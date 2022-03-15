Juventus v Villarreal: Going the distance in Turin

Juventus on decent unbeaten run

A 1-1 draw in Spain has this tie evenly poised and continues a trend for Juventus who haven't won a first leg of a Champions League knockout in their last seven ties.

The Italians have been knocked out in four of their last five knockout ties as a result, which has been a huge frustration as they desperately tried to claim the trophy they've found so elusive.

Juve aren't dominating Serie A like they had been, but after a sticky start they're on a good run having now gone 12 games unbeaten after a 3-1 win over Sampdoria at the weekend.

They've lost just three of 23 Champions League home games against Spanish opposition and have won six straight in the competition in Turin.

Submarines hoping for huge scalp

Villarreal are still chasing a to four spot in Spain after beating Celta Vigo 1-0 last time out, but are also still very much in this tie heading out to Italy.

The Yellow Submarine have only made it to the last 16 of the Champions League twice before but they went through both times - against Rangers in 2005-06 and Panathinaikos in 2008-09.

Unai Emery's side have also won their last two Champions League away games having previously only managed that many wins in 15 games, so they feel they're progressing as a force in Europe.

This would be a huge scalp if they can pull it off, and they certainly have the firepower, but Emery will be worried about the alarming stat of Villarreal's last away clean sheet in the Champions League coming way back in 2008.

Hosts the hot favourites to progress

Juventus are 1.9110/11 favourites to win the match, and thereby the tie, in 90 minutes, with no away goals situation this season.

Villarreal are big outsiders at 4.216/5 to spring the big upset inside regulation time, with the draw priced up at 3.55/2.

It's a big closer in terms of odds just to qualify, with Juve 1.4740/85 while Villarreal are available at 2.6313/8 to maintain their 100 percent record at this stage of the competition.

And with all the attacking menace on display then 1.910/11 on both teams scoring again as they did in the first leg seems like a fair price.

Don't rule out extra time here either as the sides seem evenly matched - with either team to win in extra time being a 6.05/1 shot and the winner coming via penalties priced at 5.59/2.

Vlahovic makes immediate impact

January signing Dusan Vlahovic scored after just 32 seconds of his Champions League debut in the first leg, and he's 2.47/5 to score again in the second.

Alvaro Morata is no stranger to scoring in the Champions League and he'll also be a danger after scoring twice at the weekend.

Villarreal have their own dangers though, with Arnaut Danjuma more than lively as one of their more direct attackers. He's scored four Champions League goals this season and is 4.03/1 to make that five.

Former Watford man Etienne Capoue might be a decent outside bet to score for small stakes at 1413/1 as he's scored two in his last four Champions League games.