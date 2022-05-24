</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Flucknow-super-giants-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-ipl-tips-rahul-and-bishnoi-eyeing-up-mom-award-240522-206.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Flucknow-super-giants-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-ipl-tips-rahul-and-bishnoi-eyeing-up-mom-award-240522-206.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/premier-league-betting-haaland-and-man-city-must-adapt-to-succeed-together-240522-722.html">Premier League Betting: Haaland and Man City must adapt to succeed together</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/dimitar-berbatov-betfair-ambassador-saves-brave-liverpool-fans-cash-out-240522-204.html">Dimitar Berbatov: Betfair ambassador saves brave Liverpool fan's Quadruple Cash Out</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/tuesday-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-240522-204.html">Tuesday Tips Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">Europa League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">World Cup 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-has-a-2001-nap-at-punchestown-240522-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams has a 200/1 NAP at Punchestown</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/todays-racing-news-roll-the-dice-with-dancer-at-bath-240522-1081.html">Today's Racing News: Roll the dice with dancer at Bath</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-keep-it-in-the-family-with-Silverscape-and-Ecossais-230522-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: Keep it in the family with Silverscape and Ecossais </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/">Royal Ascot</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/">Bryony Frost</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/lucknow-super-giants-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-ipl-tips-rahul-and-bishnoi-eyeing-up-mom-award-240522-206.html">Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Tips: Rahul and Bishnoi eyeing up MOM award </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/gujarat-titans-v-rajasthan-royals-tips-back-hardik-to-take-titans-to-final-230522-646.html">Gujarat Titans v Rajasthan Royals: Back skipper Hardik to take Titans to the final</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/indian-premier-league-tips-the-play-off-hopefuls-rated-220522-194.html">Indian Premier League Tips: The play-off hopefuls rated</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/french-open-womens-day-two-tips-injury-doubts-and-heavy-favourites-create-tough-card-240522-778.html">French Open Women's Day Two Tips: Injury doubts and heavy favourites create tough card</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/french-open-womens-day-1-tips-back-underdog-pera-to-win-first-round-match-210522-778.html">French Open Women's Day 1 Tips: Back underdog Pera to win first round match</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/french-open-mens-day-1-tips-thiem-the-nap-on-the-opening-day-210522-778.html">French Open Men's Day 1 Tips: Thiem the nap on the opening day</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/charles-schwab-challenge-each-way-tips-gooch-can-grab-colonial-glory-230522-719.html">Charles Schwab Challenge Each-Way Tips: Gooch can grab Colonial glory</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/dutch-open-each-way-tips-rafa-can-enjoy-another-cheery-kyle-show-230522-721.html">Dutch Open Each-Way Tips: Rafa can enjoy another cheery Kyle show</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/us-pga-championship-result-and-review-terrific-thomas-swoops-to-secure-southern-hills-success-230522-167.html">The Punter's US PGA Championship De-Brief: Terrific Thomas swoops to secure Southern Hills success </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: A good time to back Mike Pence for 2024?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-how-the-next-month-could-finish-boris-johnson-230522-171.html">UK Politics: How the next month could finish Boris Johnson</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-by-elections-betting-odds-suggest-tories-will-lose-in-wakefield-and-in-tiverton-and-honiton-190522-204.html">UK By-Elections Betting: Odds suggest Tories will lose in Wakefield and in Tiverton and Honiton</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election </a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-song-contest-2022-tips-back-poland-for-a-top-4-finish-220422-1130.html">Eurovision Song Contest 2022 Tips: Back Sweden for the win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-semi-final-2-tips-oppose-cyprus-to-qualify-210422-1130.html">Eurovision Semi-Final 2 Tips: Get against Cyprus in qualification betting</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-song-contest-2022-tips-back-greece-to-win-semi-final-one-200422-1130.html">Eurovision Semi-Final 1 Tips: Back Greece for the win</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/">Sports Personality of the Year</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/im-a-celebrity/">I'm a Celebrity</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-wales-v-france-england-v-ireland-and-italy-v-scotland-010322-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Wales v France, England v Ireland and Italy v Scotland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting-france-odds-on-for-grand-slam-but-wales-and-england-await-030322-204.html">Six Nations Betting: France odds-on for Grand Slam but Wales and England await</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-wales-scotland-v-france-and-ireland-v-italy-180222-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for England v Wales, Scotland v France and Ireland v Italy</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/other/giro-ditalia-stage-16-tips-jai-ho-jai-hindley-230522-186.html">Giro d'Italia Stage 16 Tips: Jai ho Jai Hindley!