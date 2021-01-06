Football Bet of the Day: Hosts to get a Kicking

Pirates to plunder treasure

Wurzburger Kickers v St Pauli

Wednesday 06 January, 19:30

We were agonisingly short of our target in France last night, as Auxerre drew 1-1 with Caen, and missed a glut of chances late on. We'll take it on the chin and return to Germany, because Wurzburger Kickers are up against St Pauli in the second tier.

This is a battle between the division's bottom two. Wurzburger Kickers have yo-yoed between the second and third divisions in recent seasons, and they were promoted as runners-up from the Dritte Liga last term. They have really struggled with the step up this time, and have collected just four points from their first 13 games. Bernhard Trares' side have lost their last five games, conceding 13 goals along the way. Overall, they have leaked 32 goals, the joint-worst record in the division.

St Pauli aren't much better off, as they have taken just a point from their last seven matches. They have leaked 26 goals, and they haven't won since they beat Heidenheim 4-2 on Matchday Two. However, they have picked up some decent results away from home this term. They played out a 2-2 draw at local rivals Hamburg, and also managed 2-2 draws at Bochum and Darmstadt.

With both teams leaking goals, I fancy Over 2.5 Goals here. That bet has landed in ten of Kickers' last 13 league games, and ten of St Pauli's. Overs is a skinny 1.645/8, so let's beef that up by using the Sportsbook's Same Game Multi by adding in St Pauli/Draw Double Chance. The Pirates are a better side man for man, and have been tougher to beat, especially on the road.