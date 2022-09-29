</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a Ligue 1 Tips: Marseille the smart bet to claim yet another win
James Eastham
29 September 2022
3:00 min read Fourteen winners from 22 Ligue 1 selections this season Good opportunities for bettors after international break Marseille to march on at Angers Lorient vs Lille best pick for high-scoring encounter Chance to lay home side Toulouse Marseille to continue push at the top

Angers vs Marseille (14th vs 2nd)
Fri, 20:00 BST
Live on BT Sport 2 and Betfair Live Video

Marseille have ambitions of claiming a top-three spot again this season. To do so, this is exactly the sort of away game they need to win.

L'OM were runners-up behind champions PSG last season and have built a squad strong enough to emulate that feat while also being competitive in the Champions League group stage.

Here they face one of Ligue 1's weakest sides so there's a good chance of Igor Tudor's visitors collecting all three points.

Marseille are W6-D2-L0 for the season and have the depth to rotate if players arrive back tired after international duty.

The suspension of Nuno Tavares leaves them weaker on the left flank - the Portugal international has been outstanding since arriving on loan from Arsenal - but in all other areas their team news should be good.

Angers' best player, Sofiane Boufal, is suspended. Without the former Southampton attacker it's hard to see the hosts having the flair and quality in the final third to consistently trouble the visitors' back line.

Marseille are 1.9 to win and we're happy to back them at those odds given how much stronger they are than Angers in all areas of the field.

Back Marseille to win at Angers @ 1.9

High goals the smart selection

Lorient vs Lille (3rd vs 7th)
Sun, 12:00 BST
Live on BT Sport 2 and Betfair Live Video

This Sunday lunchtime kick-off pits two of Ligue 1's most entertaining sides against one another and the likely outcome is goals.

Under rookie manager Regis Le Bris Lorient have played some outstanding attacking football this season and are riding high in the table.

In Terem Moffi Lorient have one of the division's in-form scorers and in Burkina Faso winger Dango Ouattara one of the most exciting young players in Europe.

Under manager Paulo Fonseca Lille will look for all three points here, and play accordingly.

Lille are better offensively than defensively and that's likely to be reflected in the way the game pans out for the visitors.

Our selection is Over 2.5 Goals and the stats are in your favour. Seven of Lorient's eight games and six of Lille's eight games to date have featured Over 2.5 Goals.

This pattern makes the price of 1.9 on Over 2.5 Goals well worth taking.

Back Lille vs Lorient Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.9

Back the underrated visitors

Toulouse vs Montpellier (12th vs 9th)
Sun, 14:00 BST
Live on BT Sport 3 and Betfair Live Video

Toulouse are strong favourites to win here but the odds seem wrong, making Montpellier the smarter bet.

Toulouse are around evens to collect all three points yet it's hard to justify such a short price given how these two teams have fared this season.

Toulouse have won just two of their opening eight games so there's nothing particularly impressive about their form.

One of their wins was against a Reims side that played with 10 men for the final 30 minutes, and the other came at Troyes earlier in the season when Troyes had a stack of problems on and off the pitch.

Montpellier are currently four points above Toulouse in the standings and won't be intimidated by making this away trip.

In Teji Savanier, Wahbi Khazri, Arnaud Nordin, Elye Wahi and fit-again Stephy Mavididi Montpellier have far better attacking options than Toulouse and that is likely to be made clear over the 90 minutes.

The unreasonably short odds on Toulouse make this a great opportunity to lay the home side.

