Wednesday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Wednesday's cheat sheet starts in the Championship before moving on to the Champions League...

Peterborough v Reading

Wednesday, 19:45

Peterborough and Reading are both battling against the drop and the two strugglers go head-to-head on Wednesday night.

Mark O'Haire says: "Peterborough and Reading have crossed swords only nine times in league action since 1992 with the Royals returning a slight W4-D2-L3 supremacy. The Berkshire boys were 3-1 victors in the reverse encounter back in September, although Posh have picked up top honours in three of their most recent four match-ups with Reading at London Road (W3-D0-L1).

"Peterborough have been beaten in 19 of their 29 league outings since returning to the second-tier this season with Posh's best unbeaten streak standing at just two matches. Darren Ferguson's men have been at their most competitive on home soil, mind, with the hosts posting W4-D4-L6 here, including W3-D2-L1 when entertaining bottom-half dwellers.

"Reading posted W8-D3-L11 across their first 22 encounters this term. However, a six-point deduction and a seven-match losing streak has seen the Royals nosedive towards the bottom-three. Veljko Paunovic's outfit have been beaten in 10 of their 14 away days, whilst performance data ratings have the visitors ranked amongst the worst in the division."

Inter Milan v Liverpool

Wednesday, 20:00

Live on BT Sport

Liverpool are 6.611/2 in the Champions League winner market as they begin the knockout stage with a first leg away to Inter.

Mark O'Haire says: "Inter Milan and Liverpool have only met four times previously in this competition with the Reds running out victorious in three of those four encounters. The duo's last head-to-heads arrived at the same stage of the 2007/08 Champions League with Rafa Benitez's side triumphing 2-0 at Anfield before picking up a 1-0 success at San Siro in the second leg.

"Inter Milan have built their domestic title defence on an ability to beat the league's lesser lights. The Nerazzurri have proven almost flawless against sides in seventh and below but have fallen short against top-six rivals, succeeding just twice in nine against the Serie A elite (W2-D5-L2). Simone Inzaghi's side were also beaten home and away by Real Madrid.

"Liverpool have been turned over once in 20 outings since November's international break (15-D4-L1) and progressed from a challenging Champions League pool with an impeccable W6-D0-L0 record. Jurgen Klopp's charges overcame Milan home and away, as well as Atletico Madrid and Porto, scoring multiple goals in all six group games."

"There is the suggestion the Reds are catching Inter at a good time, with Inzaghi's team coming into this on the back of derby defeat to Milan which reopened the title race, with a combination of the Napoli draw and the Rossoneri's Sunday lunchtime win over Sampdoria taking Milan top.

"Still, Inter have a game in hand and remain favourites, just as likely to nail successive Scudetti for the first time since the Mourinho era as they are to produce a spectacle fit for kings against Liverpool at San Siro."

Red Bull Salzburg v Bayern Munich

Wednesday, 20:00

Live on BT Sport

The German champions travel to their Austrian opponents for an intriguing last-16 tie on Wednesday and our Bundesliga expert is backing the visitors.

Kevin Hatchard says: "Bayern were far too strong for Salzburg in last season's group stage, beating them 3-1 in Munich and 6-2 over the border in Salzburg.

"I anticipate something similar here - Salzburg can trouble the Bayern defensive line, especially with Neuer out of action. Sven Ulreich is an experienced and competent keeper, but he simply isn't in Neuer's league.

"However, Salzburg kept just one clean sheet in the group stage, and I can't see them containing the likes of Leroy Sane, Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Müller.

"Remarkably, Bayern have scored at least twice in 43 of their last 50 Champions League matches, and the last 16 last season, they torched Lazio 4-1 and 2-1.

"I think Bayern will overwhelm a largely inexperienced Salzburg side, but don't be surprised if the Austrians score along the way."

Dan Fitch backs Julian Nagelsmann's men to get a result as he recommends a Bet Builder wager for this match and Inter v Liverpool.

Dan says: "Bayern's defence is a cause for concern. They have only kept one clean sheet from those last five games and have conceded nine goals in total during that run.

"That could make for a competitive game against opponents who scored in each of their three home games in the Champions League group stage. Salzburg were back in action at the weekend after the Austrian winter break and won 2-1 at Rapid Vienna.

"Both teams to score is a short price at 1/2 and to that we can add over 2.5 goals, which has landed in each of Bayern's last ten games and is available at 1/3.

"Bayern had lost four times this season, prior to their fifth defeat at the weekend. On every other occasion they have bounced back with a win and the away victory can be added at 4/11 on the Sportsbook. This treble gives accumulated odds of 2.1411/10."