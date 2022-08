High goals the smart pick

Brest vs Montpellier (7th vs 13th)

Sun, 14:00 BST

Live on Betfair Live Video



This game between two sides that are much better offensively than defensively throws up a great opportunity to back Overs on the goals market.

These two teams' six league fixtures so far have averaged 4.33 goals a game, with the average Expected Goals count a notably high 3.05 as well.

Going back to last season Montpellier's defensive record is very poor indeed - including their pre-season games, Olivier Dall'Oglio's side have conceded an average of nearly three goals a game across their last 14 fixtures.

Montpellier's long-term defensive frailties mean their chances of keeping a clean sheet are extremely slim, so the visitors are likely to have to attack at some point to get something from the game.

It all points towards an entertaining encounter on Sunday afternoon and a good chance of the game having three or more goals. And that's all you'll need to make a profit: with our selection, you'll have a winning pick as long as three goals are scored.

Nice's woes set to continue

Nice vs Marseille (16th vs 3rd)

Sun, 14:00 BST

Live on BT Sport 1 and Betfair Live Video

Nice have made a dreadful start to the 2022-23 campaign and that hands Marseille a good chance of avoiding defeat at the very least this weekend.

Lucien Favre returned this summer for a second spell as Nice manager yet it's from clear what his gameplan is on the French Riviera and the team's performances have been poor so far.

Nice could only draw 1-1 at home to promoted Toulouse on the opening matchday of the season. They then dropped points at home to Strasbourg (1-1), and last weekend lost 1-0 away to Clermont.

Marseille have picked up seven points from their opening three games. While not yet playing to their best, they have good team news this weekend and enough quality to trouble a Nice side low on confidence.

Marseille summer signings Alexis Sanchez and Luis Suarez have added energy and drive in the final third, while Eric Bailly has signed from Manchester United this week. He's the latest new piece in the defensive jigsaw manager Igor Tudor is putting together.

Marseille may not win, but they should avoid defeat. With our selection, you'll win if Marseille win, and you have the safety net of getting your stakes back if the game ends all-square.

Paris to win big again

PSG vs Monaco (1st vs 11th)

Sun, 19:45 BST

Live on BT Sport 2 and Betfair Live Video

Given how PSG have fared so far this season the opportunity to back them to win by two or more goals against Monaco this weekend is simply too good to overlook.

Under new manager Christophe Galtier the defending champions have made a stunning start to 2022-23: after thrashing Clermont 5-0 (away) on the opening day, they won 5-2 (home) v Montpellier and then stunned Lille with a 7-1 away victory last weekend.

Given the margins of victory Paris have recorded in their three matches to date the price of around evens with a -2.0 Asian Handicap start (for full details about Asian Handicap betting, click here) represents a great opportunity.

With our selection, you'll get your stakes back if PSG win by exactly two goals, and make a profit if they win by three or more goals.

Bearing in mind that opponents Monaco suffered a 4-1 home defeat against Lens last weekend, and that PSG's 'Big Three' in attack - Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe - are all expected to start, the chances of another comfortable PSG winning margin look very good.

***

And why not try this Bet Builder?