Lay Toulouse at home to Montpellier @ 2.0

James' 2022-23 P/L

Staked: 22pts
Returned: +31.53pts
P/L: +9.53pts To do so, this is exactly the sort of <strong>away game</strong> they need to win.</p><p>L'OM were <strong>runners-up</strong> behind champions PSG last season and have built a <strong>squad strong enough</strong> to emulate that feat while also being competitive in the Champions League group stage.</p><p>Here they face one of Ligue 1's <strong>weakest sides</strong> so there's a good chance of <strong>Igor Tudor's</strong> visitors collecting all three points.</p><p>Marseille are <strong>W6-D2-L0 </strong>for the season and have the depth to rotate if players arrive back tired after <strong>international duty.</strong></p><p>The suspension of <strong>Nuno Tavares</strong> leaves them weaker on the left flank - the Portugal international has been <strong>outstanding</strong> since arriving <strong>on loan </strong>from Arsenal - but in all other areas their team news should be <strong>good.</strong></p><blockquote> <p><strong>Angers' </strong>best player, <strong>Sofiane Boufal</strong>, is suspended. Without the former Southampton attacker it's <strong>hard to see</strong> the hosts having the <strong>flair and quality</strong> in the final third to<strong> consistently trouble</strong> the visitors' back line.</p> </blockquote><p>Marseille are <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.9</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b> to win and we're happy to <strong>back them </strong>at those odds given how much stronger they are than Angers in all areas of the field.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Marseille to win at Angers @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203314615" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.9</a></div><h2>High goals the smart selection</h2><p><br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203313997">Lorient vs Lille</a> (3rd vs 7th)</strong><br><strong>Sun, 12:00 BST</strong><br><strong>Live on BT Sport 2 and Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>This <strong>Sunday lunchtime kick-off</strong> pits two of Ligue 1's <strong>most entertaining sides</strong> against one another and the likely outcome is <strong>goals.</strong></p><p>Under rookie manager <strong>Regis Le Bris Lorient</strong> have played some <strong>outstanding attacking</strong> football this season and are riding high in the table.</p><blockquote> <p>In <strong>Terem Moffi</strong> Lorient have one of the <a href="https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/french-ligue-one/top-scorers">division's in-form scorers</a> and in Burkina Faso winger <strong>Dango Ouattara</strong> one of the <a href="https://www.ligue1.com/Articles/ONE-TO-WATCH/2022/09/15/one-to-watch-dango-ouattara-lorient-burkina-faso">most exciting young players</a> in Europe.</p> </blockquote><p>Under manager <strong>Paulo Fonseca Lille</strong> will look for all three points here, and <strong>play accordingly.</strong></p><p>Lille are <strong>better offensively</strong> than defensively and that's likely to be reflected in the way the game pans out for the <strong>visitors.</strong><br><br>Our selection is<strong> Over 2.5 Goals</strong> and the <strong>stats are in your favour. </strong><strong>Seven</strong> of Lorient's eight games and <strong>six </strong>of Lille's eight games to date have featured <strong>Over 2.5 Goals.<br><br></strong>This pattern makes the price of <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.9</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b> on Over 2.5 Goals well worth taking.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Lille vs Lorient Over 2.5 Goals @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203313981" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.9</a></div><h2>Back the underrated visitors</h2><p><br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203350372">Toulouse vs Montpellier</a> (12th vs 9th)</strong><br><strong>Sun, 14:00 BST</strong><br><strong>Live on BT Sport 3 and Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p><strong>Toulouse </strong>are strong favourites to win here but <strong>the odds seem wrong, </strong>making <strong>Montpellier </strong>the <strong>smarter bet.</strong></p><p>Toulouse are <strong>around evens</strong> to collect all three points yet it's <strong>hard to justify</strong> such a short price given how these two teams have fared this season.</p><p>Toulouse have <strong>won just</strong> <strong>two </strong>of their opening eight games so there's nothing particularly impressive about their form.</p><p>One of their wins was against a Reims side that played <strong>with 10 men</strong> for the final 30 minutes, and the other came at Troyes earlier in the season when Troyes had a<strong> stack of problems</strong> on and off the pitch.</p><p>Montpellier are currently <strong>four points above</strong> Toulouse in the standings and <strong>won't be intimidated</strong> by making this away trip.</p><blockquote> <p>In <strong>Teji Savanier, Wahbi Khazri, Arnaud Nordin, Elye Wahi </strong>and fit-again <strong>Stephy Mavididi </strong>Montpellier have <strong>far better attacking options</strong> than Toulouse and that is likely to be made clear over the 90 minutes.</p> </blockquote><p>The <strong>unreasonably short odds</strong> on Toulouse make this a great opportunity to <strong>lay the home side.</strong></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Lay Toulouse at home to Montpellier @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203350372" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.0</a></div><p><strong></strong></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>James’ 2022-23 P/L</h2> <p>Staked: 22pts<br>Returned: +31.53pts<br>P/L: +9.53pts</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Free £2 Bet Builder this View market View market 