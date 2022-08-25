</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Ligue 1 Tips: Back Marseille's Sanchez and PSG's Big Three to lead the weekend charge
James Eastham
25 August 2022
3:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/french-ligue-1-tips-marseilles-sanchez-and-psg-big-three-to-shine-250822-164.html", "datePublished": "2022-08-25T16:05:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-08-25T19:58:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/851317e392c8363725fbfb53c66cacab5928a975.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "After three successive winning weekends to start the season, James Eastham reveals the top selections ahead of the next round of French League action... High goals the smart pick Brest vs Montpellier (7th vs 13th)Sun, 14:00 BSTLive on Betfair Live VideoThis game between two sides that are much better offensively than defensively throws up a great opportunity to back Overs on the goals market. These two teams' six league fixtures so far have averaged 4.33 goals a game, with the average Expected Goals count a notably high 3.05 as well. Going back to last season Montpellier's defensive record is very poor indeed - including their pre-season games, Olivier Dall'Oglio's side have conceded an average of nearly three goals a game across their last 14 fixtures. Montpellier's long-term defensive frailties mean their chances of keeping a clean sheet are extremely slim, so the visitors are likely to have to attack at some point to get something from the game. It all points towards an entertaining encounter on Sunday afternoon and a good chance of the game having three or more goals. And that's all you'll need to make a profit: with our selection, you'll have a winning pick as long as three goals are scored. Nice's woes set to continue Nice vs Marseille (16th vs 3rd)Sun, 14:00 BSTLive on BT Sport 1 and Betfair Live Video Nice have made a dreadful start to the 2022-23 campaign and that hands Marseille a good chance of avoiding defeat at the very least this weekend. Lucien Favre returned this summer for a second spell as Nice manager yet it's from clear what his gameplan is on the French Riviera and the team's performances have been poor so far. Nice could only draw 1-1 at home to promoted Toulouse on the opening matchday of the season. They then dropped points at home to Strasbourg (1-1), and last weekend lost 1-0 away to Clermont. Marseille have picked up seven points from their opening three games. While not yet playing to their best, they have good team news this weekend and enough quality to trouble a Nice side low on confidence. Marseille summer signings Alexis Sanchez and Luis Suarez have added energy and drive in the final third, while Eric Bailly has signed from Manchester United this week. He's the latest new piece in the defensive jigsaw manager Igor Tudor is putting together. Marseille may not win, but they should avoid defeat. With our selection, you'll win if Marseille win, and you have the safety net of getting your stakes back if the game ends all-square. Paris to win big again PSG vs Monaco (1st vs 11th)Sun, 19:45 BSTLive on BT Sport 2 and Betfair Live Video Given how PSG have fared so far this season the opportunity to back them to win by two or more goals against Monaco this weekend is simply too good to overlook. Under new manager Christophe Galtier the defending champions have made a stunning start to 2022-23: after thrashing Clermont 5-0 (away) on the opening day, they won 5-2 (home) v Montpellier and then stunned Lille with a 7-1 away victory last weekend. Given the margins of victory Paris have recorded in their three matches to date the price of around evens with a -2.0 Asian Handicap start (for full details about Asian Handicap betting, click here) represents a great opportunity. With our selection, you'll get your stakes back if PSG win by exactly two goals, and make a profit if they win by three or more goals. Bearing in mind that opponents Monaco suffered a 4-1 home defeat against Lens last weekend, and that PSG's 'Big Three' in attack - Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe - are all expected to start, the chances of another comfortable PSG winning margin look very good. *** And why not try this Bet Builder? Chile and Marseille forward Alexis Sanchez
Alexis Sanchez in action for Marseille vs Nantes (2-1 win) last weekend <strong>5-2</strong> (home) v Montpellier and then <strong>stunned</strong> Lille with a <strong>7-1 away victory</strong> last weekend."<br /><br /><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.202097620">Best Bet: Back PSG -2.0 Asian Handicap at home to Monaco @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.85</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b></a></p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><strong></strong><h2><strong>High goals the smart pick</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/soccer/french-ligue-1/brest-v-montpellier-betting-31663290">Brest vs Montpellier</a> (7th vs 13th)<br>Sun, 14:00 BST<br>Live on Betfair Live Video<br></strong><br>This game between two sides that are much better offensively than defensively throws up a great opportunity to back Overs on the goals market.