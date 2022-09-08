</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a <header class="entry_header">
<h1 class="entry_header__title">Ligue 1 Tips: France's high-scoring pattern set to continue</h1>
<ul class="entry_header__meta">
<li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/james-eastham/">James Eastham</a></li>
<li><time datetime="2022-09-08">08 September 2022</time></li>
<li>3:00 min read</li>
</ul> "@type": "Article", "headline": "Ligue 1 Tips: France's high-scoring pattern set to continue", "name": "Ligue 1 Tips: France's high-scoring pattern set to continue", "description": "After six successive winning matchdays to start the season, James Eastham looks at the odds and best tips ahead of this weekend's Ligue 1 action...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/ligue-1-tips-frances-high-scoring-pattern-set-to-continue-070922-164.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/ligue-1-tips-frances-high-scoring-pattern-set-to-continue-070922-164.html", "datePublished": "2022-09-08T17:34:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-09-08T19:06:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/schmeichel_nice_2022.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "After six successive winning matchdays to start the season, James Eastham looks at the odds and best tips ahead of this weekend's Ligue 1 action... Friday night thriller to start weekend Lens vs Troyes (3rd vs 11th)Fri, 20:00 BSTLive on BT Sport 2 and Betfair Live Video The start of this Ligue 1 season has been historically high-scoring and the Lens vs Troyes fixture that will kick-off the latest matchday on Friday night looks set to be part of that trend. We're averaging 3.30 goals a game in the French top flight at the moment - making it the highest-scoring of Europe's Big Five leagues - and the strengths and weaknesses of these two sides are perfectly suited to the current pattern. The six games Lens have played so far have averaged 3.66 goals a game, while Troyes' six matches have generated an even higher average of 4.17 goals a game. The average Expected Goals figure across the 12 matches involving these two sides is 3.24. The way the game is set-up ought to encourage Lens to attack. They're W4-D2-L0 so far and, at home to lower-ranking opponents, will be confident of claiming another victory. A positive performance is highly likely in front of a 37,000 sell-out crowd. Troyes' defending has been erratic this season so they're unlikely to hold out for long. At the other end things have improved, however - they've scored eight times in their last three matches - so they'll be confident of breaching a Lens back line that has conceded in five of their six games to date. Over 2.5 &amp; 3.0 on the Goal Lines market is available at close to evens. With this selection, you'll make a profit as long as there are three goals in the game. More misery in store for Ajaccio Ajaccio vs Nice (20th vs 16th)Sun, 14:00 BSTLive on BT Sport 3 and Betfair Live Video We opposed Ajaccio when they played at home to Lorient last weekend and are happy to do the same thing this weekend. The promoted Corsicans look Ligue 1's most limited side and their struggle to pick up points is set to continue on Sunday afternoon. They did extremely well to make it into the top flight but lacked the finance and pulling power to strengthen during the most recent transfer window. As a result, Ajaccio are essentially playing in Ligue 1 with a Ligue 2 standard side and that explains why they've picked up just one point from their opening six matches. Nice are in something of a state of chaos right now having signed more important players towards the end of the transfer window than any other team. Kasper Schmeichel, Mattia Viti, Mads Bech Sorensen, Joe Bryan, Alexis Beka Beak, Aaron Ramsey, Ross Barkley, Sofiane Diop, Nicolas Pepe and Gaetan Laborde are the new names and collectively they should eventually improve the side. All 10 arrived after pre-season, however, so it will be several weeks and maybe even months before manager Lucien Favre turns them into a smoothly functioning unit. Yet there's enough individual quality in the Nice ranks for the visitors to win even if they're below their best. Ajaccio are so limited the pure individual talent in the Nice squad should ensure the visitors avoid defeat at the very least. With our selection, you'll lose half your stakes if the game ends all-square and make a profit if Nice win. For a full guide to Asian Handicap betting, click here. Goals-fest in Angers Angers vs Montpellier (19th vs 7th)Sun, 14:00 BSTLive on Betfair Live Video These are two more of the sides that have played a full role in Ligue 1 being a high-scoring league this season and we're happy to back their match to have Over 2.5 Goals. Angers have the division's worst defensive record with 17 goals conceded in six matches and Montpellier's back line has been leaky, too. Angers' matches are averaging 3.83 goals a game while Montpellier's are averaging an even higher 4.67 goals a game. Over 2.5 Goals has paid out in 10 of these sides' combined 12 games so far this season and the market appears to have underrated the chances of a similar outcome this weekend. *** And why not try this Bet Builder? <div class="entry_img">
<img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/schmeichel_nice_2022.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/schmeichel_nice_2022.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/schmeichel_nice_2022.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/schmeichel_nice_2022.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Nice and Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel">
<figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Nice's Kasper Schmeichel will be in action at Ajaccio this weekend</figcaption>
</div>
<div class="entry_body has-odds">