</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/other/giro-ditalia-stage-15-tips-yates-and-carapaz-most-likely-210522-186.html">Giro d'Italia Stage 15 Tips: Yates and Carapaz most likely</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/other/giro-ditalia-stage-14-tips-yates-to-lodge-challenge-to-poel-200522-186.html">Giro d'Italia Stage 14 Tips: Yates to lodge challenge to Poel</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day">Daily Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live Blog</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Virgil VD and Mo Salah 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ascot blurred sprint finish 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Racing Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rafa Nadal celebrates shot 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>French Open Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Parliament.220x145.jpg');"> <div><h4>Politics Live Blog</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Tips: Rahul and Bishnoi eyeing up MOM award </h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/jamie-the-pacman-pacheco/">Jamie Pacheco</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-05-24">24 May 2022</time></li> <li>5 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Tips: Rahul and Bishnoi eyeing up MOM award ", "name": "Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Tips: Rahul and Bishnoi eyeing up MOM award ", "description": "With Lucknow looking good for the win against Bangalore on Wednesday, the Super Giants' star opening batsman and chief spinner are contenders for man-of-the-...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/lucknow-super-giants-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-ipl-tips-rahul-and-bishnoi-eyeing-up-mom-award-240522-206.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/lucknow-super-giants-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-ipl-tips-rahul-and-bishnoi-eyeing-up-mom-award-240522-206.html", "datePublished": "2022-05-24T12:29:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-05-24T13:48:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/KL Rahul.320x213.jpg", "articleBody": "With Lucknow looking good for the win against Bangalore on Wednesday, the Super Giants' star opening batsman and chief spinner are contenders for man-of-the-match says Jamie Pacheco. Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bangalore Wednesday 25 May, 15:00 TV: live on Sky Sports Decent first season for LSG Lucknow will be pleased with their work in the Group Stages but will have felt they missed out on a good opportunity to secure a Top 2 finish. They had two good chances to do so. In their penultimate match against Top 2 rivals the Royals, Lucknow didn't put enough runs on the board and saw Rajasthan get there quite comfortably. On another day CSK could well have beaten the Royals in their final match to rob Sanju Samson's side of a runners-up spot. Moeen Ali made a brilliant start for CSK and 190 looked on at one stage. But he got no support and in the end the Royals had just 150 to chase, although there were a couple of stumbles along the way. Then again, Lucknow got home against KKR by the skin of their teeth in their final Group match so these things tend to even themselves out. Quinton de Kock scored an unbeaten 140, easily this year's highest individual score, and KL Rahul was also not out (68) as they posted 210. But they came one blow away from losing the match, as KKR kept scoring boundaries despite losing regular wickets. In the end it was left to Evin Lewis with a brilliant catch and Marcus Stoinis with a perfect yorker to allow LSG to hang on and win a high-scoring match by just two runs. Their batting in that match will have pleased the management, the bowling not so much. So, it will be interesting to see if they play Evin Lewis again or feel they need another bowler in Dushmantha Chameera. Lucknow's Likely XI Rahul, de Kock, Lewis, Hooda, Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Holder, Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Bishnoi. Typical RCB The years go by, the players change and this year even the captain changed but RCB never seem to change. Theirs was a Group Stage marked by inconsistency, poor team selection, sloppy fielding at times and so-called star players failing to perform. So nothing new, really. Even the fact they left it late to qualify for the Playoffs, needing to beat the Group winners in their last match no less, was typical RCB. But there have been a few positives. The wickets and energy of Hasaranga, the economy rate of Harshal Patel, the ability of Josh