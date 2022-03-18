Ligue 1 Betting: Back PSG to add to struggling Monaco's misery

Away-day victory on the cards



Monaco vs PSG (8th vs 1st)

Sun, 12:00 GMT

This game marks a rare opportunity to back PSG at evens to win a Ligue 1 match.

The big odds are presumably because the atmosphere in the PSG squad isn't great following their recent Champions League Last-16 exit at the hands of Real Madrid. A second factor is that, with a 15-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table, Paris are cruising towards the title, and under little pressure to win any particular game.

Yet the big price on PSG doesn't seem to take into account the troubles at Monaco. Morale is low on this stretch of the Riviera as hopes of achieving their pre-season objective of a top-three finish have faded in recent weeks.

Monaco have won just one of their last eight games in all competitions. Earlier this month they lost on penalties to Nantes in the French Cup semi-final. on Thursday night they went out of the Europa League as well, drawing 1-1 at home to lose 3-1 on aggregate to Braga.

The mood will be extremely low at Monaco take to the field here. The players have little to play for in the final two months of the season, and manager Philippe Clement - appointed only in January of this year - is already under pressure.

PSG are expected to field a strong side. With a professional approach, the visitors should be able take advantage of the problems in the home camp, and come away with all three points.

Angers to extend winless streak

Angers vs Brest (14th vs 13th)

Sun, 14:00 GMT

The market sees Angers are clear favourites to win on Sunday afternoon yet there's little evidence they're as much better than Brest as the prices suggest.

Angers are 2.285/4 to win, with Brest 3.711/4 and The Draw 3.259/4. Yet Brest - a far more entertaining, attack-minded side - sit six points above Angers in the standings.

Brest's form is also much better. They are W3-D1-L3 from their last seven matches, stretching back to mid-January. Crucially, Brest are also W4-D3-L2 away from home vs the seven sides currently below them in the standings.

In contrast, Angers head into this game on a run of seven straight defeats. Their dismal form has thrown the future of manager Gerard Baticle into doubt, and there are rumours of dressing-room unrest.

The big price on a Brest win is worth considering. Alternatively, use the large odds to back Brest on the Draw No Bet market instead. With our selection, you'll make a profit if Brest win, and get your stakes back if the game ends all-square.

Nice the smart pick in Velodrome clash

Marseille vs Nice (2nd vs 3rd)

Sun, 19:45 GMT

This is a massive game in the south of France between two of the sides competing to finish as runners-up behind almost-certain champions PSG.

Neither Marseille nor Nice can afford to ease off: Rennes (4th) and Strasbourg clubs (5th) are breathing down their necks as the race for a top-three spot heats up.

Marseille are 2.265/4 to win on the night, with Nice 3.711/4 and The Draw 3.412/5. At those odds, visitors Nice are by far the smarter selection.

First, there's little to pick between the sides, as the league table shows: the two teams are tied on 50 points, with Marseille ahead on goals scored only.

Second, Marseille have not impressed at home this season: their W5-D5-L4 record is only the division's 11th best, despite the tremendous support they've enjoyed from attendances often exceeding 50,000 at Stade Velodrome.

Third, Nice are terrific on the road: their W8-D3-L3 away record is the division's second-best, and they've avoided defeat against other top-six sides, such as PSG (0-0) and Strasbourg (0-0), in recent weeks.

In the Match Odds market, laying Marseille at 2.265/4 would be the smart bet. Alternatively, consider backing Nice on the Draw No Bet market, or backing Nice with a small start on the Asian Handicap market.