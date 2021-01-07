Football Bet of the Day: Bedlam in Brazil

Defences won't hold tonight

Ceara v Internacional

Thursday 07 January, 22:00

Our German jaunt wasn't as fun as we'd hoped last night, as although St Pauli avoided defeat at Wurzburger Kickers, we ended up a goal short. A red card for the visitors before half time did us few favours.

We march on, and seeing as Europe is freezing at the moment, we'll warm ourselves with a trip to Fortazea in Brazil, where the weather is currently 28 degrees Celsius. Internacional are travelling to face Ceara, and I think both teams can find the net.

Internacional are fifth in the table, and are certainly in the mix for a Copa Libertadores qualification spot. With 41 goals scored, they have the best attacking record outside the top three, and they are chasing a fourth straight league win. The side from Porto Alegre have scored in 13 of their last 16 league matches, and have kept just four clean sheets in that spell.

Ceara are in mid-table, and have a decent cushion when it comes to the relegation battle. They have scored a hefty 38 goals, but have also leaked 37. 13 of their last 17 league matches have seen both teams find the net.

Both Teams To Score is available at an attractive 2.245/4 here, so that's the route I'm taking. If you want to be a bit bolder, Over 2.5 Goals is trading at 2.767/4.