Hazlewood to consistently take wickets and the late-order hitting of Dinesh Karthik caught the eye. But again, as per usual, it's been a series of individual performances rather than team efforts that allowed them to make the Playoffs when they probably didn't deserve to. Virat Kohli finally, finally came good with an impressive knock of 73 off 54 to anchor the chase against Gujarat. It means he'll keep his place for this match but whether it's enough to save him from the axe ahead of next season, remains to be seen. Bangalore's Likely XI Du Plessis, Kohli, Patidar, Maxwell, Lomror, Karthik, Ahmed, Patel, Hasaranga, Hazlewood, Kaul. Pitch report It seems a bit strange that after playing at the likes of Brabourne, the DY Patil and the Wankhede over the past few weeks, the Playoffs will take place at two completely different venues: the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator here at Eden Gardens in Kolkata and the Qualifier 2 and final at Ahmedabad. We haven't had any matches at Eden Gardens in the IPL for two years. In 2020 the whole of the IPL was held in the UAE and in 2021 the first half of the season was in India (the second in the UAE again) but Kolkata wasn't one of the venues. But what we do know from previous seasons is that 160 is about par here and that spin always play a big part so it would be no surprise if at least half of each team's overs are bowled by spinners. But how many overs are we going to get? The forecast isn't great and the IPL rules state that if they can't play the full 40 overs on the day, they'll play as many as they can per side. Then it's a case of resorting to a Super Over and if even that isn't possible, then the side who finished higher in the table progresses, which is Lucknow. The good news is that the drainage system here has improved over the past few years so even if there are showers, we hope to not lose too many overs, if at all. Lucknow justified favourites Lucknow are [1.92] and you could argue that's a decent price. They were more consistent than RCB in the Group Stages and just looked better balanced. One particular area of strength, especially in comparison to RCB, is their opening partnership. Rahul and de Kock at the top of the order is as good as it gets in this format, while Bangalore have rotated their opening partnership and are yet to find one they can trust. Would-be Lucknow backers will also be glad to know that RCB lost at the Eliminator Stage (this match) in both of the past two seasons suggesting they're not good at handling the pressure of the biggest games. As if we didn't know that already. But it's also true that RCB beat Lucknow by 18 runs in the one game they played each other this season. And it's also true that RCB will have taken note of the fact Lucknow almost lost a game after posting well over 200 meaning their bowling isn't at its best. Add in the possibility of overs lost to rain and this becomes increasingly tricky to call. But if we get a full game I'd certainly favour Lucknow, who should be a little shorter after what we've seen from both of them this season. Could Stoinis have his day? Admittedly it hasn't been the greatest of seasons for Marcus Stoinis, one of Lucknow's three pre-auction purchases. But that's got more to do with how Lucknow have used them than his own failings. Despite being a batting all-rounder, he's bowled just seven overs in ten matches and with the bat has come in as low as eight and rarely higher than five, despite his status as one of the cleanest hitters in the game. And he's yet to win in the top batsman market, the closest he came being a 38 in his first match (pipped by de Kock's 39) against Rajasthan when coming in at number eight. But still. Luckow have been guilty of a couple of batting collapses and that could open the door to Stoinis. It's also possible that in a rain-reduced affair he's promoted up the order to give it a whack rather than running the risk of him batting in his regular position and not getting a hit at all. 11/1 is generous on a player of his ability. Two LSG players for MOM The last time I previewed a match I said that a couple of Rajasthan players could be good alternatives on the man-of-the-match market to the straight Royals win. The rationale was that if you think a particular side is going to win and with the MOM almost always coming from the winning side, picking two players out of the 11 that can pick up the match gong at big prices isn't a bad strategy. Ravi Ashwin provided us with a 11/1 winner so let's see if we can repeat the trick. First up, KL Rahul. He was somewhat put in the shade by de Kock's 140 last time out, the South African remarkably scoring twice as many runs in spite of the fact they both carried their bat. But it was a knock that shows Rahul is in form, which he always seem to be anyway. This will be the fourth season in a row where he will end in the Top 3 for most runs this season and at 7/1 he looks a solid price. And following the idea that spin could be king here, we want Ravi Bishnoi onside as well. 12 wickets in 13 games at an economy rate of 8.22 is solid rather than spectacular but the pitch here could play into his hands and two or three wickets or two wickets with a good economy rate could make him a real contender, at 14/1. ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/KL%20Rahul.jpg", "height": 853, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Jamie Pacheco" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/KL Rahul.728x485.