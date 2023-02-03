</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane England red shirt 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Stats</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Ligue 1 Tips: Lorient and Nantes the smart weekend picks</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/james-eastham/">James Eastham</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-02-03">03 February 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Ligue 1 Tips: Lorient and Nantes the smart weekend picks", "name": "Ligue 1 Tips: Lorient and Nantes the smart weekend picks", "description": "Some of Ligue 1's mid- and lower-ranking sides offer the best betting opportunities this weekend, writes James Eastham...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/ligue-1-tips-lorient-and-nantes-the-smart-weekend-picks-030223-164.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/ligue-1-tips-lorient-and-nantes-the-smart-weekend-picks-030223-164.html", "datePublished": "2023-02-03T10:06:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-02-03T11:32:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/kombouarnantes2023.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Some of Ligue 1's mid- and lower-ranking sides offer the best betting opportunities this weekend, writes James Eastham... 21.3% ROI after 61 selections this season Strasbourg and Montpellier to serve up goals Nantes to thrive on Corsica Lorient the weekend's strong home pick High goals the smart bet Strasbourg vs Montpellier (18th vs 14th)Sun, 14:00 GMTLive on Betfair Live Video The season-long stats say the odds on this game featuring three or more goals are too short. Over 2.5 Goals is available at [2.0]. Over 2.0 &amp; 2.5 in the Goal Lines market is available at [1.80]. Both are worthy of consideration as fourteen of Strasbourg's 21 Ligue 1 fixtures so far this season and 14 of Montpellier's 21 have featured three or more goals. The same also applies to 13 of the relevant 20 home and away games, i.e. Strasbourg's home games and Montpellier's away games. Back Strasbourg vs Montpellier Over 2.5 Goals 2.00 Nantes to avoid defeat Ajaccio vs Nantes (17th vs 13th)Sun, 14:00 GMTLive on BT Sport 2 and Betfair Live Video Nantes are underdogs here, which makes little sense considering how these two sides normally fare in games like this. Ajaccio are W2-D1-L7 at home this season, and the only two sides they've beaten - Angers and Strasbourg - are the only two sides currently below them in the standings. Their chances of beating a higher-ranked Nantes side therefore appear slim. Nantes are W1-D5-L5 on the road but, significantly, all five of their defeats came against sides currently in the top 12 (four of them were against sides currently in the top seven). So Nantes' chances of losing to a side ranked a lowly as Ajaccio also seem slim. Nantes' high draw rate is a factor to take into account, hence the Draw No Bet selection. With this pick, you'll get your stakes back if the game ends all-square, and make a profit if Nantes win. Back Nantes Draw No Bet 1.85 Hosts' price much too big Lorient vs Angers (7th vs 20th)Sun, 14:00 GMTLive on Betfair Live Video It's remarkable that Lorient are as big as nearly evens to win at home to struggling Angers on Sunday afternoon. Lorient are 13 places and 27 points above Angers in the standings. They have better players all over the pitch and go into the game with far greater confidence. Angers have lost 17 of their 21 Ligue 1 matches this season. They head into this game on a 13-game losing streak. Rooted to the foot of the table, they're 11 points from safety and their hopes of avoiding relegation are all but over. As Angers manager Abdel Bouhazama put it after their 2-1 home defeat to Ajaccio on Wednesday night, they already "have one foot" in Ligue 2. Do Lorient really only have a 51 per cent chance of beating such dismal opposition? That's what the odds say. We believe the likelihood of the hosts collecting all three points is better than that, so back Lorient. Nantes manager Antoine Kombouare should enjoy success on Sunday afternoon <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Some of Ligue 1's mid- and lower-ranking sides offer the best betting opportunities this weekend, writes James Eastham...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><strong></strong><ul> <li> <h3><strong>21.3% ROI after 61 selections this season</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Strasbourg and Montpellier to serve up goals</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Nantes to thrive on Corsica</strong><strong></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Lorient the weekend's strong home pick</strong></h3> <strong></strong></li> </ul><hr><h2><strong>High goals the smart bet</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.209219499">Strasbourg vs Montpellier</a> (18th vs 14th)</strong><br><strong>Sun, 14:00 GMT</strong><br><strong>Live on Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>The season-long <strong>stats</strong> say the odds on this game featuring three or more goals are <strong>too short.</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.209219499">Over 2.5 Goals</a> is available at <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b>. Over 2.0 & 2.5 in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.209219526">Goal Lines</a> market is available at <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.80</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b>.