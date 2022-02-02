Wednesday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Burkina Faso v Senegal: Burkina Faso will try to frustrate Senegal

Burkina Faso 6.05/1 v Senegal 1.9210/11, the Draw 3.185/40

19:00

Live on Sky Sports Mix

The first semi-final from the African Cup of Nations kicks off on Wednesday evening and the underdogs looks set to try to frustrate Sadio Mane and co.

James Eastham says: "Senegal only really found their attacking rhythm in their last game against Equatorial Guinea when their opponents made mistakes or left gaps at the back.

"If Burkina Faso can avoid falling into those traps, they should produce a more secure performance.

"Under 2.0 on the Goal Lines market is available at 1.758/11 and that's our selection. And the tournament stats are on our side.

"Five of the 10 games these two teams have played between them have had no goals or one goal. Three of their games have had exactly two goals, with only two games having three or more goals."

Celtic v Rangers: Ramsey and Rangers to burst Bhoys' bubble

Celtic 2.265/4 v Rangers 3.65, the Draw 3.412/5

19:45

Live on Sky Sports Football

Celtic host Rangers with the chance to go top of the Scottish Premiership but our Old Firm expert believes the visitors are over-priced.

Frank Monkhouse says: " Celtic have home advantage and momentum heading into this match after digging out a win on Saturday. They may be without a few key players, including their captain and vice-captain, but that doesn't deter backers.

"Gers haven't lost to Celtic in the league since September 2019 at Ibrox and haven't lost at Parkhead since March of the same year.

"Rangers have been unconvincing since the winter break, but a win here would put them back on track while killing the feel-good factor across the city. Rangers are much bigger than they should be at 3.65, given Celtic's absentees.

"The last two Old Firm derbies played at this venue have produced exactly two goals, a 1-1 draw and 2-0 Rangers victory."

Valencia v Cadiz: The card kings' cup

Valencia 1.584/7 v Cadiz 6.86/1, the Draw 4.47/2

20:00

Live on Premier Sports 1

Andy Schoolers heads to Spain for today's props bet in a Copa del Rey clash that could see plenty of cards, although he urges you to check the team-sheets before getting involved...

Andy Schooler says: "La Liga's two most-carded players play for these two sides and while it's worth treading carefully, big prices about the pair just look too tempting.

"Valencia are the Spanish top flight's most-carded team and their centre-back Omar Alderete is a man who has featured in this column more than once this season - for good reason. He's now collected nine cards in 18 league starts since arriving from Hertha Berlin in the summer.

"On the opposing side, Varazdat Haroyan has also been something of a card magnet, receiving eight cards in 15 La Liga starts. Like Alderete, he's a newcomer to Spanish football and his robust approach has certainly been noted by referees."

Belenenses v Sporting Lisbon: Lions to roar, but not too loudly

Belenenses 14.5 v Sporting Lisbon 1.292/7, the Draw 6.25/1

20:45

For today's bet Kevin Hatchard heads to the Portuguese top flight where he expects Sporting Lisbon to prevail.

Kevin says: "Title contenders Sporting are visiting struggling Belenenses. Sporting are nine points off top spot with a game in hand, but Porto have lost star winger Luis Diaz to Liverpool, and that's boosted the champions' chances of retaining their title.

"Sporting have won 15 of their 19 league matches, and only one of those 15 have featured more than four goals. Ruben Amorim's side tend to be incredibly efficient, and their defensive record is exceptional. Their tally of 12 goals conceded is the best in the division, with just seven of those goals leaked on the road.

"Belenenses are bottom of the table, and they have lost five of their nine home matches. They have lost at home to Porto and Benfica, although their game against Benfica was a complete farce, as they were forced to play amidst a massive COVID outbreak at the club."

USA v Honduras: Berhalter's boys to bounce back

USA 1.182/11 v Honduras 25.024/1, the Draw 6.611/2

00:30 (Thursday)

Strictly speaking this kicks off on Thursday, at half past midnight, but if you're up late on Wednesday and fancy watching a World Cup qualifier in the early hours then this one's for you.

Kevin Hatchard says: "The USA's poor away form throughout these qualifiers has stymied them so far, and it's why their participation in the finals in Qatar later this year is far from being rubber-stamped. While Gregg Berhalter's side has been unbeaten at home, they have won just one of their five qualifiers on the road. Defeats in Panama and Canada, as well as draws in Jamaica and El Salvador could prove costly.

"However, this clash with the bottom side Honduras should provide an effective tonic to the defeat in Canada. Honduras are winless in their ten qualifiers, and they have suffered seven defeats. They have leaked 19 goals, the worst defensive record in the group.

"I'll back USA -1.5 & -2.0 on the Asian Handicap here at 1.8810/11. Berhalter's side won the reverse fixture 4-1, and there's no reason to believe they won't have a similar result here, given that they have won four on the bounce at home."