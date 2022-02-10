Weekend Sports Betting: Premier League, Betfair Hurdle, Super Bowl and more

A fab four sporting events this weekend...

Premier League - Liverpool must keep pressure on City

There's a massive fixutre in the Women's Super League on Friday, between Chelsea and Arsenal, and Betfair Trader Sam Kingston has previewed the match and recommend a couple of bets.

As for the men, the first full Premier League gameweek for three weeks starts at Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime as Manchester United try to end their run of draws and beat Southampton.

The day ends with a potentially tricky trip to Norwich for league leaders Man City. The champions are 1.141/7 for the title but Liverpool 8.27/1 look fired up for the run-in and will aim to push City hard. Win their games in hand and the Reds can cut the Blues lead at the top to six points.

Jurgen Klopp hass Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, who played against each other in the African Cup of Nations final, back which is bad news for Burnley when they host the Reds on Sunday.

Betfair Hurdle - highlight of Super Saturday at Newbury

The Betfair Hurdle takes place at Newbury on a Super Saturday of horse racing. Soaring Glory is aiming to win the race for the second consecutive yea but will face stiff competition from JPR One, Broomfield Bug and Knappers Hill among others.

We'll have tips for the big day from our experts, as well as ambassador insight from Paul Nicholls, on Friday. In the meantime, read Tony Calvin's in-depth assessment of the Betfair Handicap Hurdle.

Six Nations - England aim to bounce back in Rome

England's Six Nations campaign started in the worst possible way last weekend when they were beaten by Scotland. The Red Rose are now out to 7.06/1 in the Championship outright betting but they have the best chance of bouncing back when they take on whipping boys Italy on Saturday.

More intriguing as a contest should be France v Ireland. Both teams started with impressive wins last weekend and whoever emerges victorious from this will have the momentum and put themselves in the frame for a rare Grand Slam.

Super Bowl LVI - Rams and Bengals set for showdown nobody expected

This NFL season has been one of the most extraordinary of all time and on Sunday night it is set for a thrilling finale as favourites Los Angeles Rams take on surprise-package the Cincinnati Bengals.

It is, as our NFL expert Mike Carlson says in his game preview, the Super Bowl nobody expected.

Both teams arrive here after pulling off big comebacks in the previous round. Will we see another surprise on Sunday?

Mike will be back with another preview, where he recommends his best props bets on Thursday.