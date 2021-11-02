To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

RB Leipzig v PSG: French superstars will concede in victory

Mauricio Pochettino.
The pressure is on Mauricio Pochettino at PSG.

PSG have not been in convincing form of late and Dan Fitch is backing RB Leipzig to make this game competitive.

"RB Leipzig have been competitive in all of their games and were ahead, not just against PSG, but also in their defeat to Club Brugge."

Back PSG to beat RB Leipzig and both teams to score at 4.1

RB Leipzig 3.02/1 v Paris St-Germain 2.447/5; The Draw 3.814/5
Wednesday 3 November, 20:00
Live on BT Sport ESPN

Poch under pressure

PSG will be looking for an easier game than they experienced when they hosted RB Leipzig in the reverse fixture.

Mauricio Pochettino's team found themselves 2-1 down against Leipzig at home, but rallied to win 3-2. They also had to come from behind to beat Lille at home on Friday and in their previous home Ligue 1 game against Angers, with both matches finishing 1-1.

Throw in successive away league games in which PSG lost 2-0 at Rennes and drew 0-0 at Marseille and Pochettino has found himself under some pressure. That might seem an overreaction when PSG are eight points clear at the top of Ligue 1 and also topping Group A, ahead of Manchester City, but that's the territory with this job.

Certainly, PSG's form makes you doubt their chances of ultimately winning this competition. Pochettino has a tough task in marrying his own distinctive style with the superstar squad he finds himself in charge of.

RB Leipzig have yet to claim a point in the group. They have been competitive in all of their games and were ahead, not just against PSG, but also in their defeat to Club Brugge. Leipzig have also found the going tough in the Bundesliga, though there are signs that Jesse Marsch is turning things round. Their 1-1 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt at the weekend, was their sixth game without a defeat in the German top flight (W3 D3).

Take chance on repeat of reverse fixture

PSG are the 2.447/5 favourites, with RB Leipzig at 3.02/1 and the draw at 3.814/5.

That's a big price for a team of PSG's talent and represents an opportunity, despite their uncertain form. RB Leipzig have scored in all three of their group games and you can back an away win and both teams to score at 4.1.

Recommended bets

UEFA Champions League: RB Leipzig v Paris St-G (Match Odds and Both teams to Score)

