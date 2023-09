France looking for another win against Irish

Northern Ireland face tough Slovenia trip

Netherlands have been conceding regularly

Expect goals when Serbia meet Hungary

These two teams are the surprise leaders of Group H after four games, keeping Denmark down in third place. It's Finland that are topping the group, after winning their last three games without conceding (L1).

Kazakhstan have an identical record (P4 W3 L1), which includes their dramatic 3-2 win over Denmark in their last home match. Despite Finland's good defensive form, both teams to score could land at 1/11.98.

It's been a mixed start for Montenegro in Group G (P3 W1 D1 L1), but their sole victory did come in their only away game, when they won 1-0 in Bulgaria.

Lithuania are yet to taste victory (P3 D1 L2) and are bottom of the group. Combine under 2.5 goals, with Montenegro in the double chance market, at 4/51.77.

France have made the start that is expected of them in Group B, winning all four of their games, without conceding a single goal.

Republic of Ireland (P3 W1 L2) lost the reverse fixture 1-0. It was the only qualifier in which Kylian Mbappe has not found the net, scoring four times in his other three appearances. Go for a Bet Builder of France to win in 90 minutes, Mbappe to score and under 4.5 goals at 11/102.08.

The top two teams in Group E face off, with the Czechs (P3 W2 D1), a point ahead of second placed Albania (P3 W2 L1).

Czech Republic took control of the group with a 3-1 opening home win against Poland, which saw them 2-0 up within three minutes. Back the hosts to win half-time/full-time at 7/52.40.

Northern Ireland really need some kind of positive result, if they are to have any chance of qualifying from Group H, having taken just three points from their opening four games (W1 L3).

Michael O'Neill's team have lost each of their last three games by a 1-0 scoreline. With Slovenia making a decent start (P4 W2 D1 L1), a home win and under 2.5 goals looks value at 23/10.

Netherlands have only played two games in Group B (W1 L1), due to their involvement in the Nations League finals, where they lost to both Croatia and Italy. The striking thing about the four games that they've played since Ronald Koeman returned as manager, is the amount of goals that they've conceded.

Apart from a clean sheet against Gibraltar, they've let in four against both France and Croatia, while Italy scored three against them. Greece are not potent, but 1/11.98 is too big in the both teams to score market.

Hungary lead Serbia on goal difference in Group G, with the sides having identical records after three games (W2 D1).

Both are in excellent form, with Serbia unbeaten in five (W4 D1) and Hungary having only lost to Italy in their last ten (W6 D3). This is another match where both teams to score looks the bet, this time at 11/102.08.

Fourth placed Poland have some ground to make up in Group E after three games (W1 L2) and the bottom side the Faroe Islands, look like the perfect team for them to face (P3 D1 L2).

Poland have won their last two home games 1-0 and though the Faroes represent weak opposition, a home win and under 3.5 goals could land at 4/51.77.

Denmark v San Marino - Thursday, 19:45

With the Group H leaders Finland placed second placed Kazakhstan, this is a chance for Denmark to rise from their position in third, with a solid win.

San Marino were thrashed 6-0 away at Finland in their last outing and the 1.991/1 available on the Exchange for over 5.5 goals, should at the least offer a trading opportunity.