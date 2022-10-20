</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Floodlights.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Championship Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Ligue 1 Tips: Rennes and PSG to maintain pace at top</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/james-eastham/">James Eastham</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-10-20">20 October 2022</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Ligue 1 Tips: Rennes and PSG to maintain pace at top", "name": "Ligue 1 Tips: Rennes and PSG to maintain pace at top", "description": "James Eastham recommends you follow the form book on the latest round of fixtures in France's top flight...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/Ligue-1-tips-Rennes-and-PSG-to-maintain-pace-at-top-201022-164.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/Ligue-1-tips-Rennes-and-PSG-to-maintain-pace-at-top-201022-164.html", "datePublished": "2022-10-20T10:07:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-10-20T11:22:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Verratti_PSG_Lacazette_Lyon_2022.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "James Eastham recommends you follow the form book on the latest round of fixtures in France's top flight... PSG to win big on Friday night Rennes to make it five wins from six Goals on cards as Brest face Clermont Paris' class will tell Ajaccio vs PSG (1st vs 18th)Fri, 20:00 BSTLive on BT Sport 4 and Betfair Live Video This is a meeting between Ligue 1's strongest side and arguably weakest side and the difference in class ought to be apparent over the 90 minutes. We're backing PSG to overcome a -1.5 Asian Handicap start, meaning that you'll make a profit if PSG win by two or more goals. PSG's margin of victory has dropped in their recent matches - 2-1 (h) vs Nice on October 1, 1-0 (h) vs Marseille last weekend - but this match is an opportunity for them to revert to the more dominant victories we saw from them earlier in the season. PSG created a stack of chances against Marseille last weekend only to find Marseille goalkeeper Pau Lopez in fantastic form but given the way the Big Three - Lionel Messi, Neymar (suspended this weekend), Kylian Mbappe - played in that game PSG look set to win big soon, and this could be the game. After making a dreadful start to the season on their return to Ligue 1 following promotion, Ajaccio have improved: they've picked up seven points from their last matches. Yet they remain arguably Ligue 1's weakest side because they failed to notably strength after promotion, and are fielding Ligue 2-standard players rather than Ligue 1-standard players in several positions. If PSG play close to their potential it's hard to see the Corsican hosts putting up meaningful resistance so we're happy to support the visitors to win by two or more goals. For a guide to how to use the Asian Handicap markets, click here. In-form visitors set to triumph Angers vs Rennes (19th vs 5th)Sun, 12:00 BSTLive on BT Sport 3 and Betfair Live Video This clash in North-West France looks a mismatch and the odds available on Rennes are too good to ignore. Bruno Genesio's visitors are one of Ligue 1's best all-round units, and widely expected to challenge for a top-three position this season. After making a slightly sluggish start to the campaign they go into this fixture as the division's form team - Rennes are W4-D1-L0 from their last five games and boast a +11 goal difference across those five matches. In our pre-season preview we backed Angers to be relegated and have seen nothing to change our minds so far. Gerard Baticle's side are currently in the bottom three and have the division's worst defensive record, with 27 goals conceded in 11 matches. Rennes will be supremely confident of collecting all three points and play accordingly. Expect the visitors to dictate play from the outset, looking to feed their set of gifted attackers as often as they can. Those attackers are in fine form: Martin Terrier scored twice in Rennes' 3-2 win over Lyon last weekend, while France U21 front men Amine Gouiri and Arnaud Kalimuendo have also been on the scoresheet in October. Rennes are [1.85] to win and that price is well worth taking. Alternatively, consider Rennes with a -0.5 &amp; -1.0 start on the Asian Handicap at an odds-against price. With this selection, you'll make a small profit if Rennes win by a single goal, and a bigger profit if Rennes win by two or more goals - something they're fully capable of doing. Over 2.5 Goals the smart pick Clermont vs Brest (8th vs 20th)Sun, 14:00 BSTLive on Betfair Live Video In-form Clermont will see this home fixture as a tremendous opportunity to earn three points, and the attacking approach they're likely to take should lead to good scoring chances at both ends of the pitch. The hosts are unbeaten in three matches (W2-D1-L0) and will play boldly against visitors that sit 11 points and 12 places below them in the standings. Managerless Brest lost 4-1 at Nantes last weekend, with no uplift in performance following the decision to sack boss Michel Der Zakarian. The trio of assistant coaches appointed on an interim basis may try to make their team more difficult to break down here but a solid performance is unlikely as Brest have defended poorly all season. Instead a game where the sides trade attacking blows is more likely, making Over 2.5 Goals the sound selection. With this pick the stats are in your favour, too. Twelve of the two teams' 22 games to date have featured Over 2.5 Goals. Seven of the 11 relevant home and away games - Clermont's home matches, Brest's away matches - have also had Over 2.5 Goals. The way the game is likely to unfold and the stats make the odds-against price on Over 2.5 Goals well worth taking. *** And why not try this Bet Builder? { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Ligue 1 Tips: Rennes and PSG to maintain pace at top", "name": "Ligue 1 Tips: Rennes and PSG to maintain pace at top", "description": "James Eastham recommends you follow the form book on the latest round of fixtures in France's top flight...