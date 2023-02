21.3% ROI after 61 selections this season

Strasbourg and Montpellier to serve up goals

Nantes to thrive on Corsica

Lorient the weekend's strong home pick

High goals the smart bet

Strasbourg vs Montpellier (18th vs 14th)

Sun, 14:00 GMT

The season-long stats say the odds on this game featuring three or more goals are too short.

Over 2.5 Goals is available at 2.01/1. Over 2.0 & 2.5 in the Goal Lines market is available at 1.804/5.

Both are worthy of consideration as fourteen of Strasbourg's 21 Ligue 1 fixtures so far this season and 14 of Montpellier's 21 have featured three or more goals.

The same also applies to 13 of the relevant 20 home and away games, i.e. Strasbourg's home games and Montpellier's away games.

Back Strasbourg vs Montpellier Over 2.5 Goals 2.00

Nantes to avoid defeat

Ajaccio vs Nantes (17th vs 13th)

Sun, 14:00 GMT

Nantes are underdogs here, which makes little sense considering how these two sides normally fare in games like this.

Ajaccio are W2-D1-L7 at home this season, and the only two sides they've beaten - Angers and Strasbourg - are the only two sides currently below them in the standings. Their chances of beating a higher-ranked Nantes side therefore appear slim.

Nantes are W1-D5-L5 on the road but, significantly, all five of their defeats came against sides currently in the top 12 (four of them were against sides currently in the top seven). So Nantes' chances of losing to a side ranked a lowly as Ajaccio also seem slim.

Nantes' high draw rate is a factor to take into account, hence the Draw No Bet selection. With this pick, you'll get your stakes back if the game ends all-square, and make a profit if Nantes win.

Back Nantes Draw No Bet 1.85

Hosts' price much too big

Lorient vs Angers (7th vs 20th)

Sun, 14:00 GMT

It's remarkable that Lorient are as big as nearly evens to win at home to struggling Angers on Sunday afternoon.

Lorient are 13 places and 27 points above Angers in the standings. They have better players all over the pitch and go into the game with far greater confidence.

Angers have lost 17 of their 21 Ligue 1 matches this season. They head into this game on a 13-game losing streak. Rooted to the foot of the table, they're 11 points from safety and their hopes of avoiding relegation are all but over.

As Angers manager Abdel Bouhazama put it after their 2-1 home defeat to Ajaccio on Wednesday night, they already "have one foot" in Ligue 2.

Do Lorient really only have a 51 per cent chance of beating such dismal opposition? That's what the odds say. We believe the likelihood of the hosts collecting all three points is better than that, so back Lorient.