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/KL Rahul.450x300.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/KL Rahul.600x400.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/KL Rahul.728x485.jpg 728w" alt="KL Rahul"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">KL Rahul has been the IPL's most consistent batsman over the past four seasons.</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league/lucknow-super-giants-v-royal-challengers-bangalore/31475560" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Cricket UK","category_label":"Indian Premier League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/cricket\/indian-premier-league\/lucknow-super-giants-v-royal-challengers-bangalore\/31475560","entry_title":"Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Tips: Rahul and Bishnoi eyeing up MOM award "}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league/lucknow-super-giants-v-royal-challengers-bangalore/31475560">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Lucknow%20Super%20Giants%20v%20Royal%20Challengers%20Bangalore%20IPL%20Tips%3A%20Rahul%20and%20Bishnoi%20eyeing%20up%20MOM%20award%20%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Flucknow-super-giants-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-ipl-tips-rahul-and-bishnoi-eyeing-up-mom-award-240522-206.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Flucknow-super-giants-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-ipl-tips-rahul-and-bishnoi-eyeing-up-mom-award-240522-206.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Flucknow-super-giants-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-ipl-tips-rahul-and-bishnoi-eyeing-up-mom-award-240522-206.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Flucknow-super-giants-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-ipl-tips-rahul-and-bishnoi-eyeing-up-mom-award-240522-206.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Flucknow-super-giants-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-ipl-tips-rahul-and-bishnoi-eyeing-up-mom-award-240522-206.html&text=Lucknow%20Super%20Giants%20v%20Royal%20Challengers%20Bangalore%20IPL%20Tips%3A%20Rahul%20and%20Bishnoi%20eyeing%20up%20MOM%20award%20%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <p class="entry_body__intro">With Lucknow looking good for the win against Bangalore on Wednesday, the Super Giants' star opening batsman and chief spinner are contenders for man-of-the-match says Jamie Pacheco. </p> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote><p>"This will be the fourth season in a row where he will end in the Top 3 for most runs this season and at 7/1 he looks a solid price." </p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league/lucknow-super-giants-v-royal-challengers-bangalore/31475560"> Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bangalore</a><br> Wednesday 25 May, 15:00<br> TV: live on Sky Sports</strong><p><strong><h2>Decent first season for LSG <h2></h2></h2></strong> </p><p>Lucknow will be pleased with their work in the <strong>Group Stages</strong> but will have felt they missed out on a good opportunity to secure a Top 2 finish. They had two <strong>good chances</strong> to do so. </p><p>In their penultimate match against Top 2 rivals the Royals, Lucknow didn't put enough runs on the board and saw Rajasthan get there quite comfortably. On another day <strong>CSK </strong>could well have beaten the Royals in their final match to rob Sanju Samson's side of a runners-up spot. </p><p><strong>Moeen Ali</strong> made a brilliant start for CSK and 190 looked on at one stage. But he got no support and in the end the Royals had just 150 to chase, although there were a couple of stumbles along the way. </p><p>Then again, Lucknow got home against KKR by the skin of their teeth in their final Group match so these things tend to even themselves out. <strong>Quinton de Kock</strong> scored an unbeaten 140, easily this year's <strong>highest individual score</strong>, and KL Rahul was also not out (68) as they posted 210. </p><p><img alt="SA Quentin De Kock 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/SA%20Quentin%20De%20Kock%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>But they came one blow away from losing the match, as KKR kept scoring boundaries despite losing regular wickets. In the end it was left to Evin Lewis with a brilliant catch and <strong>Marcus Stoinis</strong> with a perfect yorker to allow LSG to hang on and win a high-scoring match by just two runs. </p><p>Their batting in that match will have pleased the management, the bowling not so much. </p><p>So, it will be interesting to see if they play <strong>Evin Lewis</strong> again or feel they need another bowler in Dushmantha Chameera. </p><p><strong>Lucknow's Likely XI</strong></p><p>Rahul, de Kock, Lewis, Hooda, Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Holder, Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Bishnoi. </p><p><strong><h2> Typical RCB </h2></strong> </p><p>The years go by, the players change and this year even the captain changed but RCB never seem to change. </p><p>Theirs was a Group Stage marked by <strong>inconsistency</strong>, poor team selection, sloppy fielding at times and so-called star players failing to perform. So nothing new, really. </p><p>Even the fact they left it late to qualify for the Playoffs, needing to beat the Group winners in their last match no less, was typical RCB. </p><p>But there have been a few <strong>positives</strong>. </p><p>The wickets and energy of <strong>Hasaranga</strong>, the economy rate of Harshal Patel, the ability of Josh Hazlewood to consistently take wickets and the late-order hitting of Dinesh Karthik caught the eye. </p><p>But again, as per usual, it's been a series of <strong>individual performances</strong> rather than team efforts that allowed them to make the Playoffs when they probably didn't deserve to. </p><p><img alt="Kohlit20.