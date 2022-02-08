Wednesday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Tottenham v Southampton: Goals expected in N17

Tottenham 1.645/8 v Southampton 6.05/1, the Draw 4.3100/30

19:45

Live on BT Sport 3

Spurs host Saints and our previewer is expecting a few goals as well as backing a certain free-kick specialist to get on the scoresheet...

Andy Schooler says: "In the props markets, I'm backing James Ward-Prowse to score at 4/1.

"The England international has netted in four of his last six league games. Ward-Prowse is probably become best-known for his dead-ball expertise - he's the best free-kick taker in the league right now. He also takes penalties.

"With both of these sides in the top six for fouls committed, Ward-Prowse may well get a chance to let fly from that 20-25-yard range from which he is so deadly.

"However, he's also shown he's happy to shoot from open play, scoring in the reverse fixture in such manner, and it's worth noting that his shot output has increased of late. In his last 10 games, Ward-Prowse has had 17 shots. In the 14 prior, he had managed only 12."

Norwich v Crystal Palace: Back goals as Canaries fight for survival

Norwich 3.65 v Crystal Palace 2.265/4, the Draw 3.412/5

19:45

Live on BT Sport ESPN

This is another Wednesday night match in the Premier League in which it could pay to back goals at both ends...

Andrew Atherley says: "The question mark over Norwich's recent uplift is whether they have simply beaten teams at a low ebb and will be unable to sustain that form against better teams.

"Before the wins over Everton and Watford, the Canaries had lost six Premier League matches in a row without scoring a goal. That run included a 3-0 defeat at Palace on December 28, with all the goals coming in the first half.

"The key factor in Norwich's form under Smith is probably the level of opposition. The new manager has taken something from five of his 11 games in charge and three of those matches were against teams in the bottom five.

"Smith's record against teams above the strugglers is W1 D1 L6 and, while Palace are not far above in 13th, the recent defeat at Selhurst Park indicates Norwich will have to improve significantly to bridge the gap."

Man City v Brentford: Bees good for a goal in defeat

Man City 1.132/15 v Brentford 29.028/1, the Draw 11.010/1

19:45

Live on BT Sport 2

The champions host Brentford on Wednesday and, while the odds indicate that they will go home without points, visitors could get on the scoresheet.

Jamie Pacheco says: "Since losing 2-0 against Crystal Palace, City have won their last six home games by an aggregate of 20-4.

"Alternatives to that straight win at such short odds are: City/City on the half time/full time market at 4/9 and City to win to nil at 8/11.

"Perhaps a decent pick is that City win with over 3.5 goals in the game at evens, given they've been free-scoring of late. But even then, the price isn't quite appealing enough. At a considerably bigger price of 17/10, I'm happy to chance that the Bees can grab a goal, albeit in defeat.

"There have been goals at both ends in 54.5% of Brentford's away games this season, while the Bees scored in each of their last three games, all defeats: losing 3-1 and 2-1 to Man Utd and Wolves and then 4-1 away to Everton in the FA Cup. In other words, our selection would have paid out in all of Brentford's last three matches."

Sheffield United v West Brom: Goals at a premium at Bramall Lane

Sheff Utd 2.3211/8 v West Brom 3.55/2, the Draw 3.39/4

19:45

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Steve Bruce takes charge of West Brom for the first time on Wednesday night as the Baggies bid to get back on track against Sheffield United.

Mark O'Haire says: " Sheffield United have kept their sheets clean in six of their most recent 10 league tussles, a sample that includes three straight shutouts on home soil. Bramall Lane encounters are averaging 2.55 goals with Over 2.5 Goals 2.285/4 backers collecting in 45% of fixtures, however, Wednesday's match-up could be a tight affair considering the circumstances.

"West Brom's games have averaged only 2.00 goals per-game - the second-lowest figure in the division - with 9/15 (60%) road trips producing fewer than three goals. Steve Bruce will be keen to address an Albion side that's fired blanks in eight of their last 12, although building on a reasonable defensive base will remain a priority for the new boss."

"With that in mind, it may be worth snapping up the 1.9520/21 on Both Teams To Score 'No'."

Blackburn v Nottingham Forest: Reds to relish Ewood Park trip

Blackburn 2.3611/8 v Notts Forest 3.45, the Draw 3.259/4

19:45

Live on Sky Sports Arena

Promotion contenders Blackburn and Forest meet on Wednesday night the visitors will be buzzing after their superb FA Cup win over Leicester...

Mark O'Haire says: "Blackburn have found the goalscoring tricky in recent weeks, notching only twice in their past six league outing. Yet Tony Mowbray's troops have conceded just six goals in 14 Championship encounters since their humbling 7-0 shellacking at the hands of Fulham - Rovers have silenced nine of their most recent 14 opponents in that sample.

"Nottingham Forest are trending in the right direction but also have a penchant for tight tussles when taking to the road. Five of the Reds' most recent seven away days have seen fewer than three goals, suggesting another low-scoring encounter could be on the cards, especially so considering the high-stakes fixture on our hands for Wednesday night.

"However, Under 2.5 Goals is trading at just 1.705/7 and a more palatable option could be to support Nottingham Forest 0 & +0.5 in the Asian Handicap at 1.855/6. Here, we'll make money should the Tricky Trees avoid defeat with a full-stakes profit made if the away side succeed and a half-stakes pay-out ensured if the match ends in a draw."

Aston Villa v Leeds: Entertainment expected at Villa Park

Aston Villa 1.865/6 v Leeds 4.57/2, the Draw 4.1

20:00

Live on BT Sport 1

Aston Villa entertain Leeds at Villa Park on Wednesday night and our previewer reckons their will be goals at both ends...

Mark O'Haire says: "Aston Villa 1.8910/11 have returned W5-D1-L4 under Steven Gerrard with three of their four defeats arriving against the top-three. Villa have scored in nine of those 10 tussles and appeared much more secure defensively under the Liverpool legend's watch, leaking multiple goals just once against teams outside of the current top-six.

"Leeds 4.407/2 produced a thrilling display to win 3-2 at West Ham in their most recent away day, although the Whites haven't won back-to-back road trips since May. Leeds have returned a reasonable W4-D4-L5 since mid-October with the bulk of defeats arriving against the league's elite; Marcelo Bielsa's boys are W4-D7-L2 against teams outside the top-seven.

"Goals could be on the agenda at Villa Park. Aston Villa have only failed to score in one of their last 16 games at Villa Park, whilst the hosts have also plundered multiple goals in eight of their 12 tussles with sides sitting in eighth and below - that includes scoring twice or more in five of six home ties against the league's lesser lights this season."