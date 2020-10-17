Football Bet of the Day: Willem won't conquer

Dutch Eredivisie: Willem II v FC Twente (Double Chance)Show Hide
Saturday 17 October, 8.00pm
We're starting our weekend with a rare trip to the Netherlands, as Kev believes hosts Willem II are too short to take the win against Twente.
"Willem II have been dismantled at home this season by both Rangers and Feyenoord, while Twente have made an unbeaten start to the Eredivisie campaign."
Hosts to keep struggling
Willem II v Twente
Saturday 17 October, 20:00
As it turned out, Dijon were a bit too hot to handle for our boys Rennes last night, and a 1-1 draw denied us victory. We'll make the short jump to the Netherlands now, because Twente are well placed to get a positive result at struggling Willem II.
The men from Tilburg have built up a reputation as a side that is strong at home, but they have made a poor start to the season. Rangers wiped the floor with them in a 4-0 Europa League qualifying win at the Koning Willem II Stadion, and Feyenoord just came away from there with a 4-1 victory in the Eredivisie. Willem II were also held to a 1-1 draw at lowly Emmen.
Twente struggled away from home last season, but a 1-1 draw against Feyenoord in Rotterdam was a good start, and they have made an unbeaten start to the campaign, taking eight points from their four matches. Ron Jans' team has scored in every match so far.
Willem II finished 5th last term in the Eredivisie, nine places above Twente, but it's worth remembering that the season was cut short, and Twente have made a better start to the campaign than this evening's opponents. The hosts seem too short to take the win at just above evens, especially when you consider that Che Nunnely, Kwasi Okyere-Wriedt and Leeroy Owusu are all out injured. I'll back Draw and Away here on the Double Chance market at 10/111.9.
Points Staked: 148
Points Returned: 138.28
P/L: -9.72 points