<div class="entry_body__intro"><p>After six successive winning matchdays to start the season, James Eastham looks at the odds and best tips ahead of this weekend's Ligue 1 action...</p></div> making it the highest-scoring of Europe's Big Five leagues - and the strengths and weaknesses of these two sides are <strong>perfectly suited</strong> to the current pattern.</p><blockquote>The six games Lens have played so far have averaged <strong>3.66 goals a game</strong>, while Troyes' six matches have generated an even higher average of <strong>4.17 goals a game</strong>. The average <strong>Expected Goals</strong> figure across the 12 matches involving these two sides is <strong>3.24.</strong></blockquote><p>The way the game is set-up ought to encourage Lens to <strong>attack</strong>. They're <strong>W4-D2-L0</strong> so far and, at home to lower-ranking opponents, will be <strong>confident</strong> of claiming another victory. A <strong>positive performance</strong> is highly likely in front of a <strong>37,000</strong> sell-out crowd.</p><p><strong>Troyes'</strong> defending has been <strong>erratic</strong> this season so they're unlikely to hold out for long. At the other end things have improved, however - they've <strong>scored eight times</strong> in their last three matches - so they'll be confident of breaching a Lens back line that has <strong>conceded</strong> in five of their six games to date.</p><p>Over 2.5 & 3.0 on the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.202862881">Goal Lines market</a> is available at close to evens. With this selection, you'll make a profit as long as there are <strong>three goals</strong> in the game.</p><h2>More misery in store for Ajaccio</h2><p><br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/soccer/french-ligue-1/ac-ajaccio-v-nice-betting-31709717">Ajaccio vs Nice</a> (20th vs 16th)<br>Sun, 14:00 BST<br>Live on BT Sport 3 and Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/ligue-1-tips-marseille-and-lyon-to-continue-to-set-pace-near-top-of-table-020922-164.html">We <strong>opposed Ajaccio</strong></a> when they played at home to Lorient last weekend and are happy to do the <strong>same thing</strong> this weekend.</p><p>The promoted Corsicans look Ligue 1's <strong>most limited side</strong> and their struggle to pick up points is set to <strong>continue</strong> on Sunday afternoon.</p><p>They did extremely well to make it into the top flight but <strong>lacked</strong> the finance and <strong>pulling power</strong> to strengthen during the most recent transfer window.</p><blockquote>As a result, Ajaccio are essentially playing in Ligue 1 with a <strong>Ligue 2 standard side</strong> and that explains why they've picked up just <strong>one point</strong> from their opening six matches.</blockquote><p>Nice are in something of a state of <strong>chaos</strong> right now having signed more important players towards the <strong>end</strong> of the <strong>transfer window</strong> than any other team.</p><p><strong>Kasper Schmeichel, Mattia Viti, Mads Bech Sorensen, Joe Bryan, Alexis Beka Beak, Aaron Ramsey, Ross Barkley, Sofiane Diop, Nicolas Pepe</strong> and <strong>Gaetan Laborde</strong> are the new names and collectively they should eventually improve the side.</p><p><strong>All 10</strong> arrived after pre-season, however, so it will be <strong>several weeks</strong> and maybe even months before manager <strong>Lucien Favre</strong> turns them into a <strong>smoothly functioning unit.</strong></p><p>Yet there's enough individual <strong>quality</strong> in the Nice ranks for the visitors to win even if they're below their best.</p><p>Ajaccio are so limited the pure individual <strong>talent</strong> in the Nice squad should ensure the visitors <strong>avoid defeat</strong> at the very least<strong>.</strong></p><p>With <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.202862409">our selection</a>, you'll lose half your stakes if the game ends all-square and make a profit <strong>if Nice win. </strong>For a full guide to Asian Handicap betting, <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/how-to-win-money-betting-on-asian-handicap-markets.html">click here</a>.</p><h2><strong>Goals-fest in Angers</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/soccer/french-ligue-1/angers-v-montpellier-betting-31709696">Angers vs Montpellier</a> (19th vs 7th)<br>Sun, 14:00 BST<br>Live on Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>These are two more of the sides that have played a <strong>full role</strong> in Ligue 1 being a <strong>high-scoring</strong> league this season and we're happy to back their match to have <strong>Over 2.5 Goals.</strong></p><p><strong>Angers</strong> have the division's <strong>worst defensive record</strong> with 17 goals conceded in six matches and <strong>Montpellier's</strong> back line has been leaky, too.</p><blockquote>Angers' matches are averaging <strong>3.83 goals</strong> a game while Montpellier's are averaging an even higher <strong>4.67 goals</strong> a game.</blockquote><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.202862734">Over 2.5 Goals</a> has paid out in <strong>10</strong> of these sides' combined <strong>12 games</strong> so far this season and the market appears to have underrated the chances of a similar outcome this weekend.</p><p><strong>***</strong></p><p><strong>And why not try this Bet Builder?</strong></p><div <section class="betting_copy">
<div class="editor">
<h2>James' 2022-23 P/L</h2>
<p>Staked: 15pts<br>Returned: +23.98pts<br>P/L: +8.98pts</p>
</div>
</section>
<div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join">
<h3>Recommended bets</h3>
<div class="editor editor--reversed">
<p>Recommended Bets<br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.202862881">Back Lens vs Troyes Over 2.5 & 3.0 on the Goal Lines market @ <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.9</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b></a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.202862409">Back Nice 0 & -0.5 Asian Handicap at Ajaccio @ <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b></a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.202862734">Back Angers vs Montpellier Over 2.5 Goals @ <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.9</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b></a></p>
</div>
</div> 