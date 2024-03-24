Monday Friendly International Tips: Three bets for three games

Expect goals in Turkey

Serbia will get back to winning ways

Sweden and Albania need to bounce back

Montenegro came close to qualifying for Euro 2024 and now host North Macedonia on Monday.

Robert Prosinecki's team finished third in Group G, only three points behind second placed Serbia. Their success was largely built on their home form, holding the group winners Hungary to a 0-0 draw and beating Bulgaria and Lithuania. It should be noted though, that this friendly takes place on neutral turf in Turkey. They come into this match off the back of a 2-0 friendly win away at Belarus on Thursday.

North Macedonia were also in friendly action last week, drawing 1-1 at home against Moldova. Drawn into a Euro 2024 qualifier group that contained England, Italy and Ukraine, making the tournament was always a tough ask, but they did at least manage to hold both the English and Italians to surprise draws.

With these sides both generally finding the net and no team having home advantage, there could be goals here. Both teams to score looks generously priced at 20/231.87.

Serbia's preparations for Euro 2024 continues with an away friendly against Cyprus.

They certainly need a boost, having been thrashed 4-0 by Russia last week. That result continued a poor run of form which doesn't bode well for the tournament. They have now lost four of their last seven games (W2 D1).

Cyprus are at least likely to be obliging hosts. Temur Ketsbaia's team are unbeaten in their last two games (W1 D1), after their 1-1 draw with Latvia last week, but tend to be defeated when they step up in class. They lost all eight of their Euro 2024 qualifiers, suffering home and away defeats to Spain, Scotland, Norway and Georgia.

In all of those games, there were at least three goals scored. You can back a Serbia win and over 2.5 goals at 5/61.84.

Sweden and Albania will both be looking to bounce back, having suffered defeats last week.

The Swedes lost 5-2 away in Portugal. It was new manager Jon Dahl Tomasson's first game in charge, after becoming manager in February. The Dane was appointed after Sweden finished well off the pace in Group F, having won just three of their eight games (D1 L4).

Albania suffered a 3-0 loss against Chile on Thursday. This ended an eight match unbeaten run (W5 D3). The Albanians topped Group E, having lost only one of their eight games (W4 D3), finishing above the more favoured Czech Republic and Poland.

Though it has been Albania that are in the better form, Sweden have been underperforming and will be hoping to improve under their new manager. If the result against Portugal is any indicator, both teams to score and over 2.5 goals should land at 11/102.11.