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Kohlit20.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p><strong>Virat Kohli </strong>finally, finally came good with an impressive knock of 73 off 54 to anchor the chase against Gujarat. It means he'll keep his place for this match but whether it's enough to save him from the axe ahead of next season, remains to be seen. </p><p><strong>Bangalore's Likely XI</strong></p><p>Du Plessis, Kohli, Patidar, Maxwell, Lomror, Karthik, Ahmed, Patel, Hasaranga, Hazlewood, Kaul. </p><p><strong><h2>Pitch report</h2></strong> </p><p>It seems a bit strange that after playing at the likes of Brabourne, the DY Patil and the Wankhede over the past few weeks, the Playoffs will take place at two completely different venues: the <strong>Qualifier 1 and Eliminator</strong> here at Eden Gardens in Kolkata and the Qualifier 2 and final at Ahmedabad. </p><p>We haven't had any matches at <strong>Eden Gardens</strong> in the IPL for two years. In 2020 the whole of the IPL was held in the UAE and in 2021 the first half of the season was in India (the second in the UAE again) but Kolkata wasn't one of the venues. </p><p>But what we do know from previous seasons is that <strong>160 </strong>is about par here and that spin always play a big part so it would be no surprise if at least half of each team's overs are bowled by spinners. </p><p>But how many overs are we going to get? The forecast isn't great and the <strong>IPL rules</strong> state that if they can't play the full 40 overs on the day, they'll play as many as they can per side. Then it's a case of resorting to a Super Over and if even that isn't possible, then the side who <strong>finished higher</strong> in the table progresses, which is Lucknow. </p><p>The good news is that the drainage system here has improved over the past few years so even if there are showers, we hope to not lose too many overs, if at all. </p><p><strong><h2>Lucknow justified favourites </h2></strong> </p><p>Lucknow are <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.92</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b> and you could argue that's a decent price. </p><p>They were more consistent than RCB in the Group Stages and just looked better balanced. </p><blockquote>One particular area of strength, especially in comparison to RCB, is their opening partnership. </blockquote><p>Rahul and de Kock at the top of the order is as good as it gets in this format, while Bangalore have <strong>rotated</strong> their opening partnership and are yet to find one they can trust. </p><p><img alt="Hasaranga.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Hasaranga.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Would-be Lucknow backers will also be glad to know that RCB lost at the <strong>Eliminator Stage</strong> (this match) in both of the past two seasons suggesting they're not good at handling the pressure of the biggest games. As if we didn't know that already. </p><p>But it's also true that RCB beat Lucknow by 18 runs in the one game they played each other this season. </p><p>And it's also true that RCB will have taken note of the fact Lucknow almost <strong>lost a game</strong> after posting well over 200 meaning their bowling isn't at its best. </p><p>Add in the possibility of overs <strong>lost to rain</strong> and this becomes increasingly tricky to call. But if we get a full game I'd certainly favour Lucknow, who should be a little shorter after what we've seen from both of them this season. <br> <br> <strong><h2>Could Stoinis have his day?</h2></strong> </p><p>Admittedly it hasn't been the greatest of seasons for <strong>Marcus Stoinis</strong>, one of Lucknow's three pre-auction purchases. </p><p>But that's got more to do with how Lucknow have used them than his own failings. Despite being a <strong>batting all-rounder</strong>, he's bowled just seven overs in ten matches and with the bat has come in as low as eight and rarely higher than five, despite his status as one of the cleanest hitters in the game. </p><p>And he's yet to win in the <strong>top batsman market</strong>, the closest he came being a 38 in his first match (pipped by de Kock's 39) against Rajasthan when coming in at number eight. </p><p>But still. </p><blockquote>Luckow have been guilty of a couple of batting collapses and that could open the door to Stoinis. </blockquote><p>It's also possible that in a rain-reduced affair he's <strong>promoted</strong> up the order to give it a whack rather than running the risk of him batting in his regular position and not getting a hit at all. </p><p><img alt="Marcus Stoinis Melbourne Stars.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/images/Marcus%20Stoinis%20Melbourne%20Stars.