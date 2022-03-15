Brighton v Tottenham: Kane to continue road form

Seagulls still stuck in a rut

Brighton had their moments against Liverpool but a 2-0 loss made it five league defeats in a row for Graham Potter's faltering side.

The Seagulls play some nice stuff at times and can look easy on the eye but they're sadly lacking at the sharp ends of the field.

Scoring just once in these last five games while conceding at least twice in all of them just isn't the kind of combination you want.

Just one league win at home since September and 14 points overall at the Amex this season shows that Brighton aren't doing well as the home side, and even though they're safe in mid-table they badly need some sort of result to stop the rot.

Conte cursing more 'Spursy' results

Tottenham also produced a decent display in defeat at the weekend, as they also had the upper hand on Man Utd for most of that second half, but Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick saw them leave Old Trafford empty handed.

It's yet more frustration for Antonio Conte as Spurs made it five wins and five defeats from their last 10 Premier League games and keep throwing up these mixed bags of performances.

Now sitting in eighth, they're six points behind fourth-placed Arsenal having played a game more but have games in hand on the three teams above them so are still in the fight for Europe.

Time, and games, are running out though and Conte simply has to try and find some consistency to make a determined push for a European place.

Spurs start as narrow favourites

Neither of these two particularly like playing at the Amex it seems, with Brighton's poor home record matched by Spurs losing on their last two visits.

Spurs still start as 2.35/4 favourites though with a Brighton home win priced up at 3.39/4.

The draw is also 3.39/4 and with Brighton having 12 this season that's not usually a bad play, but this Spurs side are currently only dealing in wins and losses.

Brighton have failed to score in 29 Premier League home games since their promotion in 2017, but Spurs bring with them the chance of goals at both ends.

The Seagulls often look better against the better sides and this has the chance to be an open and entertaining game, with both teams to score just fancied at 1.84/5.

Over 2.5 goals at 2.01/1 also has a great chance as Spurs have regularly put teams to the sword who gave Harry Kane and Son Heung-min space to run into.

Kane to continue scoring run With 94 goals in 138 away league games - Kane is just one goal away from becoming the all-time record scorer on the road in Premier League history.

Kane's scored in three games in a row, with six of his last eight having come away from home, and nothing we've seen from Brighton recently suggests they can keep him quiet.

It's hardly rocket science to suggest backing Kane to score a goal, but he's especially worth backing to score against Brighton at an anytime price of 2.35/4.

If you're brave, double a Kane goal up with a Spurs win at 3.55/2 as they should have enough against a side in such woeful form - but be warned this is Spurs after all!