Bundesliga Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW18

Gladbach to cap a tough run for Dortmund

Borussia Mönchengladbach v Borussia Dortmund

Friday, 19:30

Borussia Mönchengladbach have closed to within a point of Borussia Dortmund after contrasting fortunes for the two sides, meaning Marco Rose's men can leapfrog their opponents with a win on Friday night. Just four points separated these teams last season, and Infogol's model suggests there's little to choose between them as they prepare to face off at Borussia-Park, but the hosts are slight favourites.

Frankfurt to prolong unbeaten run in Bielefeld

Arminia Bielefeld v Eintracht Frankfurt

Saturday, 14:30

Arminia pulled out one of their best performances of the season to beat Stuttgart on Wednesday night, but face another challenge as Frankfurt come to SchücoArena. The visitors extended their unbeaten run to six by taking a point in Freiburg, and an average of 1.81 xGF per game on the road can stand them in good stead on Saturday.

Away win to keep Union in top six

Augsburg v Union Berlin

Saturday, 14:30

Despite suffering a setback in Leipzig last time out, Union Berlin remain in the top six and can cement their place there with victory in Augsburg. The corresponding game last season ended all square, but Urs Fischer's team have strengthened since then and their hosts have averaged just 0.96 xGF per game across their last six Bundesliga fixtures, a combination which gives the away side a slight edge with Infogol.

Leverkusen to keep faint title hopes alive

Bayer Leverkusen v Wolfsburg

Saturday, 14:30

After Florian Wirtz's late winner gave Leverkusen a win over Borussia Dortmund last time out, another home victory can keep Peter Bosz's men in touch at the top. The hosts will be out for revenge after a 4-1 home loss to Wolfsburg took them out of the top four towards the end of last season, but the visitors' underwhelming away record this term can give the home side a hope of a significant win.

Freiburg to move clear of mid-table rivals Stuttgart

Freiburg v Stuttgart

Saturday, 14:30

Stuttgart will be keen to make a quick recovery from their 3-0 loss in Bielefeld last time out, Freiburg go into this game as the more likely victors according to infogol's model. Christian Streich's team have fallen off over the last couple of games, but a season-long average of 2.03 xGF per home game will give them belief that they can go five points clear of the team visiting Schwartzwald-Stadion on Saturday.

Home defeat to keep Mainz in deep trouble

Mainz v RB Leipzig

Saturday, 14:30

Mainz's 1.93 xGA per game is a clear factor in their struggles this term, with Bo Svensson's side eight points adrift of even a relegation play-off spot. The team with the Bundesliga's worst home record is likely to come up short against the defence with the league's best away xGA return (just 0.79 per game), though the two goals conceded by Die Roten Bullen in Wolfsburg will offer some hope.

Hertha to climb above Werder with home win

Hertha Berlin v Werder Bremen

Saturday, 17:30

Hertha's run of five points from six games is a consequence of a series of close calls going the wrong way, and Bruno Labbadia will want to believe variance can begin smiling on his team at home to a Werder Bremen side who led 2-0 at the Olympiastadion last term before the game finished all square. The visitors have averaged 0.89 xGF across their last six home and away, and Infogol's model gives the team from the capital.

Bayern to complete double over Schalke

Schalke v Bayern Munich

Sunday, 14:30

Bayern's 8-0 win over Schalke on the opening weekend of the season set the tone for both team's campaigns, and they go into this round of fixtures first and last respectively. A narrow defeat to relegation rivals Köln will have hurt Christian Gross' hosts, and Infogol gives them just a 10% chance of picking up a surprise victory over the reigning champions.

Hoffenheim to keep Köln at arm's length

Hoffenheim v Köln

Sunday, 17:00

After both sides earned important midweek wins, Hoffenheim will want to go back-to-back against a Köln side just one win away from exceeding their away points total from last season. The reverse fixture went the way of Sebastian Hoeneß's side, thanks to an Andrej Kramarić hat-trick, and the visitors will be concerned about the Croatian after he scored his first goals of 2021 in midweek.

