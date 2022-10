PSG to win big on Friday night

Rennes to make it five wins from six

Goals on cards as Brest face Clermont

Paris' class will tell

Ajaccio vs PSG (1st vs 18th)

Fri, 20:00 BST

Live on BT Sport 4 and Betfair Live Video

This is a meeting between Ligue 1's strongest side and arguably weakest side and the difference in class ought to be apparent over the 90 minutes.

We're backing PSG to overcome a -1.5 Asian Handicap start, meaning that you'll make a profit if PSG win by two or more goals.

PSG's margin of victory has dropped in their recent matches - 2-1 (h) vs Nice on October 1, 1-0 (h) vs Marseille last weekend - but this match is an opportunity for them to revert to the more dominant victories we saw from them earlier in the season.

PSG created a stack of chances against Marseille last weekend only to find Marseille goalkeeper Pau Lopez in fantastic form but given the way the Big Three - Lionel Messi, Neymar (suspended this weekend), Kylian Mbappe - played in that game PSG look set to win big soon, and this could be the game.

After making a dreadful start to the season on their return to Ligue 1 following promotion, Ajaccio have improved: they've picked up seven points from their last matches.

Yet they remain arguably Ligue 1's weakest side because they failed to notably strength after promotion, and are fielding Ligue 2-standard players rather than Ligue 1-standard players in several positions.

If PSG play close to their potential it's hard to see the Corsican hosts putting up meaningful resistance so we're happy to support the visitors to win by two or more goals. For a guide to how to use the Asian Handicap markets, click here.

In-form visitors set to triumph

Angers vs Rennes (19th vs 5th)

Sun, 12:00 BST

Live on BT Sport 3 and Betfair Live Video

This clash in North-West France looks a mismatch and the odds available on Rennes are too good to ignore.

Bruno Genesio's visitors are one of Ligue 1's best all-round units, and widely expected to challenge for a top-three position this season.

After making a slightly sluggish start to the campaign they go into this fixture as the division's form team - Rennes are W4-D1-L0 from their last five games and boast a +11 goal difference across those five matches.

In our pre-season preview we backed Angers to be relegated and have seen nothing to change our minds so far. Gerard Baticle's side are currently in the bottom three and have the division's worst defensive record, with 27 goals conceded in 11 matches.

Rennes will be supremely confident of collecting all three points and play accordingly. Expect the visitors to dictate play from the outset, looking to feed their set of gifted attackers as often as they can.

Those attackers are in fine form: Martin Terrier scored twice in Rennes' 3-2 win over Lyon last weekend, while France U21 front men Amine Gouiri and Arnaud Kalimuendo have also been on the scoresheet in October.

Rennes are 1.855/6 to win and that price is well worth taking. Alternatively, consider Rennes with a -0.5 & -1.0 start on the Asian Handicap at an odds-against price. With this selection, you'll make a small profit if Rennes win by a single goal, and a bigger profit if Rennes win by two or more goals - something they're fully capable of doing.

Over 2.5 Goals the smart pick

Clermont vs Brest (8th vs 20th)

Sun, 14:00 BST

Live on Betfair Live Video

In-form Clermont will see this home fixture as a tremendous opportunity to earn three points, and the attacking approach they're likely to take should lead to good scoring chances at both ends of the pitch.

The hosts are unbeaten in three matches (W2-D1-L0) and will play boldly against visitors that sit 11 points and 12 places below them in the standings.

Managerless Brest lost 4-1 at Nantes last weekend, with no uplift in performance following the decision to sack boss Michel Der Zakarian. The trio of assistant coaches appointed on an interim basis may try to make their team more difficult to break down here but a solid performance is unlikely as Brest have defended poorly all season.

Instead a game where the sides trade attacking blows is more likely, making Over 2.5 Goals the sound selection. With this pick the stats are in your favour, too.

Twelve of the two teams' 22 games to date have featured Over 2.5 Goals. Seven of the 11 relevant home and away games - Clermont's home matches, Brest's away matches - have also had Over 2.5 Goals.

The way the game is likely to unfold and the stats make the odds-against price on Over 2.5 Goals well worth taking.

***

