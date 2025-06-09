England v Senegal Player Prop Bets: Back returning Saka to shine in 3/1 double

Returning Saka the man to back at 3/1 4.00

England v Senegal

Tuesday 10 June, 19:45 kick-off

Live on ITV 1

England are back in action after that lacklustre victory against Andorra with an angry Thomas Tuchel looking for a response from his squad as they host Senegal at The City Ground on Tuesday night.

Senegal are unbeaten in 15 games after a 1-1 draw in Dublin on Friday and will deploy a stronger line-up this time around, while Tuchel will make changes, but which players are the ones we need to be backing?

Let's take a look at the top player props options for England v Senegal.

Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka 9 appearances for Arsenal this season Goals 6 Assists 2 Shots 24 Shots per 90 2.8 Shots on Target 14 Shots on Target per 90 1.7 Yellow Cards 2 Red Cards 0 Fouls 16 Fouls per 90 1.9 Fouls Won 17 Fouls Won per 90 2

Tuchel confirmed Saka will start against Senegal, who he scored against in the last World Cup, so he'll be a popular bet at 17/102.70 anytime goalscorer but he's also usually a goalmine for player prop bets.

He's not been overly prolific in shots on target during an injury-hit season, but he's managed two or more in three out of five and four of seven Champions League games, so is worth backing here at 21/103.10 for 2+ shots on target against Senegal.

It's the fouls again though where Saka usually shines, so you can either back him at 8/151.53 to be fouled 2+ times, as he has been in six of his last 10 internationals, or double it up with a goal on his return to the starting line-up

Recommended Bet Back Saka to score anytime & to be fouled 2+ times SBK 3/1

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold came off the benchagainst Andorra and Tuchel's comments that he'll give his players more tactical freedom against Senegal is likely aimed at Trent being able to wander and go and create.

He's returned a goal and assist from his last three starts and the 13/53.60 on an Alexander-Arnold assist will be the play if the former Liverpool man gets the start. He's also got six shots on target in his last eight competitive starts for England though, so the 6/52.20 for 1+ shot on target here is a sound bet and one for the Bet Builders.

Declan Rice

The Arsenal star didn't start against Andorra so will get the nod here, and in a midfield against Senegal's strong engine room means he's a great option for a fouls double.

Rice is just over 2/13.00 to be fouled once and give away a foul and agains this opposition that's a tasty option. Rice has given away 10 fouls in his last 13 England games, while being fouled five times - plus in the World Cup meeting between the two he was fouled twice and gave away two fouls so has great form for this one.

Recommended Bet Back Rice 1+ foul & to give away 1+ foul SBK 2/1

Ismaila Sarr

With no Sadio Mane, Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr, who scored against Ireland, can be Senegal's big goal threat despite being a big price at 5/16.00 anytime goalscorer.

The 1/12.00 on Sarr for 1+ shot on target is another solid Bet Builder component, but for a better value single then back him for 2+ shots on target at 9/25.50 as he's hit that mark in three of his last six games.

Idrissa Gueye

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye was given the night off for the Ireland game but i slated to start here, and he's been a constant in the fouls stats for club and country this season so is well worth backing here.

Gueye is 4/51.80 to give away 2+ fouls at the City Ground, but even better value is the 21/103.10 on Gueye to be fouled 2+ times and be on the wrong side of some hefty challenges - with his stats being pretty similar for both.

It's 55-47 in terms of fouls against being fouled for Gueye this season, and he was fouled multiple times in two of his last three matches, so being on the wrong end of the fouls would be the single bet to roll with. But as long as he starts I'll be playing the double double...