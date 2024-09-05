Nations League Tips: Nine bets for nine games on Thursday

Euro 2024 winners Spain will get off to a winning start

Swiss should not be outsiders against Denmark

Poles can score in Scotland

The early kick off on Thursday is this clash from Group C1 of the Nations League. Jon Dahl Tomasson's brief reign in charge of Sweden has been far from convincing (P4 W1 L3), but his side are expected to win promotion to League B.

Azerbaijan won this fixture 3-0, when the teams met in the Euro 2024 qualifiers. While we have to assume the Swede's will take revenge, the hosts normally score at home and you can back an away win and both teams to score at 12/53.40.

Recommended Bet Back Sweden to beat Azerbaijan and both teams to score SBK 12/5

From the same group is this match between Estonia and Slovakia. Once again the visitors are the hot favourites, having recently appeared at Euro 2024, where they defeated Belgium and came close to knocking out England.

Estonia have lost twelve of their last 16 games (W1 D3). You can back Slovakia to win half-time/full-time at 13/102.30.

Recommended Bet Back Slovakia to beat Estonia half-time/full-time SBK 13/10

This game from Group D1 could be the most intriguing encounter of the night. San Marino are FIFA's lowest ranked side and have only won one match in their history. That win came in 2004, at home to Liechtenstein...

The hosts have a reason to be confident against a Liechtenstein team that are without a win in 39 games (D5 L34). Yet with the visitors having recent away draws at Latvia and Romania, they should take at least a point. Combine Liechtenstein double chance, with under 1.5 goals at 7/42.75.

Recommended Bet Back Liechtenstein double chance/under 1.5 goals against San Marino SBK 7/4

Scotland are not up in Group A1, where they will face Poland at Hampden Park. Neither side won a game at Euro 2024, but Poland faced top tier opposition in the form of Netherlands, Austria and France.

The Poles both scored and conceded in all three of those games. With that in mind, both teams to score looks too big at 9/10.

Recommended Bet Back both Scotland and Poland to score SBK 9/10

With the top two now going through to the knockout stages from League A, Denmark and Switzerland look like the main contenders to qualify alongside Spain from Group A4.

These sides drew 0-0 in Copenhagen back in March and with the Swiss impressing at Euro 2024, Denmark look too short here. Back the draw at 21/10.

Recommended Bet Back Denmark to draw with Switzerland SBK 21/10

The biggest match of the night is this Group A1 game between two nations who were both disappointing at Euro 2024.

Based on talent, Portugal should win this, but it could be a narrow victory, having failed to score in each of their last three games at the Euros. Back a Portugal win and under 3.5 goals at 11/102.11.

Recommended Bet Back Portugal to beat Croatia and under 3.5 goals SBK 11/10

This match takes place in Group C3. Belarus have failed to score in any of their last four games, conceding ten goals and losing three of them (D1).

Bulgaria have drawn five of their last six matches (W1), but against much better opposition than Belarus, with four of those draws coming away from home. Go for a Bulgaria win at 5/61.84.

Recommended Bet Back Bulgaria to beat Belarus SBK 5/6

In the same group is Northern Ireland's match with Luxembourg. The Irish are in rather good form, having only lost one of their last five games (W3 D1). They have beat both Denmark and Scotland, with their sole defeat coming against Spain.

Luxembourg are an unpredictable side these days, but one thing that is reliable about them is the form of their striker Gerson Rodrigues. He has scored five of their last eight goals and looks overpriced to find the net at 11/43.75.

Recommended Bet Back Rodrigues to score for Luxembourg against Northern Ireland SBK 11/4

Fresh from their Euro 2024 triumph, Spain set about defending their Nations League title from 2023.

Serbia crashed out of the European Championships early, but they were defensively tight, conceding only two goals from three games (W0 D2 L1). Backing a Spain win and under 3.5 goals at 1/12.00 looks a safe bet.