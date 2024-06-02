International Friendly Tips: Five bets for five games on Monday

England will get back to winning ways

Scotland to end poor run

Germany resurgence will continue

Scotland's first warm up game before Euro 2024 is a gentle one. On neutral territory in Portugal, the Scots face a Gibraltar side that have lost each of their last twelve games, without scoring a single goal.

Steve Clarke's team are without a win in seven themselves (D2 L5), so this game promises to be a timely confidence booster. The likes of France and Netherlands have inflicted big defeats upon Gibraltar, but Scotland don't have the same sort of firepower. Back Scotland to beat ahead at half-time, with under 4,5 goals at 11/102.11.

Recommended Bet Back Scotland half-time against Gibraltar and under 4.5 goals SBK 11/10

Croatia face a tough group at Euro 2024, where they have been drawn alongside Italy and Spain. They begin their preparations with this home game against North Macedonia.

The visitors have lost four of their last five away games, which includes a 7-0 loss against England and a 5-2 defeat to Italy. North Macedonia have failed to score in four of their last six away games and you can back Croatia to win to nil at 5/61.84.

Recommended Bet Back Croatia to win to nil against North Macedonia SBK 5/6

Albania have also been drawn in Group B at Euro 2024, where they will be massive underdogs against Croatia, Italy and Spain. They can therefore be forgiven for arranging such an unchallenging friendly fixture, which will be held on neutral ground in Hungary.

Liechtenstein claimed a 1-1 draw in their last outing agains Latvia, but though that counts as a positive result for the minnows, it extended their run without a win to 37 games (D4 L33). Albania are without a win in four games themselves (D2 L2), yet are essentially guaranteed to taste victory here. Back Albania with -2.5 on the handicap at 8/111.73.

Recommended Bet Back Albania -2.5 against Liechtenstein SBK 8/11

England are another side looking to get back to winning ways before Euro 2024 starts. Gareth Southgate's side are without a win in three (D2 L1) and now face Bosnia at St James' Park, Newcastle.

While Southgate will no doubt look to experiment, that has to be balanced with England's need for a victory. Bosnia look likely to oblige. They have lost eight out of their last ten games (W2), with their only victories during that period, both coming against Liechtenstein. Combine England to be ahead at half-time with under 4.5 goals at 10/111.91.

Recommended Bet Back England half-time against Bosnia and under 4.5 goals SBK 10/11

The hosts of Euro 2024 are also in action on Monday, as Germany take on Ukraine. After a poor start to life under Julian Nagelsmann, the Germans pulled off impressive victories against France and the Netherlands back in March.

Germany take on a Ukraine side that are unbeaten in their last five games (W4 D1) and have realistic expectations of making the knockout stages of the European Championships. The visitors have scored in nine of the last ten away games and you can back a Germany win and both teams to score at 13/82.63.

Recommended Bet Back Germany to beat Ukraine and both teams to score SBK 13/8

