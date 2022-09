Marseille to continue push at the top

Angers vs Marseille (14th vs 2nd)

Fri, 20:00 BST

Live on BT Sport 2 and Betfair Live Video

Marseille have ambitions of claiming a top-three spot again this season. To do so, this is exactly the sort of away game they need to win.

L'OM were runners-up behind champions PSG last season and have built a squad strong enough to emulate that feat while also being competitive in the Champions League group stage.

Here they face one of Ligue 1's weakest sides so there's a good chance of Igor Tudor's visitors collecting all three points.

Marseille are W6-D2-L0 for the season and have the depth to rotate if players arrive back tired after international duty.

The suspension of Nuno Tavares leaves them weaker on the left flank - the Portugal international has been outstanding since arriving on loan from Arsenal - but in all other areas their team news should be good.

Angers' best player, Sofiane Boufal, is suspended. Without the former Southampton attacker it's hard to see the hosts having the flair and quality in the final third to consistently trouble the visitors' back line.

Marseille are 1.910/11 to win and we're happy to back them at those odds given how much stronger they are than Angers in all areas of the field.

Back Marseille to win at Angers @ 1.9

High goals the smart selection



Lorient vs Lille (3rd vs 7th)

Sun, 12:00 BST

Live on BT Sport 2 and Betfair Live Video

This Sunday lunchtime kick-off pits two of Ligue 1's most entertaining sides against one another and the likely outcome is goals.

Under rookie manager Regis Le Bris Lorient have played some outstanding attacking football this season and are riding high in the table.

In Terem Moffi Lorient have one of the division's in-form scorers and in Burkina Faso winger Dango Ouattara one of the most exciting young players in Europe.

Under manager Paulo Fonseca Lille will look for all three points here, and play accordingly.

Lille are better offensively than defensively and that's likely to be reflected in the way the game pans out for the visitors.



Our selection is Over 2.5 Goals and the stats are in your favour. Seven of Lorient's eight games and six of Lille's eight games to date have featured Over 2.5 Goals.



This pattern makes the price of 1.910/11 on Over 2.5 Goals well worth taking.

Back Lille vs Lorient Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.9

Back the underrated visitors



Toulouse vs Montpellier (12th vs 9th)

Sun, 14:00 BST

Live on BT Sport 3 and Betfair Live Video

Toulouse are strong favourites to win here but the odds seem wrong, making Montpellier the smarter bet.

Toulouse are around evens to collect all three points yet it's hard to justify such a short price given how these two teams have fared this season.

Toulouse have won just two of their opening eight games so there's nothing particularly impressive about their form.

One of their wins was against a Reims side that played with 10 men for the final 30 minutes, and the other came at Troyes earlier in the season when Troyes had a stack of problems on and off the pitch.

Montpellier are currently four points above Toulouse in the standings and won't be intimidated by making this away trip.

In Teji Savanier, Wahbi Khazri, Arnaud Nordin, Elye Wahi and fit-again Stephy Mavididi Montpellier have far better attacking options than Toulouse and that is likely to be made clear over the 90 minutes.

The unreasonably short odds on Toulouse make this a great opportunity to lay the home side.