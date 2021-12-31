Football Bet of the Day: The Young and the Brave

Leaders will be made to work hard

Young Africans v Dodoma FC

Friday December 31, 16:00

We had to watch the closing stages through our fingers last night, but Porto's 3-1 win over old foes Benfica kept us under the 4.5 goals line, and we got the winner we wanted, which takes us back into the black for the week.

We'll wrap up 2021 in Tanzania, because top-flight leaders Young Africans are hoping to enhance their position at the top with a home win against Dodoma FC.

Last term's runners-up Young Africans have made an unbeaten start to the league season, having won eight and drawn two of their ten games so far. However, for our purposes it's worth noting that they don't often crush teams. Five of those eight wins have been by a single goal.

Dodoma FC have only lost two of their first ten games, and only one of those defeats was by more than one goal. Dodoma have leaked just seven goals across those ten outings, and they have found the net in six of their ten games. Their last meeting with Young Africans was a goalless draw.

The leaders may well win this, but we can give Dodoma a bit of a start by using the Asian Handicap. We can back them +1.0 & +1.5 at 1.9620/21, which means we get a half-stakes payout if they only lose by one goal.