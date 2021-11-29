Serie A Tips: Back Fiorentina and Milan to be among the goals

Fiorentina to fire back

Fiorentina v Sampdoria

Tuesday November 30, 17:30

Live on BT Sport 2

Having lost against neighbours Empoli at the weekend, the home side will likely arrive at this encounter looking to capitalise on a perfect opportunity to give a positive reaction. A Tuesday night clash against a struggling Sampdoria gives Vincenzo Italiano's men just that, and it should be noted that they have scored three or more goals in each of their last three home matches in Serie A.

Fiorentina have also seen over 2.5 goals in nine of their last 10 meetings with Sampdoria in all competitions, while there have been over 2.5 goals in 11 of Samp's last 12 league games. With that in mind, the tip here is to back Fiorentina to win and over 2.5 goals, a market that is currently available at odds of 2.3811/8.

Value in Verona

Hellas Verona v Cagliari

Tuesday November 30, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 2

Thanks to their inconsistent form, there is value to be found in backing Hellas Verona this week. The Gialloblu were poor at the start of the season which led to the dismissal of Eusebio Di Francesco, and they have struggled away from home with this past weekend seeing them lose at Sampdoria.

But since replacing the former Roma boss with Igor Tudor, Hellas's have been red hot at their Stadio Bentegodi, winning five consecutive games there including victories over Roma, Lazio and Juventus.

In contrast, Cagliari are winless in six games on the road which makes them comfortably the league's worst away side, where they have been outscored by a total of 15 goals to five.

Therefore the tip here is simply to back Hellas Verona to win, a market available at 1.558/15.

Genoa going nowhere

Genoa v AC Milan

Wednesday December 1, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Milan started this season in exceptional form but, after dropping just two points in their first 11 games, they have taken just one point from their last three matches. Stefano Pioli's side have been hit by an overwhelming combination of injuries and poor form all at once, which makes Wednesday's encounter with Genoa perfectly timed.

The Grifone have failed to win any of their last 11 games in Serie A, while Milan have scored at least two goals in 28 of their last 32 away matches in the league.

Given that there have been over 2.5 goals scored in Milan's last five away games and in each of their last four meetings Genoa in all competitions, the tip here is to take the Milan to win and both teams to score at odds of 3.259/4.