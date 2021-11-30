Wednesday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Strasbourg v Bordeaux: Hosts' attack to strike again

Strasbourg 1.758/11 v Bordeaux 5.04/1, the Draw 4.03/1

18:00

Live on BT Sport ESPN and Betfair Live Video

The attacking potential of the hosts and problems on and off the field for the visitors make Strasbourg a strong selection to collect all three points on Wednesday night, according to our French football expert.

James Eastham says: "Strasbourg earned a creditable draw at Monaco (1-1) on Sunday afternoon and will look to build on that result by winning in style in front of another large crowd at Stade de la Meinau.

"Strasbourg have some of the best supporters in France and fans packing the stands are being entertained by the front line that manager Julian Stephan has compiled.

"There are only two strikers' positions up for grabs in Strasbourg's favoured 5-3-2 formation and there are three great options in the squad in Ludovic Ajorque, Habib Diallo and Kevin Gameiro. Ajorque, Diallo and Gameiro have 16 goals between them at a rate of a goal every 170 minutes and will be confident of adding to their tally here."

Watford v Chelsea: League leaders to prove too solid for Hornets

Watford 11.521/2 v Chelsea 1.341/3, the Draw 5.85/1

19:30

Live on Amazon Prime

The Premier League leaders dropped points at the weekend so Thomas Tuchel will be determined for them to take all three at Vicarage Road.

Dan Fitch says: "Chelsea are unsurprisingly short-priced favourites with the visitors just 1.392/5 to take the points back to west London. It is hard to quibble with this and Chelsea's away record this season reads five victories and a draw with 10 men at Liverpool. Chelsea are fancied to overcome Watford and look a safe bet but there is no appetite to get involved at these odds in this market."

"Watford, who will be waiting to hear whether goalkeeper Ben Foster is available, have certainly been unpredictable since Ranieri's arrival in October and there has to be a leap of faith to chance them at 10.09/1. A 5-2 victory at Everton was totally out of the blue and few could have foreseen their hammering of United, regardless of the state of their beleaguered opponents. But defeating the league leaders looks a step too far especially with their brittle defence.

"The draw is available at odds of 5.24/1 and Watford would be delighted to come away from this match with a point. Chelsea have been ruthless under Tuchel though and a short trip to Hertfordshire will be expected to yield another victory. The Blues have won seven of their last eight matches against Watford and it is hard to anticipate an upset under the Vicarage Road lights."

Genoa v AC Milan: Hosts going nowhere

Genoa v AC Milan

Wednesday December 1, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

After dropping just two points in their first 11 games, Milan have taken just one point from their last three matches, so they need to beat their struggling hosts.

Chloe Beresford: "Stefano Pioli's side have been hit by an overwhelming combination of injuries and poor form all at once, which makes Wednesday's encounter with Genoa perfectly timed.

"The Grifone have failed to win any of their last 11 games in Serie A, while Milan have scored at least two goals in 28 of their last 32 away matches in the league.

"Given that there have been over 2.5 goals scored in Milan's last five away games and in each of their last four meetings Genoa in all competitions, the tip here is to take the Milan to win and both teams to score at odds of 3.259/4."

Everton v Liverpool: Cash in on fast-starting Reds

Everton 8.615/2 v Liverpool 1.434/9, the Draw 5.49/2

20:15

Live on Amazon Prime

Rafa Benitez is the favourite in the Next Manager to Leave market as his Everton team try to end a disappointing run at home to their high-flying neighbours.

Dave Tindall says: "With Liverpool genuine title contenders and a full 13 points ahead of out-of-form Everton after 13 games, there only seems to be one winner.

"When the Toffees nicked a point in this fixture last season they were flying and had Dominic Calvert-Lewin knocking them in for fun. It was his header that earned the 2-2 draw but he won't be fit enough for Wednesday night and his absence is killing the home side at the moment.

"With no focal point, Everton look lacklustre and they've managed just three goals in the woeful six-game run which has seem them drop like a stone."

"It's worth remembering that eight of Liverpool's last nine Premier League visits to Everton have finished level, including each of the last four."

Aston Villa v Manchester City: Portuguese duo can make the difference

Steve Gerrard faces by far his toughest test yet as Aston Villa manager when they host the champions on Wednesday.

Jamie Pacheco says: "Just because the City win price doesn't appeal, doesn't mean we can't go in search of a couple of City players to be involved with goals. After all, City have averaged over three goals a game against Villa in their last seven and over three goals a game in their past nine matches.

"The first option that comes to mind is Joao Cancelo getting another assist. Thirteen starts this campaign have yielded five assists for the full-back. There are plenty of playmakers who'd be envious of his attacking returns and range of passing.

"The way he plays these days he's often the one playing the final ball from dangerous positions, especially with that trio of regular playmakers out injured. It's 11/4 he gets an assist and that looks very decent.

"In terms of goalscorers, it's another Portuguese player who could be of interest. Bernardo Silva has four for the season in the league, two in his last four and also netted against Villa in that 2-0 win last campaign. So he certainly ticks a few boxes a 2/1."