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>11/1 is generous on a player of his ability. </p><p><strong><h2>Two LSG players for MOM </h2></strong></p><p>The last time I previewed a match I said that a couple of Rajasthan players could be good alternatives on the man-of-the-match market to the straight Royals win. </p><p>The rationale was that if you think a particular side is going to win and with the MOM almost always coming from the winning side, picking two players out of the 11 that can pick up the <strong>match gong </strong>at big prices isn't a bad strategy. </p><p>Ravi Ashwin <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/rajasthan-royals-v-chennai-super-kings-ipl-tips-gaikwad-peaking-at-end-of-season-180522-206.html">provided us with a 11/1 winner </a> so let's see if we can repeat the trick. <br> First up, <strong>KL Rahul</strong>. </p><p>He was somewhat put in the shade by de Kock's 140 last time out, the South African remarkably scoring twice as many runs in spite of the fact they both carried their bat. </p><blockquote>But it was a knock that shows Rahul is in form, which he always seem to be anyway. </blockquote><p>This will be the fourth season in a row where he will end in the Top 3 for most runs this season and at 7/1 he looks a solid price. </p><p>And following the idea that spin could be king here, we want <strong>Ravi Bishnoi</strong> onside as well. </p><p>12 wickets in 13 games at an economy rate of 8.22 is solid rather than spectacular but the pitch here could play into his hands and two or three wickets or two wickets with a good economy rate could make him a real contender, at 14/1. </p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>JAMIE'S 2022 IPL P AND L</h2> <p>Points wagered: 34.5pts<br> Points returned: 22.8pts<br> P and L: -11.7pts</p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league/lucknow-super-giants-v-royal-challengers-bangalore/31475560">1pt Back Marcus Stoinis to be LSG Top Batsman @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b> </a><br> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league/lucknow-super-giants-v-royal-challengers-bangalore/31475560">1 pt Back KL Rahul to be man of the match @ <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b> </a><br> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league/lucknow-super-giants-v-royal-challengers-bangalore/31475560">0.5pts Back Ravi Bishnoi to be man of the match @ <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b> </a></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget__body"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> </div> <div class="widget__footer" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"><a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-free20-val225-temp" target="_blank">Bet now</a></div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league/lucknow-super-giants-v-royal-challengers-bangalore/31475560" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Cricket UK","category_label":"Indian Premier League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/cricket\/indian-premier-league\/lucknow-super-giants-v-royal-challengers-bangalore\/31475560","entry_title":"Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Tips: Rahul and Bishnoi eyeing up MOM award "}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league/lucknow-super-giants-v-royal-challengers-bangalore/31475560">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Lucknow%20Super%20Giants%20v%20Royal%20Challengers%20Bangalore%20IPL%20Tips%3A%20Rahul%20and%20Bishnoi%20eyeing%20up%20MOM%20award%20%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Flucknow-super-giants-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-ipl-tips-rahul-and-bishnoi-eyeing-up-mom-award-240522-206.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Flucknow-super-giants-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-ipl-tips-rahul-and-bishnoi-eyeing-up-mom-award-240522-206.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Flucknow-super-giants-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-ipl-tips-rahul-and-bishnoi-eyeing-up-mom-award-240522-206.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Flucknow-super-giants-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-ipl-tips-rahul-and-bishnoi-eyeing-up-mom-award-240522-206.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Flucknow-super-giants-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-ipl-tips-rahul-and-bishnoi-eyeing-up-mom-award-240522-206.html&text=Lucknow%20Super%20Giants%20v%20Royal%20Challengers%20Bangalore%20IPL%20Tips%3A%20Rahul%20and%20Bishnoi%20eyeing%20up%20MOM%20award%20%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/lucknow-super-giants-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-ipl-tips-rahul-and-bishnoi-eyeing-up-mom-award-240522-206.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/gujarat-titans-v-rajasthan-royals-tips-back-hardik-to-take-titans-to-final-230522-646.html">Gujarat Titans v Rajasthan Royals: Back skipper Hardik to take Titans to the final</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/images/Hardik Pandaya.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/images/Hardik%20Pandaya.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/indian-premier-league-tips-the-play-off-hopefuls-rated-220522-194.html">Indian Premier League Tips: The play-off hopefuls rated</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals.728x485.