Wednesday Football Cheat Sheet: Premier League, Champions League and more

Arsenal 3.9 v Liverpool 2.001/1; The Draw 4.1

Wednesday 16 March, 20:15

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Second placed Liverpool can put the pressure on the Premier League leaders Manchester City, when they travel to an Arsenal side that are fighting to finish in the top four.

Kevin Hatchard says: "Jürgen Klopp's side have won eight Premier League games in a row, conceding just two goals in the process and scoring 21. Six of those eight wins were by a margin of two goals or greater.

"Liverpool's recent record against Arsenal (they haven't even conceded a goal against them in three matches this season), reinforces the fact that the title contenders should be favourites here. The Reds have been outstanding in 2022, and even if they don't have Salah in their ranks at the Emirates, the signing of Porto winger Luis Diaz has given them genuine depth in attack.

"Arsenal have an absolutely outstanding record against sides outside the top three, but they are still being found wanting when they take on teams above them."

Brighton 3.3512/5 v Tottenham 2.3811/8; The Draw 3.45

Wednesday 16 March, 19:30

In the other Premier League game taking place on Wednesday, inconsistent Spurs travel to Brighton.

Paul Higham says: "With 94 goals in 138 away league games - Harry Kane is just one goal away from becoming the all-time record scorer on the road in Premier League history.

"It's hardly rocket science to suggest backing Kane to score a goal, but he's especially worth backing to score against Brighton at an anytime price of 2.35/4.

"If you're brave, double a Kane goal up with a Spurs win at 3.55/2 as they should have enough against a side in such woeful form."

Lille 4.57/2 v Chelsea 1.9310/11; The Draw 3.7511/4

Wednesday 16 March, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 2

In the Champions League last-16, Chelsea hold a two goal lead from their first-leg against Lille.

James Eastham says: "No matter how hard they try, Lille will struggle to breach a Chelsea back line that has vast experience at this level, and better players individually and collectively than Lille have in attack.

"Marry that with the fact that Chelsea can afford to sit back and invite pressure from Lille without needing to over-exert themselves, and Unders becomes an appealing selection."

Juventus 2.0421/20 v Villarreal 4.47/2; The Draw 3.55/2

Wednesday 16 March, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 3

In the other Champions League last-16 tie, Juventus and Villarreal are all square at 1-1, as they prepare for the second-leg in Turin.

Paul Higham says: "Juve aren't dominating Serie A like they had been, but after a sticky start they're on a good run having now gone 12 games unbeaten after a 3-1 win over Sampdoria at the weekend.

"Don't rule out extra time here either as the sides seem evenly matched - with either team to win in extra time being a 6.05/1 shot and the winner coming via penalties priced at 5.59/2."

Nottingham Forest 2.021/1 v QPR 4.3100/30; The Draw 3.55

Wednesday 16 March, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports

There's also plenty of action in the Championship, with Nottingham Forest in action against QPR.

Mark O'Haire says: "With QPR wobbling, and averaging just 0.79 Expected Goals (xG) per-game over their last 12 league games, the Tricky Trees should see this as an opportunity to seize a vital three points in the race to reach the top-six. Therefore, backing Nottingham Forest 0 & -0.5 at 1.804/5 on the Asian Handicap appeals, more so than Under 2.5 Goals which is available at 1.855/6.

"The 0 & -0.5 angle sees only half of our stake lost should the game end all-square, with a full-stakes pay-out ensured if the Reds pick up victory."

Millwall 2.56/4 v Huddersfield 3.55/2; The Draw 3.185/40

Wednesday 16 March, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports

Mark has also previewed the clash between two in-form Championship teams, as Millwall host Huddersfield.

Mark O'Haire says: "Only Hull's (1.92) matches are seeing fewer goals per-game on average than Millwall (1.97) this season. At The Den, those figures decrease even further with the Londoners posting an average of just 1.89 goals and 13/18 (72%) dates featuring fewer than three goals.

"Huddersfield's outings also favour a low-scoring approach with Carlos Corberan's side returning rock-solid defensive numbers. No team has kept more shutouts than the Terriers' tally of 15 this term. When few goals are fancied, the likelihood of the draw increases."