</p><blockquote> <p>Both are worthy of consideration as <strong>fourteen </strong>of <strong>Strasbourg's</strong> <strong>21 </strong>Ligue 1 fixtures so far this season and <strong>14</strong> of <strong>Montpellier's 21</strong> have featured three or more goals.</p> </blockquote><p>The same also applies to 1<strong>3</strong> of the relevant <strong>20 home </strong>and <strong>away </strong>games, i.e. Strasbourg's home games and Montpellier's away games.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Strasbourg vs Montpellier Over 2.5 Goals</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.209219499" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.00</a></div><h2>Nantes to avoid defeat</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/french-ligue-1/ac-ajaccio-v-nantes/32060808">Ajaccio vs Nantes</a> (17th vs 13th)</strong><br><strong>Sun, 14:00 GMT</strong><br><strong>Live on BT Sport 2 and Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p><strong>Nantes </strong>are underdogs here, which makes <strong>little sense</strong> considering how these two sides normally fare in games like this.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Ajaccio </strong>are <strong>W2-D1-L7</strong> at home this season, and the only two sides they've beaten - Angers and Strasbourg - are the only two sides currently <strong>below </strong>them in the standings. Their chances of beating a higher-ranked Nantes side therefore appear <strong>slim.</strong></p> </blockquote><p>Nantes are <strong>W1-D5-L5</strong> on the road but, significantly, all five of their defeats came against sides currently in the <strong>top 12</strong> (four of them were against sides currently in the <strong>top seven).</strong> So Nantes' chances of losing to a side ranked a lowly as Ajaccio also seem <strong>slim.</strong></p><p>Nantes' high <strong>draw rate</strong> is a factor to take into account, hence the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/french-ligue-1/ac-ajaccio-v-nantes/32060808">Draw No Bet selection</a>. With this pick, you'll get your<strong> stakes back</strong> if the game ends all-square, and make a <strong>profit </strong>if Nantes win.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Nantes Draw No Bet</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/french-ligue-1/ac-ajaccio-v-nantes/32060808" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.85</a></div><h2>Hosts' price much too big</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/soccer/french-ligue-1/lorient-v-angers-betting-32060812">Lorient vs Angers</a> (7th vs 20th)</strong><br><strong>Sun, 14:00 GMT</strong><br><strong>Live on Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>It's remarkable that <strong>Lorient </strong>are as big as <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/soccer/french-ligue-1/lorient-v-angers-betting-32060812">nearly evens</a> to win at home to <strong>struggling Angers</strong> on Sunday afternoon.</p><p>Lorient are <strong>13 </strong>places and <strong>27</strong> points above Angers in the standings. They have <strong>better players </strong>all over the pitch and go into the game with far greater <strong>confidence.</strong></p><blockquote> <p>Angers have lost <strong>17 </strong>of their <strong>21 </strong>Ligue 1 matches this season. They head into this game on a <strong>13-game losing streak.</strong> Rooted to the <strong>foot</strong> of the table, they're <strong>11 points</strong> from safety and their hopes of avoiding relegation are all but <strong>over.</strong></p> </blockquote><p>As Angers manager <strong>Abdel Bouhazama</strong> put it after their 2-1 home defeat to Ajaccio on Wednesday night, they already "have one foot" in Ligue 2.</p><p>Do Lorient really <strong>only </strong>have a <strong>51 per cent chance</strong> of beating such <strong>dismal</strong> opposition? That's what the odds say. We believe the likelihood of the hosts collecting all three points is better than that, so <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/soccer/french-ligue-1/lorient-v-angers-betting-32060812">back Lorient</a>.</strong></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Lorient to win at home to Angers</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/soccer/french-ligue-1/lorient-v-angers-betting-32060812" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.95</a></div></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>James' 2022-23 P/L</h2> <p>Staked: 61pts<br>Returned: +74.05pts<br>P/L: +13.05pts</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Opt in to earn your £2 free Bet Builder</h2> <p>You can get a completely free £2 Bet Builder to use on any Premier League game this weekend. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=claim2bb030223">T&Cs apply.</a></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.209219499">Back Strasbourg vs Montpellier Over 2.5 Goals @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.00</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/french-ligue-1/ac-ajaccio-v-nantes/32060808">Back Nantes Draw No Bet at Ajaccio @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.85</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b></a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/soccer/french-ligue-1/lorient-v-angers-betting-32060812">Back Lorient to win at home to Angers Back Strasbourg vs Montpellier Over 2.5 Goals @ 2.00
Back Nantes Draw No Bet at Ajaccio @ 1.85
Back Lorient to win at home to Angers @ 1.95 