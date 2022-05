French Open Women's Day Four Tips: Cirstea to continue Stephens' poor form



Sorana Cirstea v Sloane Stephens

14:03

The women's singles event at the French Open moves to the second round stage today with action from the bottom half of the draw and Dan Weston has a best bet to recommend...

Dan says: "Sorana Cirstea is 1.758/11 for her match against Sloane Stephens, which I'm surprised about. The Romanian has much better 12-month clay court numbers, with an edge on both serve and return, while Stephens came into the event on a five-match losing streak.

"The market, in my view, still rates Stephens somewhat on past glories and reputation, and Cirstea looks some value here."

Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Tips: Rahul and Bishnoi eyeing up MOM

Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bangalore

15:00

With Lucknow looking good for the win against Bangalore on Wednesday, the Super Giants' star opening batsman and chief spinner are contenders for man-of-the-match.

Jamie Pacheco says: "Lucknow are 1.9210/11 and you could argue that's a decent price.

They were more consistent than RCB in the Group Stages and just looked better balanced. One particular area of strength, especially in comparison to RCB, is their opening partnership.

"Rahul and de Kock at the top of the order is as good as it gets in this format, while Bangalore have rotated their opening partnership and are yet to find one they can trust.

"Would-be Lucknow backers will also be glad to know that RCB lost at the Eliminator Stage (this match) in both of the past two seasons suggesting they're not good at handling the pressure of the biggest games. As if we didn't know that already.

"But it's also true that RCB beat Lucknow by 18 runs in the one game they played each other this season."

Daily Racing Multiple: Dalgleish can start the double off at Hamilton

13:50, Hamilton

Hamilton and Ripon are the two venues that Alan Dudman is looking at on Wednesday and goes with a 14/1 Sportsbook double for the day...

Alan says: "With only seven runners in the 15:50, the potential first-leg hopes to play each-way on Perfect Swiss are dashed with just the two places, but Keith Dalgleish's Alpine Sierra just about shades it as the selection.

"He looks the stronger stayer with form over much further, and considering he has made the running before, a nice incident-free performance down in class should see him get a deserved victory.

"Hold-up tactics didn't come off in a better race at Musselburgh last time behind the well-treated Tommy G, who arguably received the better ride in a close finish where you could have thrown a large quilt over them.

"Tommy G went widest of all when the tempo increased, but Alpine Sierra who was travelling quite well off the pace, was trapped on the inside and had conceded first run. Once he switched, he then met some trouble and then had to dart back up the inside. Considering that was a 0-80, this looks an easier task."

Roma v Feyenoord Tips: Mourinho will lift Europa Conference League

Roma 2.447/5 v Feyenoord 3.39/4, the Draw 3.412/5

20:00

Live on YouTube

Dan Fitch thinks Roma's class will tell in the Europa Conference League final against Feyenoord...

Dan says: "The Italians have more quality, which will include three members of Italy's Euro 2020 squad. They're 1.748/11 to win the trophy, which is a good option if you want to back them and play it safe.

"Perhaps the biggest question of this final, is whether Roma will be able to keep it tight, or if this will be another goal-laden game for Feyenoord. Roma have kept home clean sheets against good attacking teams in Bodo/Glimt and Leicester, over the past two rounds.

"Meanwhile, Feyenoord's games since the start of the group stage, have seen both teams to score land in 10 of their 12 outings and averaged 3.58 goals-per-match, during that run.

"If we are backing Roma to triumph, then we have to assume that the game will be played on their terms. Under 2.5 goals is 1.9520/21, with a Roma win and under 2.5 goals available at 5.85/1."