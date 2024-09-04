Ballon d'Or Betting: Shearer says it must be 7/4 Rodri but Vini Jr is 4/9

Man City and Spain midfielder deserves Ballon d'Or says Shearer

The Betfair odds tell a different story and make Vini Jr 4/9 1.44

Bellingham, Carvajal and Yamal also in contention for prize

Alan Shearer says Manchester City midfielder Rodri deserves to win the Ballon d'Or when world football's greatest annual honour is awarded next month.

Writing in his exclusive Betfair column, Shearer said the Spaniard deserved to win for his performances for his club and country in the past 12 months.

The Betfair ambassador said: "There's only one winner for me and it's Rodri for what he's done and what he's achieved in the last year."

But the Betfair Sportsbook market tells a different story and makes Rodri second in the betting at 7/42.75 while the Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior is the favourite at 4/91.44.

Vinicius Junior favourite to win Ballon d'Or

He was instrumental in their record-extending 15th Champions League title under Carlo Ancelotti (pictured below) and is looking to become the first Brazilian since Kaka in 2007 to win the Ballon d'Or.

But Vinicius was not able to help Brazil avoid a disappointing Copa America campaign in the summer. They were knocked out in the quarter-finals.

Rodri, on the other hand, enjoyed international success in July and was crucial to Spain winning Euro 2024.

Two other players from that tournament-winning squad are prominent in the betting with Dani Carvajal 8/19.00 and Lamine Yamal 11/112.00.

Yamal, Messi and Bellingham also in Ballon betting

Yamal earned comparisons to Lionel Messi for his match-winning performances and spectacular goals for Spain and Messi is in contention again for what would be a record ninth Ballon d'Or.

He is 14/115.00 to win the award after he helped Argentina win the Copa America.

Jude Bellingham 11/26.50 is the shortest price of any English player in the market. Had the Three Lions beaten Spain in the final of Euro 2024, the youngster may have won this award, after a superb debut season with Madrid.

He is unlikely to take the prize this time but the sky is the limit for the 21-year-old and the smart money is one him winning in the future.