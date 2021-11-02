Wednesday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Real Madrid v Shakhtar: Back repeat of result from reverse fixture

Real Madrid 1.251/4 v Shakhtar 15.014/1, the Draw 7.06/1

17:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Real Madrid thrashed Shakhtar when they last met and the hosts will be looking to get the job done early once again.

Dan Fitch says: "In the reverse fixture Madrid won 5-0, which has put them level on points with the Group D leaders Sheriff Tiraspol. Carlo Ancelotti's team are behind the Moldovan club, having suffered a shock 2-1 home defeat against the minnows back in September.

"Real Madrid won 2-1 at Elche at the weekend, with Vinicius Junior continuing his fine form as he scored both goals. The victory leaves Madrid in second place in La Liga, only a point behind the leaders Real Sociedad, but with a game in hand. This win followed a midweek 0-0 home draw with Osasuna, which was the third successive home game that Madrid had failed to win (D2 L1), which includes that loss to Sheriff.

"Shakhtar were also beaten by Sheriff and only have one point to show so far, having claimed a 0-0 home draw with Inter. With Sheriff having claimed a surprising amount of points and Shakhtar facing away days at not just Real Madrid, but also Inter, even a third placed finish looks unlikely for the Ukrainians."

Blackburn v Fulham: Whites to shine at Ewood Park

Blackburn 4.216/5 v Fulham 1.9620/21, the Draw 3.711/4

19:45

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

In-form Fulham head to Ewood Park to face Blackburn in Wednesday night's televised Championship and our expert reckons Marco Silva's men can get something in Lancashire.

Mark O'Haire says: "Blackburn have endured a difficult recent run against Fulham with Rovers pocketing just one win in their last six meetings with the Cottagers (W1-D1-L4). The Whites have also won on their last two trips to Ewood Park, although the visitors have traditionally found the going tough in Lancashire, returning W2-D2-L7 in 11 away days here going back to 2005.

"Blackburn 4.10 have recorded back-to-back victories for the first time this season and Tony Mowbray's troops have bagged W4-D2-L1 at Ewood Park. However, the hosts are winless against top-half teams this term (W0-D4-L4) and have conceded multiple goals in five of those eight fixtures. Rovers have W2-D5-L7 when welcoming top-six teams since 2019/20.

"Fulham 1.981/1 have earned four straight successes since October's international break, scoring 13 goals in the process. The Cottagers have kept their sheets clean in each of their last three outings and comfortably head the Championship rankings for Expected Points (xP). The Whites are generating 2.00 Expected Goals (xG) per-game on average thus far."

Man City v Club Brugge: Hosts set to breeze to double success

Man City 1.132/15 v Club Brugge 30.029/1, the Draw 11.010/1

20:00

BT Sport 3

When the two sides met in Belgium, City ran out 5-1 winners, so do the visitors have any chance at the Etihad?

James Eastham says: "Man City/Man City on the Half Time/Full Time market is 1.501/2, so there's little appeal in this selection.'Yes' in the Man City to Win to Nil market would be a better selection at 1.84/5. Guardiola has asked his players for a reaction after his side's shock 2-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

"Focus levels will be high after that unexpected weekend setback and the players will give that little extra to maintain a clean sheet if they've yet to concede as the game heads into the later stages."

"City are fully capable of racking up another big win and that points towards the markets that combine a home victory with a high number of total goals in the game.

"Man City/Over 3.5 Goals is available at 2.1411/10 in the Match Odds and Over/Under 3.5 Goals market. This would have paid out in the first encounter between the sides, and is worth considering this time."

Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Back goals in Anfield showdown

Liverpool 1.728/11 v Atletico Madrid 5.69/2, the Draw 4.1

20:00

Live on BT Sport 2

These two produced five goals when Liverpool visited the Spanish champions a fortnight ago and we could in for a few more at Anfield.

Paul Higham says: "Jurgen Klopp has only lost one of 22 home Champions League games within the regulation 90 minutes though (W16 D5) and the bookies are also big believers in the power of Anfield on big European nights.

"The draw at 4.1 is of interest here, as it wouldn't really hurt either side and they have had nine between them already this season, with Liverpool drawing three of their last five on home turf.

"Atletico did earn their fifth clean sheet of the season at the weekend, but they've not kept one on their travels so far, while Liverpool have two out of six games at home and have let half of the sides that have visited Anfield this season score twice.

"Wednesday's visitors have scored twice in five of their six away games so it's fair to say that unless something drastic changes that it actually makes the 1.845/6 on offer for both teams to score look a tad generous."

RB Leipzig v PSG: French superstars will concede in victory

RB Leipzig 3.02/1 v Paris St-Germain 2.447/5, the Draw 3.814/5

20:00

Live on BT Sport ESPN

PSG have not been in convincing form of late and their German opponents can make this game competitive.

Dan Fitch says: "Mauricio Pochettino has found himself under some pressure. That might seem an overreaction when PSG are eight points clear at the top of Ligue 1 and also topping Group A, ahead of Manchester City, but that's the territory with this job.

"Certainly, PSG's form makes you doubt their chances of ultimately winning this competition. Pochettino has a tough task in marrying his own distinctive style with the superstar squad he finds himself in charge of.

"RB Leipzig have yet to claim a point in the group. They have been competitive in all of their games and were ahead, not just against PSG, but also in their defeat to Club Brugge. Leipzig have also found the going tough in the Bundesliga, though there are signs that Jesse Marsch is turning things round. Their 1-1 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt at the weekend, was their sixth game without a defeat in the German top flight (W3 D3)."