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/Jos%20Buttler%20Rajasthan%20Royals.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/sunrisers-hyderabad-v-punjab-kings-ipl-tips-sunrisers-have-slight-edge-210522-194.html">Sunrisers Hyderabad v Punjab Kings: Sunrisers have slight edge</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/shikhar dhawan.728x463.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/shikhar%20dhawan.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">More Indian Premier League</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation"> <h4 class="section_title">More Cricket</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/" class=" "> Cricket Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/" class=" "> Twenty20 </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/twenty20-world-cup/" class=" "> Twenty20 World Cup </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/" class="active "> Indian Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/ipl-betting/" class=" "> IPL Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/match-previews/" class=" "> Match Previews </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/teams/" class=" "> Teams </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/" class=" "> The Hundred </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/" class=" "> Big Bash </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/" class=" "> England </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/" class=" "> Australia </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/" class=" "> India </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/" class=" "> New Zealand </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/" class=" "> Pakistan </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/" class=" "> Sri Lanka </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/" class=" "> South Africa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/west-indies-cricket/" class=" "> West Indies </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/" class=" "> The Ashes </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/lanka-premier-league/" class=" "> Lanka Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Cricket Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/st-lucia-t10-blast/" class=" "> St Lucia T10 Blast </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/" class=" "> Pakistan Super League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/caribbean-premier-league/" class=" "> Caribbean Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/mzansi-super-league/" class=" "> Mzansi Super League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/vincy-premier-league/" class=" "> Vincy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/" class=" "> Cricket World Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/county-cricket/" class=" "> County Cricket </a> </li> </ul> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <div class="lazy_widget"></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <div id="side-sport-text-ad" class="widget"> <div class="widget__body"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> </div> <div class="widget__footer"> <a class="button grad_yellow" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-free20-val225-temp">BET & WIN</a> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li> Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Tips: Rahul and Bishnoi eyeing up MOM award </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/", "name": "Cricket" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/", "name": "Indian Premier League" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/lucknow-super-giants-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-ipl-tips-rahul-and-bishnoi-eyeing-up-mom-award-240522-206.html", "name": "Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Tips: Rahul and Bishnoi eyeing up MOM award " } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Flucknow-super-giants-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-ipl-tips-rahul-and-bishnoi-eyeing-up-mom-award-240522-206.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Flucknow-super-giants-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-ipl-tips-rahul-and-bishnoi-eyeing-up-mom-award-240522-206.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <p class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</p> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p>© Betfair 2007–2022</p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football//"><strong>Latest</strong> Football</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Latest</strong> Horse Racing</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Latest</strong> Golf</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Latest</strong> Cricket</a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v652eace1692a40cfa3763df669d7439c1639079717194" integrity="sha512-Gi7xpJR8tSkrpF7aordPZQlW2DLtzUlZcumS8dMQjwDHEnw9I7ZLyiOj/6tZStRBGtGgN6ceN6cMH8z7etPGlw==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"71069ded6d50824e","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","version":"2021.12.0","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>