World Cup 2022 South America Qualifying Tips: Bolivia to perform in must win match

Bolivia to keep Qatar dreams alive

Bolivia v Chile

Tuesday, 20:00

As predicted in last week's column, Bolivia were on the end of a hiding against Venezuela away from home and are now on a very much unwanted 52 game winless streak on their travels.

However, despite another loss recorded, their home form is keeping them in with a chance - albeit a very small one - of claiming a World Cup spot.

With a trip to Colombia before hosting Brazil in their last two group games, this is a must win at all costs match against Chile.

Chile know they are going to face testing conditions in La Paz. So much, they moved their home match against Argentina last week to Calama, to try and get used to the extreme altitude they will face.

Bolivia have collected 13 points at home from seven matches, conceding just seven goals in the capital. They can also head into this one knowing Chile aren't the side they used to be, having only lost 1-0 in the reverse leg.

All in all, there's some Bet Builder value to be had. Bolivia double chance and over 1.5 goals at 1.804/5 looks to be a sensible approach here.

Venezuela can frustrate Suarez and co

Uruguay v Venezuela

Tuesday, 23:00

After a winless streak stretching across five matches, Uruguay gained a valuable three points away to Paraguay last week. On paper, their home match against Venezuela, who have lost every away match, should be an ideal next encounter.

I'm not entirely convinced, however.

After a 4-1 romp over Bolivia at home, Venezuela may well have a spring in their step after they ended their own three match losing streak.

They clearly aren't the strongest side, anyone can see that by looking at the table, but Uruguay have struggled throughout qualification and rarely put in convincing results. Their 0-0 away to Venezuela highlights exactly that.

Aside from a 3-0 victory away to Colombia at the beginning of qualification, Uruguay have only scored twice on two occasions in 17 matches - both against Bolivia.

Although Venezuela continue to ship in goals at an alarming rate, they've only scored two in seven away matches and will once again look to put numbers behind the ball and frustrate Uruguay.

BTTS no is unfortunately too short at 1.608/13, so a chance is being taken with under 2.5 goals at 1.9010/11.

Brazil to make light work of Paraguay

Brazil v Paraguay

Wednesday, 00:30

For those who didn't watch Ecuador v Brazil last week or catch the highlights, I highly recommend you go back and watch the drama unfold. Alisson was sent off, twice, before both were rescinded, eight cards were dished out and Brazil were unable to collect all three points.

Unfortunately, I can't guarantee as much drama for Brazil's home tie against Paraguay - and from a betting point of view, I don't want it either.

Three points for the hosts will see them finish qualification in first place, which will no doubt send a strong message to those looking to compete in Qatar.

After conceding just once at home in six matches, and with Paraguay's campaign all but done, there only appears to be one outcome here - especially considering they've scored just twice on the road in seven matches.

Don't worry, I'm not recommending Brazil at 1.201/5, but this is the perfect game for a Bet Builder selection.

Brazil to win, not concede and score over 1.5 goals creates a 2.1511/10 golden opportunity well worth taking.