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/Ligue-1-tips-Rennes-and-PSG-to-maintain-pace-at-top-201022-164.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/Ligue-1-tips-Rennes-and-PSG-to-maintain-pace-at-top-201022-164.html", "datePublished": "2022-10-20T10:07:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-10-20T11:22:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Verratti_PSG_Lacazette_Lyon_2022.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "James Eastham recommends you follow the form book on the latest round of fixtures in France's top flight... PSG to win big on Friday night Rennes to make it five wins from six Goals on cards as Brest face Clermont Paris' class will tell Ajaccio vs PSG (1st vs 18th)Fri, 20:00 BSTLive on BT Sport 4 and Betfair Live Video This is a meeting between Ligue 1's strongest side and arguably weakest side and the difference in class ought to be apparent over the 90 minutes. We're backing PSG to overcome a -1.5 Asian Handicap start, meaning that you'll make a profit if PSG win by two or more goals. PSG's margin of victory has dropped in their recent matches - 2-1 (h) vs Nice on October 1, 1-0 (h) vs Marseille last weekend - but this match is an opportunity for them to revert to the more dominant victories we saw from them earlier in the season. PSG created a stack of chances against Marseille last weekend only to find Marseille goalkeeper Pau Lopez in fantastic form but given the way the Big Three - Lionel Messi, Neymar (suspended this weekend), Kylian Mbappe - played in that game PSG look set to win big soon, and this could be the game. After making a dreadful start to the season on their return to Ligue 1 following promotion, Ajaccio have improved: they've picked up seven points from their last matches. Yet they remain arguably Ligue 1's weakest side because they failed to notably strength after promotion, and are fielding Ligue 2-standard players rather than Ligue 1-standard players in several positions. If PSG play close to their potential it's hard to see the Corsican hosts putting up meaningful resistance so we're happy to support the visitors to win by two or more goals. For a guide to how to use the Asian Handicap markets, click here. In-form visitors set to triumph Angers vs Rennes (19th vs 5th)Sun, 12:00 BSTLive on BT Sport 3 and Betfair Live Video This clash in North-West France looks a mismatch and the odds available on Rennes are too good to ignore. Bruno Genesio's visitors are one of Ligue 1's best all-round units, and widely expected to challenge for a top-three position this season. After making a slightly sluggish start to the campaign they go into this fixture as the division's form team - Rennes are W4-D1-L0 from their last five games and boast a +11 goal difference across those five matches. In our pre-season preview we backed Angers to be relegated and have seen nothing to change our minds so far. Gerard Baticle's side are currently in the bottom three and have the division's worst defensive record, with 27 goals conceded in 11 matches. Rennes will be supremely confident of collecting all three points and play accordingly. Expect the visitors to dictate play from the outset, looking to feed their set of gifted attackers as often as they can. Those attackers are in fine form: Martin Terrier scored twice in Rennes' 3-2 win over Lyon last weekend, while France U21 front men Amine Gouiri and Arnaud Kalimuendo have also been on the scoresheet in October. Rennes are [1.85] to win and that price is well worth taking. Alternatively, consider Rennes with a -0.5 &amp; -1.0 start on the Asian Handicap at an odds-against price. With this selection, you'll make a small profit if Rennes win by a single goal, and a bigger profit if Rennes win by two or more goals - something they're fully capable of doing. Over 2.5 Goals the smart pick Clermont vs Brest (8th vs 20th)Sun, 14:00 BSTLive on Betfair Live Video In-form Clermont will see this home fixture as a tremendous opportunity to earn three points, and the attacking approach they're likely to take should lead to good scoring chances at both ends of the pitch. The hosts are unbeaten in three matches (W2-D1-L0) and will play boldly against visitors that sit 11 points and 12 places below them in the standings. Managerless Brest lost 4-1 at Nantes last weekend, with no uplift in performance following the decision to sack boss Michel Der Zakarian. The trio of assistant coaches appointed on an interim basis may try to make their team more difficult to break down here but a solid performance is unlikely as Brest have defended poorly all season. Instead a game where the sides trade attacking blows is more likely, making Over 2.5 Goals the sound selection. With this pick the stats are in your favour, too. Twelve of the two teams' 22 games to date have featured Over 2.5 Goals. Seven of the 11 relevant home and away games - Clermont's home matches, Brest's away matches - have also had Over 2.5 Goals. The way the game is likely to unfold and the stats make the odds-against price on Over 2.5 Goals well worth taking. *** And why not try this Bet Builder? PSG to win at Ajaccio, Lionel Messi to have an Assist at any time, and PSG to have 7 or More Shots on Target 4.25", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Verratti_PSG_Lacazette_Lyon_2022.