</p><blockquote> <p>These two teams' six league fixtures so far have averaged <strong>4.33 goals</strong> a game, with the average <strong>Expected Goals</strong> count a notably <strong>high 3.05</strong> as well.</p> </blockquote><p>Going back to last season Montpellier's defensive record is <strong>very poor</strong> indeed - including their pre-season games, <strong>Olivier Dall'Oglio's</strong> side have conceded an average of nearly <strong>three goals a game</strong> across their last <strong>14 fixtures.</strong></p><p>Montpellier's long-term <strong>defensive frailties</strong> mean their chances of keeping a clean sheet are <strong>extremely slim</strong>, so the visitors are likely to<strong> </strong>have to attack at some point to get something from the game.</p><p>It all points towards an entertaining encounter on Sunday afternoon and a good chance of the game having three or more goals. And that's all you'll need to make a profit: with our selection, you'll have a <strong>winning pick</strong> as long as <strong>three goals are scored</strong>.</p><h2>Nice's woes set to continue</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/soccer/french-ligue-1/nice-v-marseille-betting-31663291">Nice vs Marseille</a> (16th vs 3rd)<br>Sun, 14:00 BST<br>Live on BT Sport 1 and Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p><strong>Nice</strong> have made a dreadful start to the 2022-23 campaign and that hands Marseille a <strong>good chance</strong> of <strong>avoiding defeat</strong> at the very least this weekend.</p><p><strong>Lucien Favre</strong> returned this summer for a second spell as Nice manager yet it's from clear what his <strong>gameplan</strong> is on the French Riviera and the team's performances have been <strong>poor so far</strong>.</p><p>Nice could only draw 1-1 at home to promoted Toulouse on the <strong>opening matchday</strong> of the season. They then <strong>dropped points</strong> at home to Strasbourg (1-1), and last weekend <strong>lost</strong> 1-0 away to Clermont.</p><p><strong>Marseille</strong> have picked up <strong>seven points</strong> from their opening three games. While not yet playing to their best, they have <strong>good team news</strong> this weekend and <strong>enough quality</strong> to trouble a Nice side <strong>low on confidence</strong>.</p><blockquote>Marseille summer signings <strong>Alexis Sanchez</strong> and <strong>Luis Suarez</strong> have added energy and drive in the final third, while <strong>Eric Bailly</strong> has signed from Manchester United this week. He's the latest new piece in the <strong>defensive jigsaw </strong>manager <strong>Igor Tudor </strong>is putting together.</blockquote><p>Marseille may not win, but they should <strong>avoid defeat</strong>. With our selection, you'll win if Marseille win, and you have the safety net of getting your stakes back if the game ends <strong>all-square</strong>.</p><h2>Paris to win big again</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/soccer/french-ligue-1/paris-st-g-v-monaco-betting-31663292">PSG vs Monaco</a> (1st vs 11th)<br>Sun, 19:45 BST<br>Live on BT Sport 2 and Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>Given how <strong>PSG</strong> have fared so far this season the opportunity to back them to win by <strong>two or more goals</strong> against <strong>Monaco</strong> this weekend is simply <strong>too good to overlook</strong>.</p><p>Under new manager <strong>Christophe Galtier</strong> the defending champions have made a <strong>stunning</strong> start to 2022-23: after thrashing Clermont <strong>5-0</strong> (away) on the opening day, they won <strong>5-2</strong> (home) v Montpellier and then <strong>stunned</strong> Lille with a <strong>7-1 away victory</strong> last weekend.</p><p>Given the <strong>margins of victory</strong> Paris have recorded in their three matches to date the price of around evens with a -2.0 Asian Handicap start (for full details about Asian Handicap betting, <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/how-to-win-money-betting-on-asian-handicap-markets.html">click here</a>) represents a <strong>great opportunity</strong>.</p><p>With our selection, you'll get your stakes back if PSG win by exactly two goals, and make a profit if they win by <strong>three or more goals.</strong></p><blockquote>Bearing in mind that opponents Monaco suffered a <strong>4-1 home defeat</strong> against Lens last weekend, and that PSG's 'Big Three' in attack - <strong>Lionel Messi, Neymar</strong> and <strong>Kylian Mbappe</strong> - are all expected to start, the chances of another comfortable PSG winning margin look <strong>very good</strong>.</blockquote><p><strong>***</strong></p><p><strong>And why not try this Bet James' 2022-23 P/L

Staked: 6pts
Returned: +9.36pts
P/L: +3.36pts

Free £2 Bet Builder

You can get a £2 Free Bet Builder on any Premier League match this weekend (Aug 27-28). T&C's apply. Recommended bets

Back Brest vs Montpellier Over 2.5 & 3.0 on the Goal Lines market @ 1/1
Back PSG -2.0 Asian Handicap at home to Monaco @ 5/6
Back Marseille Draw No Bet at Nice @ 20/21 More French Ligue 1 Patrice Evra </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/accumulator-betting-tips/" class=" "> Saturday Cross-Sport Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class="active "> French Ligue 1 </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1661460301" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" 