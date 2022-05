Europa Conference League Final

Roma 2.466/4 v Feyenoord 3.259/4; The Draw 3.45

Wednesday 25 May, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 1 and YouTube

Mourinho and Roma looking to return to winning ways

On Wednesday night, Roma are looking to land their first European trophy since they won the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, way back in 1961.

For their manager Jose Mourinho, there is the chance to end his own personal trophy drought, which dates back to Manchester United's Europa League triumph in 2017.

Though winning this first ever final of the Europa Conference League would be a minor triumph compared to some of Mourinho's past achievements, it would go some way to show that he is still a force in the modern game.

Roma won 3-0 away at Torino on Friday night, in the last Serie A game of the season. That win secured them a sixth placed finish and a spot in next season's Europa League. It also game Mourinho the chance to give some more time for Leonard Spinazzola to prove his fitness, having spent most of the seasons on the sidelines with injury.

Spinazzola impressed during Italy's successful Euro 2020 campaign and could be a danger in this final, with the right-footed wing-back set to start on the left of Mourinho's 3-4-3 formation.

Nicolo Zaniolo is another player in contention after a muscle injury. He came on to join the forward line in the win over Torino, in which the English striker Tammy Abraham scored twice to bring his season's tally to 27 goals in 52 appearances.

Feyenoord have entertained en-route

Feyenoord have not triumphed in Europe since winning the UEFA Cup in 2002, which is also the last time that any Dutch club won a European trophy.

This competition was created to give more of a chance to clubs from nations with smaller leagues. You wouldn't normally put Serie A in that bracket but there's been no Italian winner of a European trophy since Mourinho oversaw Inter's 2010 Champions League win. Though it has received criticism, this inaugural Europa Conference League has delivered on the intentions of UEFA.

Feyenoord's campaign in this competition started back in July, during the qualification rounds. With the exception of Union Berlin and Marseille, it's not been the toughest path for Feyenoord, but they've certainly provided plenty of entertainment en-route, with their games generally seeing lots of goals.

Their striker Cyriel Dessers is the top scorer in the competition with 10 goals and will start in a frontline, that should also include the on-loan Arsenal youngster Reiss Nelson.

The Feyenoord manager Arne Slot will be without his goalkeeper Justin Bijlow who has been out since March, with Ofir Marciano set to deputise.

Roma have the extra quality

Roma are the 2.466/4 favourites to win in 90 minutes, with Feyenoord at 3.259/4 and the draw at 3.45.

The Italians have more quality, which will include three members of Italy's Euro 2020 squad. They're 1.748/11 to win the trophy, which is a good option if you want to back them and play it safe.

Back game to be played on Mourinho's terms

Perhaps the biggest question of this final, is whether Roma will be able to keep it tight, or if this will be another goal-laden game for Feyenoord. Roma have kept home clean sheets against good attacking teams in Bodo/Glimt and Leicester, over the past two rounds.

Meanwhile, Feyenoord's games since the start of the group stage, have seen both teams to score land in 10 of their 12 outings and averaged 3.58 goals-per-match, during that run.

If we are backing Roma to triumph, then we have to assume that the game will be played on their terms. Under 2.5 goals is 1.9520/21, with a Roma win and under 2.5 goals available at 5.85/1.