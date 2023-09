Messi odds-on to win for seventh time

Haaland is his nearest rival

Bellingham, Kane and Saka also on list

The Betfair Sportsbook is in little doubt that Lionel Messi will win a seventh Ballon D'Or this year after the 30-man list of nominees for 2023 was announced by organisers France Football magazine.

The Argentine, who lead his country to World Cup glory last December, is 1/141.07 to take the award again.

He scored seven goals at the World Cup and, although his career at Paris Saint-Germain subsequently reached a disappointing conclusion, he has made a brilliant start to life in the MLS with Inter Miami.

Haaland is Messi's nearest rival

Erling Haaland, who scored 52 goals for Manchester City in their treble-winning season, is next in the market at 13/27.40.

In any other year, his performances may have been enough to win him the award. The sense that the World Cup was the crowing achievement of Messi's remarkable career, however, means the Argentine is a worthy favourite.

Bellingham leads trio of England nominees

England fans will delighted to see Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka make the shortlist.

Of the three, Bellingham is shortest price - although his odds of 80/181.00 show that he is a massive outsider - in a year that has seen him go from promising talent to major star.

He emerged as a key player for England at the World Cup and has won the adoration of Real Madrid fans since joining them by scoring important goals.

Kane 100/1101.00 is on the list for the 40 goals he scored for Tottenham last season and Saka 175/1176.00 gets the nod for his performances for Arsenal.

Other notable inclusions from Premier League clubs include Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva (both 80/181.00) for their role in Manchester City's treble.

Mo Salah 200/1201.00 is also included and so is Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana 300/1301.00 for his performances for Inter Milan in their run to the Champions League final.

As the odds show, it will be a big surprise if Messi does not carry off the Ballon d'Or for the seventh, and probably final, time when the winner is announced on 30 October.

Read Euro 2024 Qualifier Tips: Nine of the best bets from Thursday's matches