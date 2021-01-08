Football Bet of the Day: Wolves and Eagles to have a lively scrap

No clean sheets in the cup tonight

Wolves v Crystal Palace

Friday 08 January, 19:45

Live on BT Sport Extra

While Internacional did their bit for us in Brazil last night, Ceara failed to bring the goodies (obscure music joke klaxon) as they lost 2-0, nixing our BTTS bet. To give them their due, they did have six shots on target and 19 goal attempts overall, so it wasn't for the want of trying.

We'll go to the jewel of the Black Country now, because Wolverhampton Wanderers are up against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup's third round, and although the market expects this to be fairly dull, I think there's an argument to say both teams will find the net.

Wolves are not quite the teak-tough side they were last season. They only leaked 40 goals in the entirety of their Premier League campaign in 19/20, but they have already shipped 24 goals in their first 17 top-flight outings. Three of those goals were in their last game, as they blew a 3-1 lead to draw 3-3 at Brighton. Six of their last nine games have seen both teams find the net, and that's true of four of their last six home games.

Palace lost 2-0 at Wolves in late October, but they had some chances, and put up an xG figure of 0.94. Not spectacular, but not awful either, and Palace had some penalty claims and a goal ruled out for offside. Overall, Palace have scored at least once in 11 of their 17 Premier League games, but they've only kept two clean sheets in the top division. On the road they haven't managed a shut-out since June.

Both Teams To Score is odds-against here at 2.0621/20, and that's what I'll go for.