International Friendly Tips: 10 of the best bets from 4/5 to 11/4 on Friday

Scots can score against Dutch

Haaland generously priced

Don't underestimate Spain's opponents

Albania can defeat South Americans

Moldova haven't lost very often since the start of 2023 and when they have, it has been against a better team than their opponents. It make sense to avoid the result and go for a combination of both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at 7/52.40.

Back both North Macedonia and Moldova to score and over 2.5 goals at 7/52.40 Bet here

These rivals meet on neutral territory in Marrakesh. Nigeria were recently the runners-up in the Africa Cup of Nations, while Ghana are without a win in five (D3 L2). Based on form there is value in a Nigerian win at 1/12.00.

Back Nigeria to beat Ghana at 1/12.00 Bet here

This should be a tight one. Armenia have home advantage, while Kosovo are perhaps the more dangerous side, with both performing relatively well in Euro 2024 qualifying. Both teams to score seems a safe compromise at 4/51.80.

Back both Armenia and Kosovo to score at 4/51.80 Bet here

After missing out on Euro 2024, Norway begin their preparations for World Cup qualifying with this home friendly. The Czechs have conceded in each of their last four away games, which makes Erling Haaland's price of 6/52.20 to score, seem generous.

Back Haaland to score for Norway against Czech Republic at 6/52.20 Bet here

With Liechtenstein having lost each of their last 23 games, it really seems a matter of how the Faroes will win. They don't even have home advantage, as this game is being played in Marbella. With the Faroe Islands struggling to score, go for them to win and under 3.5 goals at 5/61.84.

Back Faroe Islands to beat Liechtenstein and under 3.5 goals at 5/61.84 Bet here

Scotland have given themselves a tough friendly away in Amsterdam, as they build towards Euro 2024. Only Spain have stopped Scotland scoring in their last eleven matches and you can back a Netherlands win and both teams to score at 13/53.60.

Back Netherlands to beat Scotland and both teams to score at 13/53.60 Bet here

Romania are unbeaten in eleven games (W7 D4) and have also been defending well, with four clean sheets from their last five outings. With Northern Ireland failing to score in three of their last four away games, go for Romania to win to nil at 9/52.80.

Back Romania to beat Northern Ireland to nil at 9/52.80 Bet here

This match is taking place on neutral territory in Parma. Albania are in the better form, with Sylvinho's side unbeaten in eight (W5 D3), which includes wins over Poland and Czech Republic. Chile have only won one of their last seven (D3 L3), failing to score in five of those. An Albania win looks big at 12/53.40.

Back Albania to beat Chile at 12/53.40 Bet here

Both these teams won their groups to qualify for Euro 2024. Hungary are unbeaten in twelve games (W7 D5) and have scored and conceded in each of their last six games. combine Hungary double chance with both teams to score at 6/52.20.

Back Hungary double chance against Turkey and both teams to score at 6/52.20 Bet here

Two teams in very hot form meet at West Ham's London Stadium. The Nations League winners Spain are unbeaten in eight (W7 D1), but Colombia are unbeaten in 19 (W14 D5). This includes wins over Germany and Brazil, so the draw may be overpriced at 11/43.75.