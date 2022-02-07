Betfair Hurdle: Trio head the market ahead of Saturday's clash
The antepost betting for the Betfair Hurdle sees three horses evenly poised at the top of the market while last year's winner Soaring Glory is just a point away from those rivals...
"Knappers Hill lost his unbeaten record when going for six in a row and finishing third to Jonbon in the Howden Kennel Gate Novices' Hurdle over at Ascot."
A field of 16 has been declared for Saturday's Betfair Hurdle at Newbury, with Soaring Glory 7.06/1 looking to win the race two years in a row.
However, there's a trio of horses ahead of him in the market, in what looks a competitive field.
JPR One, Broomfield Burg and Knappers Hillare all priced at 6.05/1 at this early stage.
JPR One, Colin Tizzard's five-year-old heads to Newbury with form figures reading 1-2-1, only losing out by a neck at in the National Hunt Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham back in December.
Broomfield Burg has far more experience with four wins to his name from seven races, despite being a beaten favourite on two occasions at Newbury and Cheltenham respectively. However, he clearly has a liking for the track and the market suggests he can go one better on his return.
Knappers Hill lost his unbeaten record when going for six in a row and finishing third to Jonbon in the Howden Kennel Gate Novices' Hurdle over at Ascot. It's no real surprise to see the six-year-old at the top of the market.
Soaring Glory, however, holds every chance and it will be no surprise if his odds shorten before Saturday. However, the six-year-old's return to Newbury in November was disappointing, finishing last of four when an odds-on favourite.
Betfair spokesman, Barry Orr, commented: "It's a three way split at the top with JPR One, Broomfield Burg and Knappers Hill all on 5/1 and just a point back to last years winner, Soaring Glory, at 6/1."
"Being the UK richest handicap hurdle the betting obviously reflects the competitive nature of the race."
Betfair Hurdle Betting: 5/1 JPR One, Broomfield Burg, Knappers Hill, 6/1 Soaring Glory, 8/1 Jetoile, Metier, Tritonic, 10/1 Boothill, I Like To Move It, 16/1 Fifty Ball, 20/1 First Street, Royaume Uni, Glory And Fortune, 33/1 Howdyalikemenow, 40/1 Lord Baddesley, 66/1 Natural History
*1/4 odds 4 places
Daily Offer - Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples
“Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.”