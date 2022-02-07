Betfair Hurdle: Trio head the market ahead of Saturday's clash

A field of 16 has been declared for Saturday's Betfair Hurdle at Newbury, with Soaring Glory 7.06/1 looking to win the race two years in a row.

However, there's a trio of horses ahead of him in the market, in what looks a competitive field.

JPR One, Broomfield Burg and Knappers Hillare all priced at 6.05/1 at this early stage.

JPR One, Colin Tizzard's five-year-old heads to Newbury with form figures reading 1-2-1, only losing out by a neck at in the National Hunt Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham back in December.

Broomfield Burg has far more experience with four wins to his name from seven races, despite being a beaten favourite on two occasions at Newbury and Cheltenham respectively. However, he clearly has a liking for the track and the market suggests he can go one better on his return.

Knappers Hill lost his unbeaten record when going for six in a row and finishing third to Jonbon in the Howden Kennel Gate Novices' Hurdle over at Ascot. It's no real surprise to see the six-year-old at the top of the market.

Soaring Glory, however, holds every chance and it will be no surprise if his odds shorten before Saturday. However, the six-year-old's return to Newbury in November was disappointing, finishing last of four when an odds-on favourite.

Betfair spokesman, Barry Orr, commented: "It's a three way split at the top with JPR One, Broomfield Burg and Knappers Hill all on 5/1 and just a point back to last years winner, Soaring Glory, at 6/1."

"Being the UK richest handicap hurdle the betting obviously reflects the competitive nature of the race."

Betfair Hurdle Betting: 5/1 JPR One, Broomfield Burg, Knappers Hill, 6/1 Soaring Glory, 8/1 Jetoile, Metier, Tritonic, 10/1 Boothill, I Like To Move It, 16/1 Fifty Ball, 20/1 First Street, Royaume Uni, Glory And Fortune, 33/1 Howdyalikemenow, 40/1 Lord Baddesley, 66/1 Natural History

*1/4 odds 4 places