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "James Eastham" } They're currently in the bottom three and have the division’s worst defensive record, with 27 goals conceded in 11 matches."<br /><br /><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.204702826">Best Bet: Back Rennes to win at Angers @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.85</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b></a></p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><strong></strong><blockquote> <ul> <li><strong>PSG to win big on Friday night</strong></li> <li><strong>Rennes to make it five wins from six</strong></li> <li><strong>Goals on cards as Brest face Clermont</strong><strong></strong></li> </ul> </blockquote><h2><strong>Paris' class will tell</strong><strong></strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.204721793">Ajaccio vs PSG</a> (1st vs 18th)</strong><br><strong>Fri, 20:00 BST</strong><br><strong>Live on BT Sport 4 and Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>This is a meeting between Ligue 1's <strong>strongest side </strong>and arguably <strong>weakest side</strong> and the difference in class ought to be <strong>apparent</strong> over the 90 minutes.</p><p>We're backing <strong>PSG </strong>to overcome a <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.204721793?_gl=1*94tp2m*_ga*ODk1MDU5MzY5LjE2NjU3NzM4NzI.*_ga_K0W97M6SNZ*MTY2NjI1NzY0MC4yMS4xLjE2NjYyNTk3NTQuNDEuMC4w">-1.5 Asian Handicap start,</a> meaning that you'll make a profit if PSG <strong>win</strong> by <strong>two or more goals.</strong></p><p>PSG's margin of victory has <strong>dropped</strong> in their recent matches - 2-1 (h) vs Nice on October 1, 1-0 (h) vs Marseille last weekend - but this match is an opportunity for them to revert to the more<strong> dominant victories</strong> we saw from them <strong>earlier </strong>in the <strong>season.</strong></p><blockquote> <p><strong>PSG</strong> created a <strong>stack of chances</strong> against Marseille last weekend only to find Marseille goalkeeper Pau Lopez in fantastic form but given the way the Big Three - <strong>Lionel Messi,</strong> Neymar (suspended this weekend), <strong>Kylian Mbappe</strong> - played in that game PSG look set to <strong>win big soon,</strong> and this could be the game.</p> </blockquote><p>After making a <strong>dreadful start </strong>to the season on their return to Ligue 1 following <strong>promotion, Ajaccio </strong>have improved: they've picked up <strong>seven points</strong> from their last matches.</p><p>Yet they remain arguably Ligue 1's weakest side because they <strong>failed </strong>to notably <strong>strength</strong> after promotion, and are fielding <strong>Ligue 2-standard players</strong> rather than Ligue 1-standard players in <strong>several positions.</strong></p><p>If PSG play close to their <strong>potential </strong>it's hard to see the <strong>Corsican hosts</strong> putting up meaningful resistance so we're happy to <strong>support the visitors </strong>to win by two or more goals. For a guide to how to use the Asian Handicap markets, <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/how-to-win-money-betting-on-asian-handicap-markets.html">click here.</a></p><h2>In-form visitors set to triumph</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/soccer/french-ligue-1/angers-v-rennes-betting-31817450">Angers vs Rennes</a> (19th vs 5th)</strong><br><strong>Sun, 12:00 BST</strong><br><strong>Live on BT Sport 3 and Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>This clash in North-West France looks a <strong>mismatch </strong>and the <strong>odds</strong> available on <strong>Rennes</strong> are <strong>too good to ignore.</strong></p><p><strong>Bruno Genesio's </strong>visitors are one of Ligue 1's best all-round units, and widely expected to <strong>challenge</strong> for a <strong>top-three</strong> position this season.</p><blockquote> <p>After making a slightly sluggish start to the campaign they go into this fixture as the division's <strong>form team</strong> - Rennes are <strong>W4-D1-L0</strong> from their <strong>last five games</strong> and boast a <strong>+11 goal difference</strong> across those five matches.</p> </blockquote><p>In our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/2022-23-ligue-1-betting-tips-predictions-messi-to-inspire-psg-win-030822-164.html">pre-season preview</a> we backed <strong>Angers </strong>to be <strong>relegated </strong>and have seen <strong>nothing </strong>to <strong>change our minds</strong> so far. <strong>Gerard Baticle's</strong> side are currently in the bottom three and have the division's <strong>worst defensive record,</strong> with <strong>27 goals </strong>conceded in <strong>11 matches.</strong></p><p>Rennes will be <strong>supremely confident</strong> of collecting all three points and play accordingly. Expect the visitors to<strong> dictate play </strong>from the outset, looking to feed their set of <strong>gifted attackers</strong> as often as they can.