt Lukaku will be the man on the end of them.

Leg #2 - Over 6.5 match corners

Seven corners, it's as simple as that with this selection.

The back three deployed by both sides naturally leaves space out wide, and both have full backs that are willing to bomb forward.

There's no doubt that both will win corners here as a result of their formation, and the numbers suggest that.

Juventus games average 9.88 corners, with Roma matches coming in at an average of 8.24. With both amassing 5.00 corners each per game, seven seems like a more than reasonable total.

There were a total of eight corners when these two met back in March, and of course, they were both using their trusted three at the back shape.

A similar tactical approach from the two sides on Saturday, and I'd expect a similar result when it comes to corners.

Leg #3 - Federico Gatti 1+ fouls

The Juventus back line are certainly partial to a foul or two, and for me Federico Gatti is the one who'll need to be careful come Saturday evening.

We all know how Mourinho's sides play. They're crafty, they'll kick, and they'll put themselves on the line.

That doesn't bode well for a centre back who quite frankly can't keep himself out of a tussle, and Gatti's usual antiques won't serve him well here.

The Juve man returned to his usual ways with a foul last week, taking his average to 1.23 per 90. And, prior to a three game blank, he'd given away a foul in five consecutive league outings.

He's got plenty to deal with here. As a natural wide man, not only will Stephan El Shaarawy drift into his channel, but he'll also have the marauding runs of Nicola Zalewski to deal with from wing back.

The pair draw 1.33 and 2.65 fouls per 90, enough to suggest that gatti could easily fall afoul of the referee.

Leg #4 - Gianluca Mancini 2+ fouls

He did it last week, and I'm tipping him for more fouls again on Saturday.

Gianluca Mancini is an absolute menace of a centre back. He embodies the Mourinho style of play, charging into tackles, aggressively pressing, he does the lot.

Two fouls last week against Napoli shows exactly what he's about, and with Juventus likely to try and control the game, the Roma defender should come under heaps of pressure.

Mancini is averaging 1.51 fouls per 90, and has committed at least two in four of his last six league games. The Juventus players will be licking their lips at those numbers.

So, who does he have for company on Saturday? Whether it's the forward runs of Kostic, or the movement of Vlahovic and Chiesa, Mancini is in trouble.

That particular trio draw 1.12, 1.10, and 2.05 fouls per 90. There's a whole host of threats for Mancini to deal with here, and fouls look on the cards once again.

Back Bad Man's Juventus v Roma bet builder @ 11/2 Bet now

Now read more Serie A tips

Now watch this week's Football...Only Bettor podcast