Wednesday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Egypt v Sudan: Hosts too strong for strugglers

Egypt 1.241/4 v Sudan 17.5, the Draw 5.69/2

19:00

Live on Sky Sports Mix

Egypt need a point to be sure of claiming a spot in the knockout phase and they should be confident of taking all three against struggling Sudan.

James Eastham says: "Sudan have been one of the tournament's weakest sides so far. It's hard to see them putting up meaningful resistance if Egypt hit their stride.

"Sudan began with a creditable 0-0 draw against Guinea Bissau but lost 3-1 to Nigeria in their second game, and were taken apart at times by some good attacking from the Super Eagles.

"A similarly defensive and vulnerable performance here would see Sudan suffer a second consecutive defeat, and potentially by a similar margin to their loss against Nigeria.

"Egypt are an understandably short 1.251/4 to win. For better odds, we prefer to back them on the Asian Handicap market. With our selection, you'll make a profit as long as Egypt win by two or more goals."

Leicester City v Tottenham: Kane can trouble weakened Foxes

Leicester 3.1511/5 v Tottenham 2.466/4, the Draw 3.55

19:45

Live on BT Sport 2

Leicester and Tottenham are both pushing for European qualification and we should see an exciting game at the King Power.

Kevin Hatchard says: "Leicester are in great form at home, but are severely depleted by injuries and other absences. This at least partially explains why they are the outsiders in the Match Odds market at 3.1511/5. That said, Tottenham have only won one of their five competitive away matches under Conte, and that was at hapless Watford.

"What you could do is keep the Tottenham win and draw in your portfolio, and add an Over 1.5 Goals bet and back Harry Kane to have a shot on target. That combination gets you to 1.9110/11 on the Sportsbook's Bet Builder. Kane has had at least one shot on target in 13 of his last 14 matches for club and country, while an Over 1.5 Goals bet has landed in 18 of Leicester's last 19 games.

"However, I'll take a slightly different tack for my headline bet. I'll keep the Over 1.5 Goals (that wager has also paid out in 11 of Conte's 14 games at the Tottenham helm), but take the Tottenham result out and instead back Kane to have at least two shots on target. Kane has had multiple shots on target in three of his last five Premier League outings, and Leicester have allowed 4.78 shots on target per 90 in the Premier League this season. If we combine Kane to have two shots on target with the Over 1.5 Goals bet, we get a price of 2.1411/10 on the Bet Builder."

Hull v Blackburn Tips: Back in-form Rovers to tame Tigers

Hull 3.259/4 v Blackburn 2.466/4, the Draw 3.3512/5

19:45

Blackburn Rovers are in great form, third in the table and on their way to Hull on Tuesday in search of another win.

Mark O'Haire says: "Hull have lost each of their last five league meetings with Blackburn without even scoring. The Tigers are looking for their first victory in eight Championship clashes with Rovers on Wednesday and the Humbersiders are hoping to improve upon a W1-D2-L3 record when hosting Blackburn across their six league meetings here over the past two decades.

"Hull have lost each of their last three Championship games and are winless in five league outings (W0-D2-L3) since November. City own the third-worst home record in the division (W3-D3-L6) and have managed just W2-D2-L12 when taking on teams outside of the bottom-10 this term, failing to even score in 11 of those 16 showdowns.

"Since a 7-0 home defeat to Fulham in November, Blackburn boast a remarkable W8-D2-L0 return, keeping seven clean sheets in their latest eight league encounters. Rovers have claimed an excellent W11-D3-L0 when taking on the bottom-half teams, conceding more than a solitary strike just once. Tony Mowbray's team have W5-D4-L3 on the road."

Brentford v Manchester United: Back Bees to find net at home

Brentford 4.84/1 v Man Utd 1.875/6, the Draw 3.814/5

20:00

Live on BT Sport 1

Ralf Rangnick has won only half of his games in charge of Manchester United, so how will they fare on a tricky trip to west London?

Dan Fitch says: "With their current form, it's hard to have much faith in United at the price, even though they should win with the talent available to Rangnick. Since he took over, United have only won one of their three away games and that was a narrow 1-0 victory at Norwich. They've since drawn away at Newcastle and Villa, with all three of those sides in the bottom half of the table.

"This looks like a match where it makes sense to avoid the result markets entirely. United are just too unpredictable right now.

"Both teams to score is 1.865/6 and has landed in each of Manchester United's last two away games. Brentford have scored in seven of their 10 home games, with only Brighton, Chelsea and Manchester City keeping clean sheets against them."

Valencia v Sevilla: Hosts to suffer third straight defeat

Valencia 3.39/4 v Sevilla 2.546/4, the Draw 3.259/4

20:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

Sevilla can get to within two points of La Liga leaders Real Madrid by winning their game in hand at Valencia on Wednesday.

Tom Victor says: "An average of 3.09 xGA per game across their last three outings leaves Valencia desperate to fix things at the back, and that won't be easy against high-flying Sevilla. Julen Lopetegui's side are averaging just 1.02 xGA per game on their travels - better than anyone else in La Liga - and remain the only team capable of challenging Real Madrid in the race for the domestic title this season.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under