</p><p>Those attackers are in fine form: <strong>Martin Terrier</strong> scored twice in Rennes' 3-2 win over Lyon last weekend, while France U21 front men <strong>Amine Gouiri</strong> and <strong>Arnaud Kalimuendo</strong> have also been on the scoresheet in October.</p><p>Rennes are <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.85</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b> to win and that price is well worth taking. Alternatively, consider Rennes <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.204702923">with a -0.5 & -1.0 start</a> on the <strong>Asian Handicap </strong>at an odds-against price. With this selection, you'll make a small profit if Rennes <strong>win </strong>by a<strong> single goal,</strong> and a <strong>bigger profit</strong> if Rennes win by <strong>two or more goals</strong> - something they're fully capable of doing.</p><h2>Over 2.5 Goals the smart pick</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.204703269">Clermont vs Brest</a> (8th vs 20th)</strong><br><strong>Sun, 14:00 BST</strong><br><strong>Live on Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p><strong>In-form Clermont</strong> will see this home fixture as a <strong>tremendous opportunity </strong>to earn three points, and the <strong>attacking </strong>approach they're likely to take should lead to good <strong>scoring chances</strong> at <strong>both ends</strong> of the pitch.</p><p>The hosts are unbeaten in three matches<strong> (W2-D1-L0)</strong> and will play <strong>boldly </strong>against visitors that sit <strong>11 points</strong> and <strong>12 places below</strong> them in the standings.</p><p><strong>Managerless Brest</strong> lost 4-1 at Nantes last weekend, with <strong>no uplift</strong> in performance following the decision to sack boss Michel Der Zakarian. The trio of assistant coaches appointed on an <strong>interim basis</strong> may try to make their team more difficult to break down here but a <strong>solid performance</strong> is <strong>unlikely </strong>as Brest have <strong>defended poorly</strong> all season.</p><p>Instead a game where the sides <strong>trade attacking blows</strong> is more likely, making Over 2.5 Goals the<strong> sound selection. </strong>With this pick the stats are in your favour, too.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Twelve </strong>of the two teams' <strong>22 games</strong> to date have featured <strong>Over 2.5 Goals.</strong> <strong>Seven </strong>of the <strong>11 </strong>relevant home and away games - Clermont's home matches, Brest's away matches - have also had <strong>Over 2.5 Goals.</strong></p> </blockquote><p>The way the game is likely to unfold and the <strong>stats</strong> make the odds-against price on Over 2.5 Goals well <strong>worth taking.</strong></p><p><strong>***</strong></p><p><strong>And why not try this Bet Builder?</strong></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>PSG to win at Ajaccio, Lionel Messi to have an Assist at any time, and PSG to have 7 or More Shots on Target</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/french-ligue-1/ac-ajaccio-v-paris-st-g/31818155" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">4.25</a></div></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>James’ 2022-23 P/L</h2> <p>Staked: 31pts<br>Returned: +41.13pts<br>P/L: +10.13pts</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Safer Gambling Week</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>Keep gambling fun and read all about the tools available to you on Betfair this <a href="https://safergambling.betfair.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Safer Gambling Week</a>.</p> </div> </section> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.204721793">Back PSG -1.5 Asian Handicap at Ajaccio @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.85</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/soccer/french-ligue-1/angers-v-rennes-betting-31817450">Back Rennes to win at Angers @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.85</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b></a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.204703269">Back Clermont vs Brest Over 2.5 Goals @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.1</span><span <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/ligue-1-tips-marseille-the-smart-bet-to-claim-yet-another-win-290922-164.html">Ligue 1 Tips: Marseille the smart bet to claim yet another win</a> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/saturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-160922-204.html">Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League and more</a> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/friday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-1-150922-204.html">Friday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League</a> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/ligue-1-tips-back-goals-as-psg-and-marseille-face-off-in-sunday-night-thriller-141022-164.html">Ligue 1 Tips: Back goals as PSG and Marseille face-off in Sunday night thriller</a> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/saturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-2-061022-204.html">Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League and more</a> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/patrice-evra-exclusive-united-players-bottled-it-in-derby-061022-1183.html">Patrice Evra Exclusive: United players "bottled it" in derby</a> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">More French Ligue 1</a> </div> 